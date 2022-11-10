Read full article on original website
Is It Illegal to Drive Your Car in Iowa Before Clearing Off the Snow?
The inevitable is finally here. We've recorded our first snowfall of significance this holiday season in eastern Iowa. You may notice cars driving a little bit slower to work today, snow plow trucks out on the road, and cars slipping and sliding on the roadways. Here's a big reminder to just take your time driving today.
Iowa, It’s Illegal To Be The Annoying Person That Does This In The Winter
Snow is literally on our doorstep and there are some things that are illegal to do in Iowa when it comes to snow accumulation. I don't handle snow well at all if I have to be out in it. I hate driving in it, hate being cold, and yes I'm aware I'm in for an absolute treat between now through May.
Missing Iowa Police K9 Found… 25 Miles Away From Station
My first thought upon seeing this story was "What? How do police officers lose a K9 that's part of their unit? How would that happen given the training of the dog and the fact that we rely on law enforcement to help us find missing persons?" Let alone how this...
Two Injured After Scary Semi Crash on Highway 20 [PHOTO]
Last week we showed you an accident between a car and farm equipment that thankfully looked worse than it actually was. Story County Deputies responded to a road accident involving a vehicle and farm equipment. As you can see in the photos, one of the spikes on the equipment, lodged into the windshield of the car.
1 dead, 1 injured in I-80 crash involving multiple semis
IOWA – One person has been confirmed dead in a multi-vehicle crash that shut down the westbound lanes of I-80 Monday morning. It happened east of Grinnell, near the 187-mile marker, around 7:35 a.m. Sgt. Alex Dinkla with the Iowa State Patrol said a mechanical error with a tire on a Chevy pickup truck caused […]
The Corridor is Home to the Most Expensive City to Live in Iowa
If you think Des Moines is the most expensive city to live in here in Iowa... think again! According to a new article from 24/7 Wall St., the most expensive city is actually here in Eastern Iowa!. Before we get to Iowa's most expensive city to live, we should probably...
A New Farmland Record Set After $2.19 Million Sale In Iowa
Just when we thought farmland prices couldn’t get any higher… they do. A month ago, we saw 55 acres of farmland smash land record prices by going for $26,250 an acre totaling at $1.4 million. The bidding started at $17,000 an acre and rose to $25,000 per acre as three bidders battled it out. The winning bid eventually went to a local farmer.
Multiple crashes, with injuries on westbound I-80 near Grinnell
IOWA – Traffic is moving again after multiple crashes blocked the westbound lanes of I-80 east of the Grinnell exit for hours Monday morning. Sgt. Alex Dinkla with the Iowa State Patrol said the original crash happened near the 187 mile marker and there have been secondary crashes, some related to the traffic back-up on […]
Twin snowstorms bring early winter to Iowa today and tomorrow
(Radio Iowa) – There’s still more than a month of fall left but winter weather is moving into Iowa today (Monday). It’s snowing in parts of northwest and north-central Iowa and meteorologist Craig Cogil, at the National Weather Service, says the snow will continue well into the afternoon. “Right now, it looks like the accumulations are mostly going to be in the about the top three tiers or so of Iowa,” Cogil says, “the heaviest right along the border where maybe up to two to three inches of snow are expected today.”
UPDATE: Missing Altoona Police K-9 has been found
UPDATE: The Altoona Police Department said K-9 Zeke has been found. The department made an update to its Facebook post at 11:16 p.m. Sunday thanking everyone who shared the information and offered encouragement. More information about what happened is expected to be released by Altoona Police later Monday. ORIGINAL POST: INDIANOLA, Iowa — The Indianola […]
Costco Unlike Another in the Midwest Opens in Iowa this Week
In September of this year, we shared that Costco was planning to erect another store here in Iowa. The news damn near broke the internet. Clearly, everyone -- at least everyone in Iowa -- loves buying in bulk. That Costco is set to open this week, Thursday, November 17 at...
Where Does Iowa Rank For Worst Winters in the United States?
Death, taxes, and really cold winters are three guarantees in life for anyone who lives in Iowa. You can actually expand that to just about anyone who lives in the midwest if we're being honest. It's official, snow is likely on its way to Eastern Iowa this week and it's time to buckle up for another cold and snowy winter season.
The property rights battle is well underway as carbon capture companies plan to criss-cross Iowa
HARDIN COUNTY, Iowa — Kathy Stockdale's kitchen may as well be mission control in a plan to keep two carbon capture pipelines from running through her Hardin County century farm. "Our house is right here," she says as she points at a corkboard dotted with tacks marking homes and...
1,800 New Turkeys Have Been Placed At Iowa State University
It seems like lately when we talk about poultry, it’s been negative. We talk a lot about how prices are rising and depopulation with outbreaks of highly pathogenic avian influenza. But over at Iowa State University, there is a new, young flock on campus that will help give students...
Do you have a real ID? If not, it may be time to see the DOT
The deadline for drivers in Iowa to get their license upgraded to a real ID is now set, and officials say it's a change designed to make travel easier.
KCCI Archive: Sonic boom felt in Iowa
INDIANOLA, Iowa — There was quite a shake in Indianola one day in the late 1980s. The station manager of KXLQ of Indianola was on the air when the walls around him started shaking. Watch the video above to learn more about this unsolved mystery.
Webster County detective under investigation for 'past actions'
WEBSTER COUNTY, Iowa — A detective in Webster County is under investigation. Tom Steck works at the Webster County Sheriff's Office. He is currently under criminal investigation. The Webster County Attorney's Office says it has to do with alleged concerns about Steck's credibility and past actions. Steck was placed...
Medical issue eyed as cause of serious Des Moines crash Thursday
DES MOINES, Iowa — One person was critically injured in a car vs. utility pole crash Thursday evening. The Des Moines Police Department and Des Moines Fire Department responded to a report of a car that crashed into a utility pole around 4:30 p.m. in the 5300 block of Grand Ave. When emergency crews arrived […]
High Profile Iowa Murder Case Returns to Court
Another sad turn for an already disturbing story. WARNING: SOME OF THE CONTENT IN THIS STORY MIGHT BE DISTURBING TO SOME READERS. We've been keeping you updated about the case of Iowa teen Pieper Lewis. Lewis, a victim of sex-trafficking, was convicted of killing her rapist earlier this year, we reported.
Teen charged for crash at Des Moines tow lot that seriously injured 1 person
DES MOINES, Iowa — An arrest has been made for a crash that left one person seriously injured earlier this week. On Wednesday the Des Moines Police Department and Des Moines Fire Department responded to the 800 block of SE 21st Street around 10:40 a.m. to investigate a crash with injuries. When first responders arrived […]
