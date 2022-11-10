Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Adopt-a-Pet: 'Big baby' Sci-fi needs a forever home
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Sci-fi is a terrier mix who is as "sweet as can be", according to Ray Anderson at Cincinnati Animal CARE. She is good with other dogs and needs a forever home.
Million Dollar Listing: 'Private oasis' on 48 acres in NKY
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A custom-built home surrounded by 48 acres of nature recently went on the market in Northern Kentucky. The home, located at 2820 Beaver Road in Union, is listed at $2.85 million. Lee Robinson and Britt Langman, both with Robinson Sotheby’s International Realty, are marketing the home.
December feels: Snow, cold temperatures in fall forecast again
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Winter-like cold is here and, unfortunately, it looks like it is here to stay. Temperatures only rebound into the low 40s on Monday under mostly sunny skies ahead of the next weathermaker. The Tuesday/Wednesday system will bring in a spotty wintry mix of rain and snow flakes Tuesday with better chances for light snow late Wednesday into Thursday. Light accumulations up to an inch are possible.
Cincy's Hottest Properties Episode 31
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Ryan Kiefer, a 22-year veteran of the mortgage business and the branch manager for First Community Mortgage in Greater Cincinnati, is the host of "Cincy's Hottest Properties". Tune in every Saturday at 12:30 p.m. on Local 12 WKRC-TV as Ryan will feature local insights into buying and...
Cincinnati bar debuts its own soccer pitch as part of revamp
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - After just more than a year in business, a bar across the street from FC Cincinnati's home TQL Stadium has made a host of upgrades, including installing its own miniature soccer pitch. The Pitch, which opened at 1430 Central Parkway in May 2021, has debuted...
Police looking for missing woman showing early signs of dementia
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Police are looking for a missing College Hill woman showing early signs of dementia. Karen Holder was last seen on Nov. 2 and family members have been unable to contact her. The 70-year-old is 5'2" and 210 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. Police believe she...
Singer Pink to bring her Summer Carnival Tour to Cincinnati
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Pink will bring her Summer Carnival Tour to Great American Ball Park next summer. She'll perform at the ballpark on July 26. In fact, all of Pink's shows for this tour will be at ballparks and stadiums. Special guests will be Brandi Carlile. Grouplove and KidCutUp. Tickets...
Indianapolis developer to build apartments near former Beach Waterpark property
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - An Indianapolis-based developer with a presence in Cincinnati is planning to build an apartment community near the former Beach Waterpark. Milhaus plans to begin work on a 223-unit apartment community in Mason in the first quarter of 2023, Milhaus Vice President of Development Brad Vogelsmeier...
Crews battle fire at vacant house in NKY
BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (WKRC) - A fire was reported in Boone County early Monday. The call came in just before 5 a.m. reporting a fire on Dixie Highway near Richwood Road. Crews were able to get the fire out fairly quickly. The house was abandoned. There's no word on a...
Fire causes heavy damage to Franklin Township home
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - A home is damaged after a fire in Warren County. Crews were called to a heavy fire at a house on Bevis Lane in Franklin Township around 2:30 a.m. Everyone was able to make it out of the home and no one was injured. The...
Charges to be filed against man who allegedly brought box cutters onto CVG flight
COVINGTON, Ky. (WKRC) - Charges are expected to be filed at any time against the man accused of bringing two box cutters on board a flight from the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport to Tampa, and then allegedly threatening to stab passengers and crew members with them. Lillian Hoffman was one...
Jewish Community Center raises money with 'Oy Vey' 5K
AMBERLEY, Ohio (WKRC) - The Jewish Community Center in Amberley held its third annual "Oy Vey" 5K. It began at at the JCC off Ridge Road Sunday morning. The event raises money for sports and recreation programs at "The J" -- a community center and fitness facility.
828 Logistics to host career fair on Nov. 15
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Local 12 is a proud sponsor of an education and career fair on November 15 from 1 p.m. to 4p .m. at the Sharonville Convention Center. Jon Haines and Evan Hill with 828 Logistics share details.
Police cancel endangered missing alert for Middletown man with dementia
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKRC) - A statewide endangered missing alert out of Middletown for an elderly man has been canceled. Jasper Thomas, 81, drove away from his home on 14th Avenue around 1 p.m. Saturday. Authorities say he suffers from dementia. He was found safe Sunday around 3 p.m.
Healthcare providers say, if you qualify, this free screening could save your life
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A new study shows that if you weren't able to quit smoking in the past few years, it was probably the stress of the pandemic. Now, local doctors say it may also mean you need some additional cancer screening. This study found smoking actually increased in those...
Developments by the Federal Reserve leave people with questions
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Ryan Kiefer, a 22-year veteran of the mortgage business and the branch manager for First Community Mortgage in Greater Cincinnati, discusses what concerns and questions potential borrowers and home buyers may have. Tune in every Wednesday at 4 p.m. on Local 12 WKRC-TV as Kiefer features insight...
Suspect ties up CVS employee during robbery
HARTWELL, Ohio (WKRC) - Cincinnati Police are hoping to identify a brazen robber who targeted a local CVS store. Police say the robber came in contact with an employee when the CVS on Vine Street near Compton was closed on November 12. He forced the employee into the store, had...
TSA: Agents didn't follow procedure, allowing man to bring 2 box cutters on CVG flight
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Transportation Security Administration says a passenger was able to bring two box cutters aboard a flight out of CVG because its agents didn't follow procedure. Flight 1761 from Cincinnati to Tampa had to be diverted to Atlanta Friday night after the man “threatened to stab passengers...
Flu cases skyrocketing, experts say this symptom may tip you off early
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - For the second week in a row, flu cases, hospitalizations, and deaths have doubled in the US. The flu season appears to be off to one of the fastest starts in years, according to the CDC. Those tracking the cases and hospitalizations also say there's a common...
Fuel forecast: Expect highest Thanksgiving gas prices ever
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Drivers should expect to pay more at the pump than ever during the Thanksgiving weekend, according to GasBuddy. The national average was projected to hit $3.68 on Thanksgiving Day, which according to GasBuddy was nearly 30 cents higher than last year. That was also over 20 cents higher than the previous record of $3.44 set in 2012.
