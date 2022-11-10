LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After more than a three-week search, a missing bull has been located, but it will take a local wrangler to catch him. Last month, a semi carrying cattle was stalled in traffic and was hit by a UPS truck. The crash caused 11 cattle to escape, with some of them roaming in Cherokee Park. Seven of them were found while three of the four were captured by West Virginia wranglers in the area of Baxter Avenue in the Highlands.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 18 HOURS AGO