Suspect in Killeen stabbing charged with Murder
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) — UPDATE: The Bell County District Attorney’s Office reviewed this case and returned a complaint charging 49-year-old Raymond Cecil Kastner with Murder. Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson arraigned Kastner, setting his bond at $1 million. He is awaiting transport to the Bell County...
Temple police say claim of shooting was false report
Temple, Tx (FOX44) – Temple police now say that what was originally reported as a drive by shooting was not that at all, but instead an accidental shooting. A police spokesperson said Monday that officers were called to the Emergency Room at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center on the arrival of a gunshot victim.
KILLEEN, Texas — Killeen police identified the 34-year-old man who was found shot to death Sunday afternoon. Police said Stepheno Rashad Gibson was shot in the 5000 block of Primavera Lane. They were unable to save him and he died at the scene, according to the Killeen Police Department.
A man is dead after a fatal neighborhood shooting this weekend in Killeen, police said.
Violent weekend in Killeen marked by third murder in four days
KILLEEN, Texas — The Killeen Police Department was investigating its third homicide in four days after a person was killed Sunday in West Killeen. Police said Stepheno Rashad Gibson was shot in the 5000 block of Primavera Lane. They were unable to save him and he died at the scene, according to the Killeen Police Department. Police did not identify a suspect.
Victim in Killeen Primavera Lane murder identified
KiILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – A 34-year-old man has become the 19th murder victim for the City of Killeen in 2022. Killeen Police officers were dispatched to a 9-1-1 call at approximately 4:30 p.m. Sunday in reference to a shooting victim in the 5000 block of Primavera Lane. When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers started to perform life-saving measures until paramedics arrived.
1 dead, 1 in custody after stabbing at Islamic Community of Greater Killeen building
KILLEEN, Texas — Killeen police are actively investigating a stabbing incident that occurred Saturday afternoon at the Islamic Community of Greater Killeen, 5600 block of S HWY 195. One male is dead and another is in custody, according to police. There is no further threat to the community, police...
Veteran APD homicide detective retires, known as ‘the godfather’ of his unit
AUSTIN (KXAN) — After nearly 30 years with the Austin Police Department, Detective David Fugitt decided to retire. Fugitt began his career with APD in 1994 as a patrol officer in southwest Austin, before being promoted to detective in the missing persons unit in 1999. Four years later in...
One man dead following stabbing at Islamic Community of Greater Killeen
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen Police Department is investigating the death of a man after a stabbing incident Saturday afternoon. The police responded in the afternoon to the Islamic Community of Greater Killeen at the 5600 block of South Highway 195. The suspect is in custody, according to police.
CAUGHT ON CAM | Veteran-owned sports memorabilia shop in Copperas Cove burglarized on Veteran's Day
COPPERAS COVE, Texas — A veteran-owned sports memorabilia shop in Copperas Cove was burglarized on Veteran's Day -- and it was all caught on surveillance video. Apollo's Sports & Collectibles was broken into in the early hours of Nov. 11. Surveillance video obtained by 6 News shows the group...
Man charged for stabbing Bastrop Co. deputy multiple times at Austin H-E-B
AUSTIN, Texas - A man was charged after the Austin Police Department (APD) said he stabbed a Bastrop County Sheriff's Office deputy multiple times, including in the neck, at a Southeast Austin H-E-B supermarket. Police said on Nov. 12, around 11 a.m., officers responded to a call regarding a stabbing...
APD said officers responded to the incident at 10:43 a.m. Saturday. Austin-Travis County EMS transported a person to Dell Seton with injuries.
Bell County officials searching for missing teen
BELL COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - The Bell County Sheriff’s Department is asking for help in finding a missing teenager, according to their Facebook. Her name is Yuliana Garcia, 17, and was last seen leaving her home in the Temple area on November 10th. She is described as Hispanic with...
Army Criminal Investigation Division offers reward for information in death of Fort Hood soldier
FORT HOOD, Texas — The Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division is offering a $5,000 reward for information in the death of a Fort Hood soldier. Sgt. Jesse Cruz died of injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident on Aug. 13 after leaving Joker's Bar and Grill in Killeen.
2 dead in crash on US 183 near Austin airport
Austin Police said the crash involved a vehicle and a tow truck and happened just before 1:50 a.m. Monday in the northbound lanes of U.S. 183.
Killeen Police looking for suspect involved in man's murder
KILLEEN, Texas — The Killeen Police Department are looking for the suspect(s) involved in 21-year-old man's murder. On Thursday at approximately 9:45 p.m., Killeen Police Officers recieved a call about a shooting victim in the 200 block of East Bryce Avenue. When officers arrived they found the victim, Abkhir...
Texas Rangers and Temple Police conclude investigation after critical incident
TEMPLE, Texas — The Texas Rangers have concluded there were no criminal actions by the Temple Police Department in an incident that resulted in the death of Anthony Turner on June 15, 2022. According to the official report, a Temple police officer attempted to arrest Turner, who was walking...
A veteran owned shop was burglarized on Veteran’s Day with $50,000 worth of items gone
COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KWTX) - A veteran owned shop in Copperas Cove needs your help finding thieves who broke into their store, Apollo’s Sports and Collectibles. Adding insult to injury, the crooks broke into the store on Veteran’s Day, leaving the store a mess. Four burglars broke into...
$5K reward offered for information on Fort Hood soldier's death
KILLEEN, Texas - A $5,000 reward has been offered for credible information in the August death of a Fort Hood soldier. Investigators are looking for the vehicle that struck Sgt. Jesse Cruz in Killeen on August 13. The suspect vehicle is described as a silver or dark gray 2004-2008 sedan...
Comments / 10