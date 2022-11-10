Read full article on original website
Related
MedicalXpress
Morning physical activity is associated with the lowest risk of heart disease and stroke
Morning physical activity is associated with the lowest risk of heart disease and stroke, according to a study in more than 85,000 individuals published today in the European Journal of Preventive Cardiology. The findings were consistent regardless of the total amount of daily activity. "It is well established that exercise...
MedicalXpress
Indirectly influencing cancer's out-of-control cell replication
As differently as cancers or autoimmune diseases (such as multiple sclerosis, rheumatoid arthritis or psoriasis) affect people, they all have one characteristic in common: they are accompanied by increased cell proliferation. Accordingly, the diseased cells must vigorously increase their production of molecular building blocks, which is inevitably linked to greatly increased energy demands.
MedicalXpress
Ancient disease has potential to regenerate livers, study finds
Leprosy is one of the world's oldest and most persistent diseases but the bacteria that cause it may also have the surprising ability to grow and regenerate a vital organ. Scientists have discovered that parasites associated with leprosy can reprogram cells to increase the size of a liver in adult animals without causing damage, scarring or tumors.
MedicalXpress
Genes to potentially diagnose long-term Lyme disease identified
Researchers at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York have identified 35 genes that are particularly highly expressed in people with long-term Lyme disease. These genes could potentially be used as biomarkers to diagnose patients with the condition, which is otherwise difficult to diagnose and treat.
MedicalXpress
Chronic inflammatory bowel diseases: Predicting the success of biologicals
An international team led by researchers from the Cluster of Excellence PMI has found biomarkers that indicate at the beginning of anti-TNF alpha therapy whether it will be effective. With chronic inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD) like Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis, a disturbed immune response leads to inflammation of the...
MedicalXpress
A brain area thought to impart consciousness instead behaves like an internet router, says study
Tucked underneath the brain's outer, wrinkly cortex is a deeply mysterious area, known as the claustrum. This region has long been known to exchange signals with much of the cortex, which is responsible for higher reasoning and complex thought. Because of the claustrum's extensive connections, the legendary scientist Francis Crick, Ph.D., of DNA-discovery fame, first postulated in 2005 that the claustrum is the seat of consciousness; in other words, the region of the brain enabling awareness of the world and ourselves.
MedicalXpress
Study uncovers key cause of type 2 diabetes
Glucose metabolites (chemicals produced when glucose is broken down by cells), rather than glucose itself, have been discovered to be key to the progression of type 2 diabetes. In diabetes, the pancreatic beta-cells do not release enough of the hormone insulin, which lowers blood glucose levels. This is because a glucose metabolite damages pancreatic beta-cell function.
MedicalXpress
Aerobic activity can reduce the risk of metastatic cancer by 72%
A new study at Tel Aviv University found that aerobic exercise can reduce the risk of metastatic cancer by 72%. According to the researchers, intensity aerobic exercise increases the glucose (sugar) consumption of internal organs, thereby reducing the availability of energy to the tumor. The study was led by two...
MedicalXpress
Uterine fibroid growth activated by chemicals found in everyday products
For the first time, scientists at Northwestern Medicine have demonstrated a causal link between environmental phthalates (toxic chemicals found in everyday consumer products) and the increased growth of uterine fibroids, the most common tumors among women. Manufacturers use environmental phthalates in numerous industrial and consumer products, and they've also been...
MedicalXpress
New study reveals that exposure to outdoor artificial light at night is associated with an increased risk of diabetes
A new study published in Diabetologia finds that outdoor artificial light at night (LAN) is associated with impaired blood glucose control and an increased risk of diabetes, with more than 9 million cases of the disease in Chinese adults being attributed to LAN exposure. The study is by Dr. Yu Xu and colleagues at the Shanghai Institute of Endocrine and Metabolic Diseases, Ruijin Hospital, Shanghai Jiaotong University School of Medicine, Shanghai, China.
MedicalXpress
Newfound cancer cell biology suggests which patients will respond to immunotherapy
Patients with head and neck cancer who have more genetic material on chromosome 9 in their cancer cells survive three times longer after receiving immunotherapy than those with less genetic material there, a new study finds. Within both normal and cancerous cells, chromosomes are the 23 superstructures that house, organize, and protect the DNA code.
MedicalXpress
Atherosclerosis progression could be stopped if lipid screening and dyslipidemia intervention begin in adolescence
Consistently elevated lipids and dyslipidemia in early life were associated with worsening subclinical atherosclerosis, but simulated lipid treatment in late adolescence stopped atherosclerosis progression, a paper published in Atherosclerosis concludes. The study was conducted in collaboration between Northwestern University in the U.S., Baker Heart and Diabetes Research Institute in Australia, the University of Bristol in the U.K., the University of Turku in Finland, and the University of Eastern Finland.
MedicalXpress
Study pinpoints three brain regions with signature connections in autistic individuals
New study results from an international research team led by USC scientists have identified a signature pattern of white matter connectivity exclusive to the brains of autistic people distinct from that in the brains of people with developmental coordination disorder (DCD). Their findings appear today in Scientific Reports. Approximately 85...
MedicalXpress
Moderate exercise helps colorectal cancer patients live longer by reducing inflammation and improving gut bacteria
Regular physical activity can extend colorectal cancer patients' lives. In a first-ever study, scientists looked at the impact of exercise on the gut microbiome of cancer patients and reported a positive association. The gut microbiome is the largest portion of the body's collection of bacteria and other microbes that live in and on the body, according to the National Cancer Institute. Researchers found physical activity was also beneficial to obese cancer patients, who typically have a less healthy gut microbiome.
MedicalXpress
Nerve cell discovery may lead to better treatment for diseases of the nervous system
A discovery that may improve treatment options for patients with neurodegenerative diseases has been made by scientists at King's College London and the University of Bath. This finding centers on a molecule that plays a profound role in nerve cell development, and which is known to contribute to disease when it malfunctions. Previously it was thought that this molecule was limited to the nucleus of the cell (the organelle containing a cell's DNA and separated from the rest of the cell by a membrane) but this new study confirms an earlier finding by the same team that it can also be found in the cytoplasm (the watery interior of a cell).
MedicalXpress
Obesity-related gut damage may worsen asthma symptoms
Changes in gut function caused by weight gain are associated with an increase in asthma severity, according to research to be presented at the Society for Endocrinology annual conference in Harrogate. The study reports a significant association of increasing body weight with higher levels of inflammation, signs of gut permeability,...
MedicalXpress
Financial capability predicts more positive health outcomes, study shows
We hear often about things that can be detrimental to our health, but the lists seldom contain anything financial. New research from the University of Kansas has found that financial capability can in fact be a social determinant of health and those who have it are more likely to have positive health outcomes.
MedicalXpress
Data-driven, automated machine-learning system for detecting emerging public health threats
A dire threat to public health can emerge from a huge variety of sources—for example, infectious diseases, a spate of drug overdoses, or exposures to toxic chemicals. Federal, state, and local health departments must respond rapidly to disease outbreaks and other emerging bio-threats. While the current automated systems for "syndromic surveillance" can help by monitoring health data and detecting disease clusters, they are not able to detect clusters with rare or previously unseen symptomology.
MedicalXpress
Immune system holds clues to patients with high-risk smoldering myeloma likely to benefit from treatment
For many patients with a condition that often precedes multiple myeloma, early treatment can slow or delay the progression to myeloma. In a new study, investigators at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute demonstrate that changes in immune system cells can indicate which patients with high-risk "smoldering" myeloma are likely to progress to myeloma and which will benefit the most from treatment.
MedicalXpress
Discovery in Parkinson's research: Lipids influence the formation of protein clumps
After Alzheimer's, Parkinson's is the most common neurodegenerative disease in the world. More than six million people worldwide suffer from it. In this disease, alpha-synuclein proteins form thread-like structures called fibrils. When these fibrils clump together, they probably damage nerve cells. A research team has now shown for the first...
Comments / 0