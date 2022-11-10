Read full article on original website
NBC Miami
Investors Bought Nearly $7 Billion in Series I Bonds in October. Here's the Best Time to Cash Them in, Experts Say
Investors purchased nearly $7 billion in Series I bonds in October, according to the U.S. Department of the Treasury. If you're one of the masses of new I bond owners, there are a few things to weigh before cashing in your assets, experts say. If you're one of the masses...
NBC Miami
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Oatly, Amazon, Hasbro and More
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Oatly – Shares of the oat-based drinks maker tumbled 12.65% after the company reported a larger-than-expected quarterly loss and revenue that fell short of consensus. Oatly cited China Covid restrictions, production challenges and a stronger U.S. dollar for the weakness in its performance.
Why Nio, ChargePoint, and QuantumScape Stocks Rocketed Higher Today
Better-than-expected inflation data gave these stocks a lift.
NBC Miami
5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Tuesday
Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. Stocks fell Monday, snapping a strong two-day win streak following better-than-expected inflation data. Will it be enough to stop the momentum in what's been an otherwise good month, though? What Federal Reserve officials say as they chew over a fresh round of economic data will likely have a lot to do with it. On Monday, we had a little taste of this push and pull. Fed Vice Chair Lael Brainard sounded a more dovish note about potentially easing off rate increases, which the central bank has been using to fight inflation, while Fed Governor Christopher Waller said the market was getting ahead of itself. Get ready for more Fed speak, too. Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker, Fed Governor Lisa Cook and Fed Vice Chair for Supervision Michael Barr are all set to talk Tuesday. Read live market updates here.
NBC Miami
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves in the Premarket: Walmart, Vodafone, Getty Images and More
Take a look at some of the biggest movers in the premarket:. Walmart (WMT) – Walmart shares surged 6.9% in the premarket after the retailer reported better-than-expected quarterly profit and revenue, and also saw comparable store sales exceed estimates. Walmart also announced a $20 billion share repurchase program. Vodafone...
NBC Miami
Ad Market Worse Than During Lows of the Pandemic, Says Warner Bros Discovery CEO David Zaslav
Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav spoke Tuesday at RBC's 2022 Global TIMT Conference in New York. Zaslav said the advertising market was weaker than at any point during 2020's coronavirus pandemic. Zaslav said Discovery's merger with WarnerMedia has been "messier" than expected. The advertising market is currently weaker than...
NBC Miami
How to Keep Your Crypto Safe by Moving It Offline Into Your Own Wallet
Taking your digital assets offline can mitigate the risks that come with putting your crypto on an exchange. The downside of cold storage is that your assets are less liquid and harder to trade quickly, since you have to go through various protective steps to access your funds. If all...
NBC Miami
Panasonic and Redwood Materials Strike Multibillion-Dollar Battery Component Deal for U.S. Production
Battery recycling company Redwood Materials, founded by former Tesla CTO JB Straubel, will supply high-nickel cathode to Panasonic Energy starting in 2025. The deal is worth multiple billions, Straubel told CNBC without providing a specific figure. Panasonic Energy of North America, the largest supplier of battery cells for electric vehicles...
NBC Miami
Wholesale Prices Rose 0.2% in October, Less Than Expected, as Inflation Eases
The producer price index rose 0.2% in October, below the 0.4% estimate. A significant contributor to the slowdown in wholesale inflation was a 0.1% decline in services, the first outright decline in that measure since November 2020. On a year-over-year basis, PPI rose 8% compared to an 8.4% increase in...
Black Friday 2022 appliance deals are here—shop savings at Best Buy, Lowe's and Samsung
Bring some new power into your home with these Black Friday 2022 appliance deals on user-friendly washers, compact microwaves and more.
NBC Miami
Electric Vehicles Less Reliable Because of Newer Technologies, Consumer Reports Finds
Electric vehicles are among the least reliable cars and trucks in the automotive industry today, according to Consumer Reports rankings released Tuesday. Reliability issues with all-electric vehicles were expected, since most automakers, with the exception of early EV-leader Tesla, launched fully electric models in just recent years. Consumer Reports surveyed...
NBC Miami
Retailers' Biggest Holiday Wish Is to Get Rid of All That Excess Inventory
Wall Street will pay attention to retailers' inventory levels during earnings reports. Excess merchandise has weighed on profits at Walmart, Target and other retailers. Inventory woes are expected to drive deeper discounts this holiday season. As some of the nation's largest retailers report quarterly earnings and revenue this week, Wall...
NBC Miami
How the Speed of the Covid Vaccine Breakthrough Is Changing the Way Pfizer Thinks About the Future
Pfizer's chief business innovation officer Aamir Malik says the pace of the Covid vaccine development has led the pharmaceutical giant to rethink how long it should take to bring new drugs to market. From AI to redesign of clinical trials, the pharma company sees the potential to cut years off...
NBC Miami
Laid-Off Tech Workers Could Get $100,000 to Start Their Own Companies From This VC Firm
In just two weeks, tens of thousands of people have lost their jobs in Silicon Valley after Twitter, Meta, Stripe and other tech companies laid off double-digit percentages of their workforce. More job cuts in the tech sector could follow in the weeks to come: Google and Amazon have recently...
NBC Miami
‘Vaccination-Style' Intervention Needed to Solve Energy Crisis, UK Energy Boss Says
The average U.K. household faces paying a £2,500 ($2,900) annual bill for the next two years, up from £1,400 in October 2021. A "very active intervention, vaccination-style," is needed to tackle the crisis and prevent future energy crises from happening, said Raman Bhatia, CEO of clean energy-focused supplier Ovo Energy.
NBC Miami
Alibaba's Cainiao Opens LatAm Headquarters in Brazil
BEIJING — Alibaba's logistics arm Cainiao announced Monday the opening of its Latin American headquarters in Sao Paulo, Brazil. The expansion comes as China's retail growth slows — Alibaba, for the first time, didn't release total sales for its flagship Singles' Day shopping festival that ended Friday. The company's international e-commerce platform AliExpress recently turned to South Korea and Brazil, in addition to a years-long attempt to push into Europe.
