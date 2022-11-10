Read full article on original website
The Louisville actress giving away millionsAsh JurbergLouisville, KY
4 Great Burger Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
One missing of 11 escaped cows in Louisville located in the Highlands neighborhoodAmarie M.Louisville, KY
First Bourbon Barrel Art Exhibit in Louisville Debuts at the Frazier Kentucky History Museum in 2023Amarie M.Louisville, KY
Grandmaster Jay Sentenced to 7 Years in PrisonTruflix NetworkLouisville, KY
Louisville leader Sadiqa Reynolds announces her new role
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville's own Sadiqa Reynolds, who led the way for Black people and women in the Commonwealth, will continue her work for a New York-based organization. Reynolds last served as President and CEO of the Louisville Urban League, where she was the first woman to hold this title in the nonprofit's 100-year history.
UPS details new multi-million dollar project in Jefferson, Bullitt Counties
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville's largest employer announced plans Monday to expand its presence in Kentuckiana. At an announcement, set in front of UPS's currently under-construction airplane hangar at Louisville Muhammad Ali Metropolitan Airport, the company said it plans to invest $330 million in Jefferson and Bullitt Counties. UPS plans...
Wave 3
Breaking employment barriers for formerly incarcerated people
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Last week, Governor Andy Beshear announced two new programs aimed at helping inmates secure employment before they are released. At the local level, Metro Councilwoman Keisha Dorsey is working on an ordinance that would incentivize businesses to hire those people. Both plans intend to increase the workforce, break stereotypes and give second chances.
Kentucky experiencing shortage of 'large animal' veterinarians
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky is facing a shortage of large animal veterinarians and state officials held a stakeholders’ dialogue to address the problem. Commissioner of Agriculture Ryan Quarles said there are two big challenges in becoming livestock vets – one, it’s not quite profitable as being a more traditional vet and second, is the lifestyle. He said it's dangerous working with large animals, oftentimes in the hot sun or cold.
Topgolf Louisville announces when official 'Grand Opening' will be
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Topgolf is finally set to open this week in Louisville's St. Matthews neighborhood. For four years, the project at Oxmoor Center has moved from development to construction and even received pushback from some neighbors. Topgolf Chief Operating Officer Gen Gray said Topgolf doesn't take itself too...
Local wrangler needed to catch bull missing in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After more than a three-week search, a missing bull has been located, but it will take a local wrangler to catch him. Last month, a semi carrying cattle was stalled in traffic and was hit by a UPS truck. The crash caused 11 cattle to escape, with some of them roaming in Cherokee Park. Seven of them were found while three of the four were captured by West Virginia wranglers in the area of Baxter Avenue in the Highlands.
wdrb.com
2 Republicans who flipped their seats on Metro Council are dedicated to bring voice to south Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two surprises came on election night courtesy of south Louisville, where voters pushed out two incumbent Democrats on Metro Council. Two Republicans have now shifted the balance of power. Dan Seum Jr. and Khalil Batshon flipped their seats to Republican for the first time ever since the county and city merged in 2003.
Jeffersontown High School receives life-saving donation
JEFFERSONTOWN, Ky. — One Louisville high school just received new tools that could one day save someone's life in the classroom and beyond. According to a press release, Jeffersontown High School received a donation of 100 Save-a-Life kits. The kits are part of a nationwide campaign called Stop the Bleed and include a variety of high-quality first aid supplies.
New park to be named after Louisville civil rights activist Alberta Jones
Alberta Jones was one of the first Black women to pass the Kentucky bar exam and was the first woman to be named city attorney in Jefferson County.
First Black woman to practice law in Kentucky honored with park
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new west Louisville park will soon bear the name of pioneering attorney and civil rights champion Alberta Jones. The Parks Alliance of Louisville unveiled the playground design for the new park taking shape along Maple Street in the California Neighborhood. Residents chose to name their...
wdrb.com
Louisville teen rap group focused on social justice issues hopes to catch Jack Harlow's attention
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Real Young Prodigys is hoping to catch Jack Harlow's attention before his upcoming Louisville performance. "We're from the Ville he's from the Ville. It makes sense," member D'Angelia McMillian said. The Louisville teenagers are hoping to get some time on stage with Harlow to raise...
wdrb.com
Meal prep business opens storefront in Jeffersontown
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new business in Jeffersontown can help if you can't cook or find the time for it. Prepping with Peppers opened its first store front on Sunday on Blankenbaker Parkway. The meal prep company focuses on healthy meals and weekly menus. Amber "Pepper" Jones started the...
Louisville retirement home honors veterans with annual luncheon
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Forum at Brookside honored their veterans with a luncheon complete with costumes and even a cake cutting with a sword. It's an annual tradition celebrating the time they spent serving their country. Current military staff and veterans marched in with flags to start the luncheon followed...
Louisville's inspector general, LMPD agree to transfer files used for investigations
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The office tasked with overseeing Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) says it's close to receiving the information needed to move their investigations forward. Since the summer, Louisville's Inspector General, Edward Harness, has been looking into a handful of complaints of police misconduct to see if they hold any merit. The very public July shooting at the Dirt Bowl in Shawnee Park is just one case Harness is looking into.
indianapublicradio.org
Southern Indiana state Rep. retains seat after vote canvass
A vote canvass in Southern Indiana has changed the outcome in the race for state House District 71. Incumbent state Rep. Rita Fleming (D-Jeffersonville) will keep her seat, after Friday’s canvass in Clark County pushed her past Republican challenger Scott Hawkins. Hawkins, a teacher and Jeffersonville City Council member,...
wdrb.com
Kentucky regulators shut down east Louisville day care in abuse investigation
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- State regulators have closed Vanguard Academy, a child care center in eastern Jefferson County where an employee was arrested on criminal abuse charges, parents were told on Thursday. A voicemail sent from Vanguard and obtained by WDRB News said that Kentucky's "licensing department has come in...
Here’s who won all those judicial races in Jefferson County
Judges at varying levels vied for benches across Jefferson County. Here’s a look at who won and what it means.
Election recounts possible in tight Indiana House races
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — The Republican candidate for a southern Indiana legislative seat plans to seek a recount after updated vote tallies showed him losing by 155 votes. The Clark County Election Board released unofficial results Friday that gave Democratic Rep. Rita Fleming of Jeffersonville the slight lead over Republican Scott Hawkins, wiping out a 35-vote lead that Hawkins had in preliminary totals issued Tuesday night.
The Louisville actress giving away millions
I have been writing a popular series of articles about leaders, entrepreneurs, and entertainers and how they give back to their communities. Today I wanted to focus on an actress from Louisville, Kentucky, who has been generous in her philanthropy. Of course, Jennifer Lawrence is famous for acting, but perhaps there should be more focus on her charitable efforts.
Cut above the competition: Group of Kentucky meat-cutters compete for $25K
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — More than a dozen area butchers are hitting the ice rink at Iceland Sports Complex next week. Except, they won't be on skates. 15 professional meat-cutters from around Kentucky are competing on the ice in the first round of the 'Qualifier Meat Cutting Challenge.'. Officials say...
