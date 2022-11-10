Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Washington
‘Ted Lasso' Billboards Support USMNT Before 2022 World Cup
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. The 2022 FIFA World Cup is only days away, and we are beginning to see the United States’ camaraderie shine. In an effort to inspire, billboards have been...
NBC Washington
How to Watch Qatar vs. Ecuador in the 2022 FIFA World Cup Opener
The 2022 FIFA World Cup has arrived, with the global tournament set to begin in Qatar this weekend. Plenty of stars will be in action over the next month, including Argentina’s Lionel Messi, France’s Kylian Mbappe and Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo. Here’s everything you need to know about...
NBC Washington
USMNT Releases Jersey Numbers for 26-Member Squad Ahead of World Cup
Head back to your online shopping cart because the U.S. men’s national team has officially released jersey numbers for the 26-member squad competing in Qatar. The announcement comes less than a week after head coach Gregg Berhalter made his selections public and with a week remaining until the USMNT’s opening match against Wales.
NBC Washington
NFL Germany Fans Sing ‘Take Me Home, Country Roads' at Munich's Allianz Arena
NFL Germany fans sing ‘Country Roads’ at Allianz Arena originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The NFL played its first game in Germany on Sunday morning. The league brought Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to Munich, home of Oktoberfest, to take on the Seattle Seahawks in front of a packed crowd at the Allianz Arena. The Bucs went on to defeat the Seahawks 21-16 – a win that Brady enjoyed for more reasons than one.
Comments / 0