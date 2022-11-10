ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WHAS11

Louisville leader Sadiqa Reynolds announces her new role

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville's own Sadiqa Reynolds, who led the way for Black people and women in the Commonwealth, will continue her work for a New York-based organization. Reynolds last served as President and CEO of the Louisville Urban League, where she was the first woman to hold this title in the nonprofit's 100-year history.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Breaking employment barriers for formerly incarcerated people

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Last week, Governor Andy Beshear announced two new programs aimed at helping inmates secure employment before they are released. At the local level, Metro Councilwoman Keisha Dorsey is working on an ordinance that would incentivize businesses to hire those people. Both plans intend to increase the workforce, break stereotypes and give second chances.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Kentucky experiencing shortage of 'large animal' veterinarians

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky is facing a shortage of large animal veterinarians and state officials held a stakeholders' dialogue to address the problem. Commissioner of Agriculture Ryan Quarles said there are two big challenges in becoming livestock vets – one, it's not quite profitable as being a more traditional vet and second, is the lifestyle. He said it's dangerous working with large animals, oftentimes in the hot sun or cold.
KENTUCKY STATE
WHAS11

Topgolf Louisville announces when official 'Grand Opening' will be

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Topgolf is finally set to open this week in Louisville's St. Matthews neighborhood. For four years, the project at Oxmoor Center has moved from development to construction and even received pushback from some neighbors. Topgolf Chief Operating Officer Gen Gray said Topgolf doesn't take itself too...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Local wrangler needed to catch bull missing in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After more than a three-week search, a missing bull has been located, but it will take a local wrangler to catch him. Last month, a semi carrying cattle was stalled in traffic and was hit by a UPS truck. The crash caused 11 cattle to escape, with some of them roaming in Cherokee Park. Seven of them were found while three of the four were captured by West Virginia wranglers in the area of Baxter Avenue in the Highlands.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Jeffersontown High School receives life-saving donation

JEFFERSONTOWN, Ky. — One Louisville high school just received new tools that could one day save someone's life in the classroom and beyond. According to a press release, Jeffersontown High School received a donation of 100 Save-a-Life kits. The kits are part of a nationwide campaign called Stop the Bleed and include a variety of high-quality first aid supplies.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

First Black woman to practice law in Kentucky honored with park

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new west Louisville park will soon bear the name of pioneering attorney and civil rights champion Alberta Jones. The Parks Alliance of Louisville unveiled the playground design for the new park taking shape along Maple Street in the California Neighborhood. Residents chose to name their...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Meal prep business opens storefront in Jeffersontown

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new business in Jeffersontown can help if you can't cook or find the time for it. Prepping with Peppers opened its first store front on Sunday on Blankenbaker Parkway. The meal prep company focuses on healthy meals and weekly menus. Amber "Pepper" Jones started the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Louisville retirement home honors veterans with annual luncheon

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Forum at Brookside honored their veterans with a luncheon complete with costumes and even a cake cutting with a sword. It's an annual tradition celebrating the time they spent serving their country. Current military staff and veterans marched in with flags to start the luncheon followed...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Louisville's inspector general, LMPD agree to transfer files used for investigations

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The office tasked with overseeing Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) says it's close to receiving the information needed to move their investigations forward. Since the summer, Louisville's Inspector General, Edward Harness, has been looking into a handful of complaints of police misconduct to see if they hold any merit. The very public July shooting at the Dirt Bowl in Shawnee Park is just one case Harness is looking into.
LOUISVILLE, KY
indianapublicradio.org

Southern Indiana state Rep. retains seat after vote canvass

A vote canvass in Southern Indiana has changed the outcome in the race for state House District 71. Incumbent state Rep. Rita Fleming (D-Jeffersonville) will keep her seat, after Friday's canvass in Clark County pushed her past Republican challenger Scott Hawkins. Hawkins, a teacher and Jeffersonville City Council member,...
CLARK COUNTY, IN
WHAS11

Election recounts possible in tight Indiana House races

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — The Republican candidate for a southern Indiana legislative seat plans to seek a recount after updated vote tallies showed him losing by 155 votes. The Clark County Election Board released unofficial results Friday that gave Democratic Rep. Rita Fleming of Jeffersonville the slight lead over Republican Scott Hawkins, wiping out a 35-vote lead that Hawkins had in preliminary totals issued Tuesday night.
INDIANA STATE
Ash Jurberg

The Louisville actress giving away millions

I have been writing a popular series of articles about leaders, entrepreneurs, and entertainers and how they give back to their communities. Today I wanted to focus on an actress from Louisville, Kentucky, who has been generous in her philanthropy. Of course, Jennifer Lawrence is famous for acting, but perhaps there should be more focus on her charitable efforts.
LOUISVILLE, KY
