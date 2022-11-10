220,000 metric tons of methane are likely to have been released from the ruptures in the Nord Stream gas pipelines, new satellite data has revealed. While the cause of the leaks remains unknown, U.K. scientists were able to detect the plume of released methane—one of the most potent greenhouse gases—as it first appeared over the south Baltic Sea on September 26 and re-emerged to the west of Norway on September 27 and 28.

3 HOURS AGO