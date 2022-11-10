Kevin Kiermaier set to become free agent after Rays decline club option
TAMPA (WANE) – Longtime Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Kevin Kiermaier is set to become a free agent after the team declined his $13 million option on Thursday.
Kiermaier, a graduate of Bishop Luers High School, missed the latter portion of the 2022 season after undergoing season-ending hip surgery. Prior to surgery, Kiermaier batted .228 with 22 RBI and seven home runs.
In his time with the Rays, Kiermaier was a 3-time Golden Glove winner while helping Tampa reach the World Series in 2020.
