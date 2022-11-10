Read full article on original website
New technique to create thermally stable, high-entropy alloys
Nanoparticles have been used to develop high-strength materials for structural applications. But these nanoparticles are often thermally unstable, leading to rapid coarsening in a high-temperature environment. The latest research led by materials scientists at City University of Hong Kong (CityU) found that tailoring the concentration of cobalt in high entropy...
Net-zero in fashion, but clothing giants struggle to cut emissions
The world's fashion giants have pledged to trim their carbon footprint but that goal remains elusive at a time "fast fashion" is all the rage—a topic in the spotlight at the UN climate summit. With a chance to strut their climate commitments at COP27 talks, clothing brands and manufacturers...
How Much Does It Cost To Charge an Electric Car?
Electric vehicles, or EVs, are a trending topic. Governments worldwide, including those in the U.S., Norway and China, have created policies to speed the transition from vehicles that burn fossil...
Vehicle exhaust emission and ammonia slip are the main sources of atmospheric ammonia and ammonium in North China cities
The haze pollution that frequently occurred in winter in cities of North China has aroused widespread concern. Since the implementation of Air Pollution Prevention and Control Action Plan in 2013, the atmospheric concentration of acidic gases such as sulfur dioxide and nitrogen oxides have significantly decreased in this region. However, the concentration of ammonia gas (NH3) and inorganic ammonium (NH4+) salts such as ammonium sulfate and ammonium nitrate in atmospheric aerosol particles were still increasing.
A novel method for generating naive human iPS cells with significantly higher differentiation potency
A joint research team led by Dr. Akira Kunitomi, a former postdoctoral fellow at CiRA (currently a researcher at the Gladstone Institute of Cardiovascular Disease), and ID Pharma Co., Ltd., has established a new method for naive iPS cell generation that uses a temperature-sensitive Sendai virus vector developed by the group to remove the vectors rapidly.
Hydrogen bonding promotes photocatalytic alcohol coupling
A research group led by Assoc. Prof. Luo Nengchao and Prof. Wang Feng from the Dalian Institute of Chemical Physics (DICP) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences realized selective control of photocatalytic coupling reaction of alcohols. This study was published in Journal of the American Chemical Society on Oct. 10.
Powerful impact provides insight into deep structure of Mars
NASA's InSight lander (Interior Exploration using Seismic Investigations, Geodesy and Heat Transport) launched in 2018 with the goal of peering deep into Mars's interior for the first time to gain important information about the planet's structure and formation. To help with this task, the lander is equipped with a sensitive seismometer that allows it to detect subtle marsquake vibrations.
Hybridization of surface lattice resonances induces dual-band bound states in continuum
In metasurfaces, surface lattice resonances (SLRs) and bound state in the continuum (BIC) are two convenient approaches for achieving high quality factors (Q-factors). A research group led by Dr. Li Guangyuan from the Shenzhen Institute of Advanced Technology (SIAT) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences has revealed that hybridization of SLRs can result in dual-band BICs in silicon metasurfaces. The measured Q-factors can reach as high as 1240.
Researchers unveil patterns of species diversity and determinants in temperate forest
The Qinling Mountains, which run east-west and serve as the geographical boundary between northern and southern China as well as the climatic demarcation line between the subtropical and warm temperate zones in China, are of ecological significance in biodiversity study. To determine the underlying causes of the variations of species...
A chemical reaction as good as gold for future technologies
A new Australian-led study finds gold atoms could be key to unlocking organic reactions. Organic molecules are the building blocks for materials we use every day—from our clothes and coffee cups to the screen displays of our phones. Controlling reactions of these organic molecules is the key to designing materials with functional properties.
220,000 metric tons of methane likely released from Nord Stream gas leak
220,000 metric tons of methane are likely to have been released from the ruptures in the Nord Stream gas pipelines, new satellite data has revealed. While the cause of the leaks remains unknown, U.K. scientists were able to detect the plume of released methane—one of the most potent greenhouse gases—as it first appeared over the south Baltic Sea on September 26 and re-emerged to the west of Norway on September 27 and 28.
Soil sensor yields beneficial information for farmers
If you're a gardener, you know that planting seeds in the ground doesn't always mean you'll have a good yield at the end of growing season. On a personal level, this can be disappointing. Farmers are in charge of growing dozens to thousands of acres of food. And, they face the same variability in the planting, growing, and harvesting processes as gardeners do.
Researchers develop new, heat-efficient nanoparticles for treating cancer
Oregon State University scientists have invented a way to make magnetic nanoparticles that get hotter than any previous nanoparticle, improving their cancer fighting ability. Faculty from the OSU College of Pharmacy spearheaded a collaboration that developed an advanced thermal decomposition method for producing nanoparticles able to reach temperatures in cancer lesions of up to 50 degrees Celsius, or 122 degrees Fahrenheit, when exposed to an alternating magnetic field.
