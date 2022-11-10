Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
The Perfect Girls' Day Out - A Magical Christmas at The Cake Bake ShopRebekah BartonIndianapolis, IN
Hoosier Hindu Americans donate 8600 pounds of foodJR SandadiIndianapolis, IN
State Farm Champions Classic on 11/15Adrian HolmanIndianapolis, IN
Fugitive Bookkeeper Apprehended After 8 Years, Sentenced to Federal PrisonTaxBuzzIndianapolis, IN
Related
4-year-old shot and killed in Muncie, police say
MUNCIE, Ind. — Police said a 4-year-old boy is dead after being shot on Monday afternoon. The child’s mother and her boyfriend have both been arrested. According to the Muncie Police Department, the shooting occurred in the 1500 block of S. Burlington Drive with officers called to the residence at 12:11 p.m. Police confirmed a […]
WIBC.com
Two Men Left New Castle Correctional Facility, Got Arrested Later
NEW CASTLE, Ind.--Two men were arrested after they walked away from the New Castle Correctional Facility Monday. Police say Austin Bolton, 20, and Keegan Brooks, 19, left the Level 1 housing unit at the facility around 5 pm and were found about two hours later. Bolton is incarcerated on one...
WTHR
Police arrest Seymour man after baby tests positive for meth
SEYMOUR, Ind — Police arrested a Seymour man Sunday night after a baby tested positive for methamphetamine at a local hospital. Monday afternoon, police say that the child is in stable condition. The 10-month-old infant was first taken to Schneck Medical Center in Seymour on Saturday afternoon after displaying symptoms of sickness and "extreme excitement," according to Investigation Lt. C.J. Foster with the Seymour Police Department.
Robbed at gunpoint: east side worker recounts weekend incident
What happened on Sunday is still fresh on the mind of a man who works at T-Mobile on the city’s east side – near 10th Street and Shadeland Avenue.
2 inmates captured in helicopter search after leaving New Castle correctional facility
NEW CASTLE, Ind. — Two inmates enjoyed 2 hours of freedom from an Indiana correctional facility after walking out of their housing Monday. 20-year-old Austin Bolton and 19-year-old Keegan Brooks left New Castle Correctional Facility around 5 p.m., the Indiana Dept. of Corrections said. The pair was found two hours later and taken into custody, […]
Woman dead, man injured in Carmel shooting
CARMEL, Ind. — Carmel police are investigating after a woman was found dead and a man was found injured from what police believe to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Police were called Saturday morning a little after 8:20 a.m. and asked to do a welfare check in the 700 block of Johnson Drive, near the intersection of Gray Road and East 136 Street.
Woman killed in north side shooting was mother of suspect's girlfriend
The woman killed in a shooting last week on the city's north side was the mother of the suspect's girlfriend, court documents reveal.
4-year-old boy dead in Muncie shooting; Mother, boyfriend arrested
MUNCIE, Ind. — Police have arrested a woman and her boyfriend for neglect in the death of a 4-year-old who died after being shot in Muncie on Monday afternoon. Police said the shooting shortly after noon in the 1500 block of South Burlington Drive, near East Memorial Drive. The...
WISH-TV
SUV driver dies in crash with car near Lafayette
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — A person died in a collision of a car and an SUV Monday afternoon, according to the Tippecanoe County Sherriff’s Office. The person who died at the crash scene was driving the SUV. At 5:26 p.m., the Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office dispatch center received...
korncountry.com
Sheriff investigates after 15-year-old North student found dead inside home
TAYLORSVILLE, Ind. – UPDATE: The Bartholomew County Coroner’s Office (BCCO) has identified the teen as 15-year-old Amy Rodriguez. Bartholomew County Coroner Clayton Nolting said an autopsy has been ordered and his office is working with authorities to investigate the death. Original: The Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) is...
WISH-TV
Detectives arrest man for alleged involvement in murder of 59-year-old woman
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department arrested a 65-year-old man on Wednesday for his alleged role in the murder of woman on the city’s northeast side. Just before 4 p.m. on Nov. 8, IMPD responded to a report of a person shot in the 3500 block...
Police: Shots fired during home invasion robbery on Indy’s northwest side
INDIANAPOLIS – Police said shots were fired during a home invasion robbery at a home on the northwest side of Indianapolis Sunday night. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, Northwest District officers responded around 9 p.m. Sunday to a residence in the 4000 block of Autumn Crest Court for a reported home invasion with […]
1 dead, 1 injured after self-inflicted shooting incident in Carmel
CARMEL, Ind. — Carmel police are investigating a possibly self-inflicted shooting incident that left a woman dead and put a man in the hospital. CPD was called around 8:25 a.m. Saturday to the 700 block of Johnson Drive for a welfare check. Upon arrival, officers found a woman, identified as 63-year-old Susan Shaw, dead. Also […]
Off-duty Indy firefighter sentenced after attacking 69-year-old man, may return to active duty
INDIANAPOLIS — An off-duty Indianapolis firefighter has been sentenced for attacking a former state lawmaker after a Colts game last year. Thomas Gatto was charged with felony battery resulting in moderate injury and criminal recklessness after he shoved former Indiana state representative Pat Kiely to the ground near the Indiana Statehouse in September of 2021. […]
Brownsburg man dies in multi-car crash on I-465
INDIANAPOLIS — A multi-vehicle crash on I-465 claimed the life of a Brownsburg man early Sunday on the southwest side, police said. According to Indiana State Police, the crash happened around 3 a.m. in the westbound lanes of I-465 near Mann Road on the southwest side of Indianapolis. It was reported that two people were […]
Here are Indy’s most dangerous roads
INDIANAPOLIS — Roughly every 81 minutes a pedestrian is killed by a driver in the United States. That statistic alone is enough to raise a few eyebrows, but when you consider that in 2021 that translated into 7,485 people never making it home, the scope of the problem comes into view. Like all others, the […]
Franklin man with domestic violence history arrested after girlfriend’s ‘suspicious’ death
FRANKLIN, Ind. — Police in Franklin arrested 49-year-old Johnathan Baker for a probation violation and handgun possession after they found his girlfriend dead inside her home. Police and family identified the woman as 47-year-old Jennifer Lewis. Investigators say they were initially called to the home on Woodfield Boulevard at 1:46 a.m. Saturday for an attempted […]
Early morning I-465 crash claims life of Brownsburg man
A Brownsburg man has died following an early morning crash on Interstate 465 in Indianapolis, according to ISP.
WISH-TV
IMPD arrests 19-year-old man for Thursday homicide
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police arrested a 19-year-old man for murder after a woman was shot and killed on the city’s northeast side. Just before 12 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to a shooting at a home on Grant Avenue near 34th Street, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement.
Wave 3
Indiana man served first-of-its-kind lifetime hunting ban after multiple violations
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WAVE) - An Indiana man has received multiple charges in addition to a lifetime hunting ban following an Indiana Department of Natural Resources investigation. Hanson Pusey, 25, from West Lafayette was sentenced to a lifetime hunting suspension in Warren County Court, in addition to home detention, probation and...
Comments / 0