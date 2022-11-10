ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WWE News: KAIRI Reacts To Asuka and IYO SKY Promo Battle, Top 20 Seth Rollins Moments, Lineup For Today’s WWE Main Event

By Joseph Lee
411mania.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
411mania.com

Austin Theory Snaps, Takes Out Seth Rollins on WWE Raw

Austin Theory is done with being a selfie guy, snapping and attacking Seth Rollins and more on this week’s episode of WWE Raw. Theory appeared on tonight’s episode of Raw and, after a promo earlier in the night when he said the world wants to see someone like him fail, he felt more alive than he ever has since his failed Money in the Bank cash-in last week. Dolph Ziggler then interrupted him and told him to stop making excuses, which resulted in a match where Theory destroyed Ziggler until it was ruled a no-contest and then continuing to attack him.
411mania.com

Change To Match For Tonight’s WWE Raw

According to WWE, a tag team match for this evening’s Raw will now take place as a singles event. The original announcement states:. Chad Gable and Otis have been a thorn in the side of Matt Riddle for many weeks and now The Original Bro will take on the leader of Alpha Academy.
411mania.com

Cook’s WWE Raw Review 11.14.22

Hey kids! It’s Steve Cook, filling in for Tony Acero yet again with the weekly Raw Live Coverage & Review. Not sure what’s going on with Tony lately, seems like he’s been missing Raw more often than the great Lee Corso has been missing ESPN College Gameday. Lee is beloved in Louisville, where he coached the University’s football team for four successful seasons before moving on to bigger & better things. Hope he’s doing well.
LOUISVILLE, KY
411mania.com

WWE Live Event Results 11.12.22: Ronda Rousey Battles Shotzi, More

WWE held a live event on Saturday night in Peoria, Illinois, and the results are online. You can check out the full results for the event below, per PWInsider:. * WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Sheamus def. Gunter by DQ. * The Brawling Brutes def. Imperium. * Dana Brooke def. Tamina.
PEORIA, IL
411mania.com

Tyrus Releases Statement on NWA Title Win, Credits Training

– As previously noted, Tyrus became the new NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion last night at NWA Hard Times 3, beating Trevor Murdoch and Matt Cardona in a Triple Threat Match to become the new champion. Tyrus released the following statement on his Twitter earlier today, commenting on the title victory:
411mania.com

Scarlett Comments After Women Thrown Out of WWE Show For Throwing Drink At Her

Scarlett had a bit of an altercation from an unruly fan at last night’s WWE house show, which led to the fan being ejected from the venue. As noted, the incident took place at the live event in Peoria, Illinois and saw the fan get ejected after she threw a drink at Scarlett, who was ringside for the match between Karrion Kross and Drew McIntyre. PWInsider has new details regarding exactly what went down.
PEORIA, IL
411mania.com

Updated WWE Survivor Series Card

WWE has an updated lineup for Survivor Series following Monday’s Raw. You can see the lineup below for the show, which airs on November 26th on Peacock and WWE Network:. * Women’s WarGames Match: Bayley, Dakota Kai, IYO SKY, Nikki Cross, & Rhea Ripley vs. Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, Asuka, Mia Yim, & 1 More TBA.
411mania.com

Mia Yim Picks Up Win on Raw, Joins WarGames Match For WWE Survivor Series

Mia Yim has her first win after returning to the ring on Raw, and is now part of the WarGames match for Survivor Series. On tonight’s show, Yim defeated Tamina Snuka. Damage CTRL tried to recruit Yim for WarGames later in the show, but she instead chose to align with Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, and Asuka.
411mania.com

Tyrus Wins NWA World Heavyweight Championship At NWA Hard Times 3

Tonight’s NWA Hard Times 3 event saw the victory in the headliner match end in Tyrus’ hands. With Trevor Murdoch defending his title against both Tyrus and Matt Cardona, the evening ended with Tyrus winning his first World Championship. The wrestler has previously performed as Brodus Clay for WWE and under his current name for Impact Wrestling.
411mania.com

Thunder Rosa Gives New Update On Her Recovery, Says She’s Being Careful to Avoid Re-Injury

Thunder Rosa is working to get back to the ring so that she can defend the AEW Women’s World Championship, and she recently gave an update on her status. Rosa appeared on the Wrestling Perspective Podcast and said that she is doing well and is being careful to make sure she doesn’t re-aggravate the back injury that is keeping her out of action. You can check out some highlights below:
411mania.com

Bret Hart & Shawn Michaels Look Back at Montreal Screwjob

Bret Hart and Shawn Michaels recently looked back at the Montreal Screwjob for the 25th anniversary of the incident. The infamous incident took place on November 8th, 1997, and The Ringer spoke with the two about the event and aftermath. You can check out the highlights below:. Hart on his...
411mania.com

Ricky Steamboat Return of the Dragon Show to Stream Live on FITE TV

– Ricky Steamboat’s previously announced return to the ring scheduled for latest this month will stream live on FITE TV. FITE TV will have Big Time Wrestling’s Return of the Dragon live on FITE on November 27. Ricky Steamboat is set to team with FTR against Jay Lethal as Black Machismo, Brock Anderosn, and a special mystery partner in a six-man tag team match.
RALEIGH, NC
411mania.com

Migos’ Quavo Mentions WWE Goals For Himself and Takeoff In Tribute

In a post on Instagram, Migos rapper Quavo paid tribute to Takeoff, who was killed in a shooting on November 1. Quavo mentioned their WWE aspirations and their love of wrestling. Migos got to appear for WWE at Day 1, where they led RK-Bro to the ring. He wrote: “Remember,...
411mania.com

Rey Mysterio Reportedly Dealing With Injury

Rey Mysterio is out of action for the next few weeks due to injury, according to a new report. Ringside News and The Wrestling Observer both independently reported that Mysterio was backstage at the last week’s episode of WWE Smackdown and had a walking boot on. The Observer notes...

Comments / 0

Community Policy