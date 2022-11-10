Read full article on original website
WYFF4.com
City of Anderson developing 20-year comprehensive plan, seeking input from community
ANDERSON, S.C. — The city of Anderson is working on a 20-year comprehensive plan for the entire city. "Really everybody in the Upstate, all communities in the Upstate, are seeing a ton of growth right now," said Andrew Strickland, assistant city manager. "The city of Anderson really wants to stay on top of that. With all the new development we're gonna see, all the new residents we're gonna see, we want to make sure we have our vision, our roadmap for what that development looks like nailed down."
golaurens.com
County Council moving forward with new $49.65 million economic development project
Meeting in the building where General Election votes were to be tabulated, the Laurens County Council took actions that could result in more than $75 million in economic development coming to the county. One project - Project Supply which has been identified as Motor City Racks - is the third...
Residents voice concerns about proposed storage unit along Wade Hampton Blvd.
A proposed storage facility for Wade Hampton Boulevard is upsetting some Greenville residents and city council members.
Proposed lane reduction in Greer could help reduce crashes on W. Poinsett St.
A proposed project in Greer could reduce the number of lanes along West Poinsett Street near downtown.
greenvillejournal.com
Clemson family announces $10 million gift for scholarships
Mark and Kathy Richardson have announced a $10 million gift to support scholarships for Clemson University students. Mark Richardson, who graduated in 1983, was on the 1981 National Championship football team. His and his wife’s contribution to the school mark the largest donation ever from a former Clemson student-athlete.
Spartanburg, November 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice
thejournalonline.com
Williamston Cemetery Candlelight Service Dec. 6
The 2022 Williamston Cemetery Candlelight Service will be held at the Williamston Cemetery on Williams Street at 5:30 pm on Tuesday, December 6, 2022. Palmetto High School ROTC Cadets under the direction of Lt. Col. Michael Creamer will light candles. Bobby Winburn, Pastor at Restoration Chapel will present the devotion. Linda Allen, Jill and Ally Cannon will provide Christmas music. Please bring your family and attend this special service.
130 acres in Woodruff sold to developer for single-family homes
Forestar Group Inc. has purchased 130 acres in Woodruff to develop single-family homes, according to a press release.
thewoodrufftimes.com
We are the Wolverines: The Untold Stories That Shaped One of South Carolina’s Greatest High School Athletic Programs
We are the Wolverines: The Untold Stories That Shaped One of South Carolina’s Greatest High School Athletic Programs. High school sports are the lifeblood of cities and towns here in the South. Communities build identities around the success of the local high school teams, which bring prestige and recognition and instill pride and togetherness in those who fervently support them. Woodruff, South Carolina, is no different and has for decades been respected as one of our state’s greatest representations of what it means to be a successful small-town athletic program. (Books are not shipped directly to you. They will be available for pickup at the book signing)
FOX Carolina
Greenville High School coach talks team's performance in classroom
Bubba Kong is a 13-year old Bernese Mountain Dog mix available for adoption at Greenville County Animal Care. Expect a sharp drop in temperatures over the weekend. Today is Veterans Day, a chance to remember and honor those who served. Missing woman's stepmom says ex is man now charged with...
Chad Smith steps down as Pickens head football coach
After six seasons at the helm Chad Smith has stepped down as head coach of the Pickens Blue Flame, it was announced Monday.
thejournalonline.com
Scooter driver injured – Shackleburg Road
SC State trooper J. Caldwell photographs a scooter after a wreck Saturday night. The driver apparently lost control of the scooter and ran off the road and into a field along Shackleburg Road. Medshore ambulance service rushed the driver to Greenville Prisma. A QRV and Hopewell firefighters also responded. (Photo by David Rogers)
FOX Carolina
Lawsuit: Upstate Paralympic swimmer says he was raped by teammate
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A swimmer from the Upstate who competed in the 2020 Paralympic Games is suing a teammate and the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC) after he says he was sexually assaulted multiple times. A graphic lawsuit filed on Friday in the District Court of Colorado...
WYFF4.com
Remembering South Carolina firefighter killed in crash
ANDERSON, S.C. — Daniel Bagwell, 30, of Pelzer, was killed in a crash in October on Midway Road at Stevens Court. Over the weekend the community came out to support his family. Officials said Bagwell was an Anderson firefighter and also volunteered for West Pelzer Fire Department.
FOX Carolina
Upstate community coming together to support girl battling rare disorder
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - This weekend, the Upstate community will come together to support three-year-old Blakylee, who is battling a rare disorder called Rett Syndrome. “If you look at Blakylee, she kind of looks like a normal kid. You can’t tell that she has a disability, and I think...
FOX Carolina
Coroner responding to crash in Anderson County
PENDLETON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Coroner’s Office is responding to a crash on Bishops Branch Road. A call for the crash was received just after 8 p.m. on Sunday night according to the South Carolina Department of Public Safety. Coroner Greg Shore says an 80-year-old man...
Deputies searching for missing Anderson Co. woman
The Anderson County Sheriff's office is searching for a woman who was last seen nearly a week ago.
WYFF4.com
Child falls 20 feet into well in Greer, fire officials say
GREER, S.C. — A child was rescued Monday afternoon after falling into an old well in Greer, according to officials with Taylors Fire and Rescue. It happened around 2 p.m. off Clement Road in Greer, fire officials said,. According to fire officials, the boy fell about 20 feet. This...
thetigercu.com
Police: Student car stolen from Douthit Hills parking lot
A student's car was stolen from the employee lot behind Douthit Hills on Sunday morning, according to the Clemson University Police Department. Around 7:45 a.m., a student's silver Volkswagen Passat was stolen from the employee parking lot behind Douthit Hills B. Two unknown individuals stole the car after attempting to...
Deputies respond to shooting in Greenville
The Greenville County Sheriff's Office responded to a shooting on Sunday night in Greenville.
