Indianapolis, IN

FOX59

4-year-old shot and killed in Muncie, police say

MUNCIE, Ind. — Police said a 4-year-old boy is dead after being shot on Monday afternoon. The child’s mother and her boyfriend have both been arrested. According to the Muncie Police Department, the shooting occurred in the 1500 block of S. Burlington Drive with officers called to the residence at 12:11 p.m. Police confirmed a […]
MUNCIE, IN
WIBC.com

Two Men Left New Castle Correctional Facility, Got Arrested Later

NEW CASTLE, Ind.--Two men were arrested after they walked away from the New Castle Correctional Facility Monday. Police say Austin Bolton, 20, and Keegan Brooks, 19, left the Level 1 housing unit at the facility around 5 pm and were found about two hours later. Bolton is incarcerated on one...
NEW CASTLE, IN
WTHR

Police arrest Seymour man after baby tests positive for meth

SEYMOUR, Ind — Police arrested a Seymour man Sunday night after a baby tested positive for methamphetamine at a local hospital. Monday afternoon, police say that the child is in stable condition. The 10-month-old infant was first taken to Schneck Medical Center in Seymour on Saturday afternoon after displaying symptoms of sickness and "extreme excitement," according to Investigation Lt. C.J. Foster with the Seymour Police Department.
SEYMOUR, IN
WTHR

Woman dead, man injured in Carmel shooting

CARMEL, Ind. — Carmel police are investigating after a woman was found dead and a man was found injured from what police believe to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Police were called Saturday morning a little after 8:20 a.m. and asked to do a welfare check in the 700 block of Johnson Drive, near the intersection of Gray Road and East 136 Street.
CARMEL, IN
WISH-TV

SUV driver dies in crash with car near Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — A person died in a collision of a car and an SUV Monday afternoon, according to the Tippecanoe County Sherriff’s Office. The person who died at the crash scene was driving the SUV. At 5:26 p.m., the Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office dispatch center received...
LAFAYETTE, IN
korncountry.com

Sheriff investigates after 15-year-old North student found dead inside home

TAYLORSVILLE, Ind. – UPDATE: The Bartholomew County Coroner’s Office (BCCO) has identified the teen as 15-year-old Amy Rodriguez. Bartholomew County Coroner Clayton Nolting said an autopsy has been ordered and his office is working with authorities to investigate the death. Original: The Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) is...
TAYLORSVILLE, IN
FOX59

1 dead, 1 injured after self-inflicted shooting incident in Carmel

CARMEL, Ind. — Carmel police are investigating a possibly self-inflicted shooting incident that left a woman dead and put a man in the hospital. CPD was called around 8:25 a.m. Saturday to the 700 block of Johnson Drive for a welfare check. Upon arrival, officers found a woman, identified as 63-year-old Susan Shaw, dead. Also […]
CARMEL, IN
FOX59

Off-duty Indy firefighter sentenced after attacking 69-year-old man, may return to active duty

INDIANAPOLIS — An off-duty Indianapolis firefighter has been sentenced for attacking a former state lawmaker after a Colts game last year. Thomas Gatto was charged with felony battery resulting in moderate injury and criminal recklessness after he shoved former Indiana state representative Pat Kiely to the ground near the Indiana Statehouse in September of 2021. […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Brownsburg man dies in multi-car crash on I-465

INDIANAPOLIS — A multi-vehicle crash on I-465 claimed the life of a Brownsburg man early Sunday on the southwest side, police said. According to Indiana State Police, the crash happened around 3 a.m. in the westbound lanes of I-465 near Mann Road on the southwest side of Indianapolis. It was reported that two people were […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Here are Indy’s most dangerous roads

INDIANAPOLIS — Roughly every 81 minutes a pedestrian is killed by a driver in the United States. That statistic alone is enough to raise a few eyebrows, but when you consider that in 2021 that translated into 7,485 people never making it home, the scope of the problem comes into view.  Like all others, the […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Franklin man with domestic violence history arrested after girlfriend’s ‘suspicious’ death

FRANKLIN, Ind. — Police in Franklin arrested 49-year-old Johnathan Baker for a probation violation and handgun possession after they found his girlfriend dead inside her home. Police and family identified the woman as 47-year-old Jennifer Lewis. Investigators say they were initially called to the home on Woodfield Boulevard at 1:46 a.m. Saturday for an attempted […]
FRANKLIN, IN
WISH-TV

IMPD arrests 19-year-old man for Thursday homicide

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police arrested a 19-year-old man for murder after a woman was shot and killed on the city’s northeast side. Just before 12 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to a shooting at a home on Grant Avenue near 34th Street, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

