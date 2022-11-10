ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

98.1 KHAK

Is It Illegal to Drive Your Car in Iowa Before Clearing Off the Snow?

The inevitable is finally here. We've recorded our first snowfall of significance this holiday season in eastern Iowa. You may notice cars driving a little bit slower to work today, snow plow trucks out on the road, and cars slipping and sliding on the roadways. Here's a big reminder to just take your time driving today.
IOWA STATE
98.1 KHAK

Two Injured After Scary Semi Crash on Highway 20 [PHOTO]

Last week we showed you an accident between a car and farm equipment that thankfully looked worse than it actually was. Story County Deputies responded to a road accident involving a vehicle and farm equipment. As you can see in the photos, one of the spikes on the equipment, lodged into the windshield of the car.
BUCHANAN COUNTY, IA
WHO 13

1 dead, 1 injured in I-80 crash involving multiple semis

IOWA – One person has been confirmed dead in a multi-vehicle crash that shut down the westbound lanes of I-80 Monday morning. It happened east of Grinnell, near the 187-mile marker, around 7:35 a.m. Sgt. Alex Dinkla with the Iowa State Patrol said a mechanical error with a tire on a Chevy pickup truck caused […]
GRINNELL, IA
98.1 KHAK

A New Farmland Record Set After $2.19 Million Sale In Iowa

Just when we thought farmland prices couldn’t get any higher… they do. A month ago, we saw 55 acres of farmland smash land record prices by going for $26,250 an acre totaling at $1.4 million. The bidding started at $17,000 an acre and rose to $25,000 per acre as three bidders battled it out. The winning bid eventually went to a local farmer.
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

Multiple crashes, with injuries on westbound I-80 near Grinnell

IOWA – Traffic is moving again after multiple crashes blocked the westbound lanes of I-80 east of the Grinnell exit for hours Monday morning. Sgt. Alex Dinkla with the Iowa State Patrol said the original crash happened near the 187 mile marker and there have been secondary crashes, some related to the traffic back-up on […]
GRINNELL, IA
kjan.com

Twin snowstorms bring early winter to Iowa today and tomorrow

(Radio Iowa) – There’s still more than a month of fall left but winter weather is moving into Iowa today (Monday). It’s snowing in parts of northwest and north-central Iowa and meteorologist Craig Cogil, at the National Weather Service, says the snow will continue well into the afternoon. “Right now, it looks like the accumulations are mostly going to be in the about the top three tiers or so of Iowa,” Cogil says, “the heaviest right along the border where maybe up to two to three inches of snow are expected today.”
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

UPDATE: Missing Altoona Police K-9 has been found

UPDATE: The Altoona Police Department said K-9 Zeke has been found. The department made an update to its Facebook post at 11:16 p.m. Sunday thanking everyone who shared the information and offered encouragement. More information about what happened is expected to be released by Altoona Police later Monday. ORIGINAL POST: INDIANOLA, Iowa — The Indianola […]
ALTOONA, IA
98.1 KHAK

Where Does Iowa Rank For Worst Winters in the United States?

Death, taxes, and really cold winters are three guarantees in life for anyone who lives in Iowa. You can actually expand that to just about anyone who lives in the midwest if we're being honest. It's official, snow is likely on its way to Eastern Iowa this week and it's time to buckle up for another cold and snowy winter season.
IOWA STATE
98.1 KHAK

1,800 New Turkeys Have Been Placed At Iowa State University

It seems like lately when we talk about poultry, it’s been negative. We talk a lot about how prices are rising and depopulation with outbreaks of highly pathogenic avian influenza. But over at Iowa State University, there is a new, young flock on campus that will help give students...
AMES, IA
KCCI.com

KCCI Archive: Sonic boom felt in Iowa

INDIANOLA, Iowa — There was quite a shake in Indianola one day in the late 1980s. The station manager of KXLQ of Indianola was on the air when the walls around him started shaking. Watch the video above to learn more about this unsolved mystery.
INDIANOLA, IA
KCCI.com

Webster County detective under investigation for 'past actions'

WEBSTER COUNTY, Iowa — A detective in Webster County is under investigation. Tom Steck works at the Webster County Sheriff's Office. He is currently under criminal investigation. The Webster County Attorney's Office says it has to do with alleged concerns about Steck's credibility and past actions. Steck was placed...
WEBSTER COUNTY, IA
WHO 13

Medical issue eyed as cause of serious Des Moines crash Thursday

DES MOINES, Iowa — One person was critically injured in a car vs. utility pole crash Thursday evening. The Des Moines Police Department and Des Moines Fire Department responded to a report of a car that crashed into a utility pole around 4:30 p.m. in the 5300 block of Grand Ave. When emergency crews arrived […]
DES MOINES, IA
98.1 KHAK

High Profile Iowa Murder Case Returns to Court

Another sad turn for an already disturbing story. WARNING: SOME OF THE CONTENT IN THIS STORY MIGHT BE DISTURBING TO SOME READERS. We've been keeping you updated about the case of Iowa teen Pieper Lewis. Lewis, a victim of sex-trafficking, was convicted of killing her rapist earlier this year, we reported.
IOWA STATE
98.1 KHAK

98.1 KHAK

Cedar Rapids, IA
