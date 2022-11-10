ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anderson, SC

WYFF4.com

City of Anderson developing 20-year comprehensive plan, seeking input from community

ANDERSON, S.C. — The city of Anderson is working on a 20-year comprehensive plan for the entire city. "Really everybody in the Upstate, all communities in the Upstate, are seeing a ton of growth right now," said Andrew Strickland, assistant city manager. "The city of Anderson really wants to stay on top of that. With all the new development we're gonna see, all the new residents we're gonna see, we want to make sure we have our vision, our roadmap for what that development looks like nailed down."
ANDERSON, SC
greenvillejournal.com

Clemson family announces $10 million gift for scholarships

Mark and Kathy Richardson have announced a $10 million gift to support scholarships for Clemson University students. Mark Richardson, who graduated in 1983, was on the 1981 National Championship football team. His and his wife’s contribution to the school mark the largest donation ever from a former Clemson student-athlete.
CLEMSON, SC
Highschool Basketball Pro

Spartanburg, November 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Blacksburg High School basketball team will have a game with Spartanburg High School on November 14, 2022, 15:00:00.
BLACKSBURG, SC
thejournalonline.com

Williamston Cemetery Candlelight Service Dec. 6

The 2022 Williamston Cemetery Candlelight Service will be held at the Williamston Cemetery on Williams Street at 5:30 pm on Tuesday, December 6, 2022. Palmetto High School ROTC Cadets under the direction of Lt. Col. Michael Creamer will light candles. Bobby Winburn, Pastor at Restoration Chapel will present the devotion. Linda Allen, Jill and Ally Cannon will provide Christmas music. Please bring your family and attend this special service.
thewoodrufftimes.com

We are the Wolverines: The Untold Stories That Shaped One of South Carolina’s Greatest High School Athletic Programs

We are the Wolverines: The Untold Stories That Shaped One of South Carolina’s Greatest High School Athletic Programs. High school sports are the lifeblood of cities and towns here in the South. Communities build identities around the success of the local high school teams, which bring prestige and recognition and instill pride and togetherness in those who fervently support them. Woodruff, South Carolina, is no different and has for decades been respected as one of our state’s greatest representations of what it means to be a successful small-town athletic program. (Books are not shipped directly to you. They will be available for pickup at the book signing)
WOODRUFF, SC
FOX Carolina

Greenville High School coach talks team's performance in classroom

GREENVILLE, SC
thejournalonline.com

Scooter driver injured – Shackleburg Road

SC State trooper J. Caldwell photographs a scooter after a wreck Saturday night. The driver apparently lost control of the scooter and ran off the road and into a field along Shackleburg Road. Medshore ambulance service rushed the driver to Greenville Prisma. A QRV and Hopewell firefighters also responded. (Photo by David Rogers)
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Lawsuit: Upstate Paralympic swimmer says he was raped by teammate

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A swimmer from the Upstate who competed in the 2020 Paralympic Games is suing a teammate and the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC) after he says he was sexually assaulted multiple times. A graphic lawsuit filed on Friday in the District Court of Colorado...
GREENVILLE, SC
WYFF4.com

Remembering South Carolina firefighter killed in crash

ANDERSON, S.C. — Daniel Bagwell, 30, of Pelzer, was killed in a crash in October on Midway Road at Stevens Court. Over the weekend the community came out to support his family. Officials said Bagwell was an Anderson firefighter and also volunteered for West Pelzer Fire Department.
PELZER, SC
FOX Carolina

Coroner responding to crash in Anderson County

PENDLETON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Coroner’s Office is responding to a crash on Bishops Branch Road. A call for the crash was received just after 8 p.m. on Sunday night according to the South Carolina Department of Public Safety. Coroner Greg Shore says an 80-year-old man...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Child falls 20 feet into well in Greer, fire officials say

GREER, S.C. — A child was rescued Monday afternoon after falling into an old well in Greer, according to officials with Taylors Fire and Rescue. It happened around 2 p.m. off Clement Road in Greer, fire officials said,. According to fire officials, the boy fell about 20 feet. This...
GREER, SC
thetigercu.com

Police: Student car stolen from Douthit Hills parking lot

A student's car was stolen from the employee lot behind Douthit Hills on Sunday morning, according to the Clemson University Police Department. Around 7:45 a.m., a student's silver Volkswagen Passat was stolen from the employee parking lot behind Douthit Hills B. Two unknown individuals stole the car after attempting to...
CLEMSON, SC

