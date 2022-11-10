ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Killeen, TX

Comments / 10

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox44news.com

Suspect in Killeen stabbing charged with Murder

KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) — UPDATE: The Bell County District Attorney’s Office reviewed this case and returned a complaint charging 49-year-old Raymond Cecil Kastner with Murder. Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson arraigned Kastner, setting his bond at $1 million. He is awaiting transport to the Bell County...
KILLEEN, TX
fox44news.com

Temple police say claim of shooting was false report

Temple, Tx (FOX44) – Temple police now say that what was originally reported as a drive by shooting was not that at all, but instead an accidental shooting. A police spokesperson said Monday that officers were called to the Emergency Room at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center on the arrival of a gunshot victim.
KCEN

Killeen PD identifies 19th murder victim this year

KILLEEN, Texas — Killeen police identified the 34-year-old man who was found shot to death Sunday afternoon. Police said Stepheno Rashad Gibson was shot in the 5000 block of Primavera Lane. They were unable to save him and he died at the scene, according to the Killeen Police Department.
KILLEEN, TX
KCEN

Violent weekend in Killeen marked by third murder in four days

KILLEEN, Texas — The Killeen Police Department was investigating its third homicide in four days after a person was killed Sunday in West Killeen. Police said Stepheno Rashad Gibson was shot in the 5000 block of Primavera Lane. They were unable to save him and he died at the scene, according to the Killeen Police Department. Police did not identify a suspect.
KILLEEN, TX
fox44news.com

Victim in Killeen Primavera Lane murder identified

KiILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – A 34-year-old man has become the 19th murder victim for the City of Killeen in 2022. Killeen Police officers were dispatched to a 9-1-1 call at approximately 4:30 p.m. Sunday in reference to a shooting victim in the 5000 block of Primavera Lane. When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers started to perform life-saving measures until paramedics arrived.
KILLEEN, TX
KWTX

One man dead following stabbing at Islamic Community of Greater Killeen

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen Police Department is investigating the death of a man after a stabbing incident Saturday afternoon. The police responded in the afternoon to the Islamic Community of Greater Killeen at the 5600 block of South Highway 195. The suspect is in custody, according to police.
KILLEEN, TX
fox7austin.com

Man charged for stabbing Bastrop Co. deputy multiple times at Austin H-E-B

AUSTIN, Texas - A man was charged after the Austin Police Department (APD) said he stabbed a Bastrop County Sheriff's Office deputy multiple times, including in the neck, at a Southeast Austin H-E-B supermarket. Police said on Nov. 12, around 11 a.m., officers responded to a call regarding a stabbing...
AUSTIN, TX
KWTX

Bell County officials searching for missing teen

BELL COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - The Bell County Sheriff’s Department is asking for help in finding a missing teenager, according to their Facebook. Her name is Yuliana Garcia, 17, and was last seen leaving her home in the Temple area on November 10th. She is described as Hispanic with...
BELL COUNTY, TX
KCEN

Killeen Police looking for suspect involved in man's murder

KILLEEN, Texas — The Killeen Police Department are looking for the suspect(s) involved in 21-year-old man's murder. On Thursday at approximately 9:45 p.m., Killeen Police Officers recieved a call about a shooting victim in the 200 block of East Bryce Avenue. When officers arrived they found the victim, Abkhir...
KILLEEN, TX
fox7austin.com

$5K reward offered for information on Fort Hood soldier's death

KILLEEN, Texas - A $5,000 reward has been offered for credible information in the August death of a Fort Hood soldier. Investigators are looking for the vehicle that struck Sgt. Jesse Cruz in Killeen on August 13. The suspect vehicle is described as a silver or dark gray 2004-2008 sedan...
KILLEEN, TX
KCEN

KCEN

Waco, TX
13K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Waco local news

 https://www.kcentv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy