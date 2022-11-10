ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anderson County, SC

Related
WYFF4.com

Child falls 20 feet into well in Greer, fire officials say

GREER, S.C. — A child was rescued Monday afternoon after falling into an old well in Greer, according to officials with Taylors Fire and Rescue. It happened around 2 p.m. off Clement Road in Greer, fire officials said,. According to fire officials, the boy fell about 20 feet. This...
GREER, SC
thejournalonline.com

Scooter driver injured – Shackleburg Road

SC State trooper J. Caldwell photographs a scooter after a wreck Saturday night. The driver apparently lost control of the scooter and ran off the road and into a field along Shackleburg Road. Medshore ambulance service rushed the driver to Greenville Prisma. A QRV and Hopewell firefighters also responded. (Photo by David Rogers)
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Coroner responding to crash in Anderson County

PENDLETON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Coroner’s Office is responding to a crash on Bishops Branch Road. A call for the crash was received just after 8 p.m. on Sunday night according to the South Carolina Department of Public Safety. Coroner Greg Shore says an 80-year-old man...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

1 dead in Anderson Co. crash

ANDERSON COUNTY S.C. (WSPA) – One person is dead following a collision in Anderson County Sunday night. According to deputies, the driver of a 2014 Chevy Coupe was traveling south on Bishops Branch Road near Louis Drive when they traveled off the roadway to the right and struck a culvert, leading the car to then […]
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies find missing man in Anderson County

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said a missing man from the Anderson Area was found safe on Friday. Deputies said the man was last seen near Pearl Harbor Way on November 8 at around 12:00 p.m.
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

1 dead in Laurens Co. wreck

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died in Laurens County on Sunday afternoon in a car wreck. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, around 1:40 p.m., a person driving a 2008 Nissan Sedan was traveling west on Old Milton Road when they drove off the roadway to the right. The driver struck an […]
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
accesswdun.com

Baldwin wreck hurts 4 Sunday, shuts down Ga. 365 northbound

A Louisiana woman has been charged after a wreck that injured four people just before 5 p.m. Sunday on Ga. 365 at Ga. 384 in Baldwin. Kristina Brubaker, 45, of Gretna, La., was charged with failure to yield while turning left after her 2013 Toyota Corolla attempted to turn left onto Ga. 384 (Duncan Bridge Road) from Ga. 365 southbound, the Georgia State Patrol said.
BALDWIN, GA
WSPA 7News

1 dead in Greenville Co. head-on crash

GREENVILLE, C.O. (WSPA) – A person has died following a vehicle collision in Greenville County Saturday afternoon. According to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, the driver of a 2022 Kia was traveling north on Jones Mill Road when they crossed the center line and collided head-on with a 2020 Ford. The driver of the 2022 […]
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Woman killed in head-on crash in the Upstate, coroner says

SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. — The Greenville County Coroner's Office says a woman is dead following a crash in Greenville County. The coroner says the crash happened Saturday just after 1 p.m. on Jones Mill Road. Troopers say a Kia was traveling north, crossed the center line and hit a Ford...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Coroner identifies driver from crash in Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol said troopers are investigating a crash that killed one person on Monday morning. According to troopers, the crash happened at around 9:58 a.m. on Highway 9 near Overhill Circle on Nov.14. Highway Patrol said the driver of a 2018 Honda sedan...
SPARTANBURG, SC

