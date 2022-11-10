Read full article on original website
WIBW
KSU’s Cheatum Named Big 12 Newcomer of the Week
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Wildcats’ Drake Cheatum takes home the honor, the first one of his career. Cheatum tallied five tackles and his first interception of the season in Kansas State’s 31-3 win over Baylor Saturday night. This gives K-State nine Big 12 weekly honors this season,...
WIBW
KU Director of Athletics Travis Goff talks football and more
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - After KU became bowl eligible for the first time since 2008 after cruising to a win over Oklahoma State, Director of Athletics Travis Goff says this is just the beginning. 13 Sports was able to talk with Kansas Athletics Director Travis Goff about the state of...
WIBW
Washburn Rural’s Jada Ingram commits to UNLV for volleyball
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Junior Jada Ingram helped led the Junior Blues to the 6A title and a 45-1 record this past season, and now she’s headed to the next level. Ingram announced on Twitter account Sunday night that she has verbally committed to UNLV to play volleyball. The...
WIBW
No. 23 K-State bounces back, dominates Baylor
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - No. 23 Kansas State football bounced back from its loss to Texas by grabbing a statement 31-3 win against Baylor in Waco on Saturday night. It was scoreless through the first quarter for both teams. Will Howard, who came in once again for an injured Adrian Martinez, started the scoring by finding Ben Sinnott for a 15 yard touchdown pass, 7-0 KSU.
WIBW
KU out to clinch 1st winning record since ‘08 at Texas Tech
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCTV) -- On the list of things that Kansas hasn’t done in a while, they’ve checked plenty off. On Saturday, they’ll attempt to mark another thing off their list as they try to clinch their first winning record since 2008 a week after securing a bowl bid for the first time since that same season.
WIBW
Kansas football falls to Texas Tech
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas football fell to Texas Tech 43-28 in Lubbock on Saturday night, moving to 6-4 on the season, 3-5 in conference play. The Red Raiders got off to a 7-0 lead, to which the Jayhawks responded with a score of their own. Jason Bean found Jared Casey on 4th & 1, who ran in the 66 yard score.
WIBW
Washburn Volleyball Watch Party
WIBW
Washburn volleyball wins MIAA Tournament Championship
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - No. 20 Washburn volleyball took down No. 12 Nebraska-Kearney in 4 sets to win the MIAA Tournament Championship on Saturday night. The Ichabods entered the tournament as the 5 seed, while the Lopers were the 2 seed. Washburn upset the No. 1 seed Northwest Missouri to stamp its ticket to the championship match.
WIBW
Washburn football closes regular season with a win over Missouri Southern
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn football ended its regular season with a 37-20 win over Missouri Southern in Joplin on Saturday. The Ichabods started strong on defense. Micah Skeebo picked off Luke Sampson in the first quarter, tacking on some yardage to give Washburn’s offense some great field position.
WIBW
No. 22 Emporia State falls to No. 10 Northwest Missouri
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - No. 22 Emporia State football ended its regular season hosting No. 10 Northwest Missouri at Welch Stadium on Saturday, but couldn’t complete a comeback win in the end. Jay Harris started the scoring with a 19 yard touchdown run, helping the Bearcats to a 6-0...
WIBW
Get ready! Important reminders for our first test of the winter season
WIBW
Topeka’s Westboro Mart brings back holiday tradition
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A holiday tradition is returning to Topeka’s Westboro Mart shopping area. They’re hosting their holiday lighting event Thursday, Nov. 17. Larissa Slimmer, co-owner of Salut Wine and Cocktail Lounge, and Patrick Gideon, owner of Westboro Mart, shared the details on Eye on NE Kansas. This will be the first lighting event since 2019.
WIBW
60 Kansas children’s adoptions to be finalized during National Adoption Month
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The adoptions of 60 Kansas children will be finalized during National Adoption Month in November. KVC, a Kansas nonprofit which provides foster care and adoption services on behalf of the Kansas Department for Children and Families, says there are about 113,589 children and teenagers in foster care in the U.S. who need forever families. That number includes around 500 children in Kansas. It said these are kids who have seen abuse, neglect and other serious family challenges bringing a sense of urgency to match them with loving homes.
WIBW
Dozens attend entrepreneurship breakfast in downtown Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Several dozen people were on hand for a breakfast Tuesday morning that celebrated entrepreneurship in the Greater Topeka area. About 40 people turned out for the event at the Townsite 16 event space, located at the top of the Townsite Tower at 534 S. Kansas Ave.
WIBW
Interfaith of Topeka brings community together for 42nd annual service
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka’s faith communities are coming together to share fellowship and thanksgiving, and promote communication, understanding and community. The 42nd annual Interfaith of Topeka Community Thanksgiving Service is this coming Sunday, Nov. 20. Stephanie Schuttera of Temple Beth Shalom visited Eye on NE Kansas with the details.
WIBW
Ice skating rink officially open at Evergy Plaza
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The new ice rink in downtown Topeka’s Evergy Plaza is now open for skaters. The skating season will run from Nov. 12, to Jan. 29, 2023. Each day, excluding holidays, will have 5 skate sessions, each lasting for 90 minutes. Skate rental is included in...
WIBW
KS Air National Guard mourns loss of Airman killed in crash
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Air National Guard is mourning the loss of one of its own. The 190th Air Refueling Wing shared the news on its Facebook page. They said an airman, identified as Cheyanne Branson, 23, was killed tragically in a vehicle accident Saturday, November 12. In...
WIBW
Tuesday forecast: Dry but cold
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The cold weather will continue the remainder of the work week with signs of a warming trend this weekend into next week. This comes with dry conditions for the next 8 days. Taking Action:. Get the latest road conditions here: https://www.kandrive.org/kandrive/roads/@-96.9132,38.77456,8?show=winterDriving. Get the latest snowfall reports...
WIBW
Five taken to hospital in Monday morning crash in East Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Five people were taken to the hospital with what were believed to be minor injuries after a crash Monday morning in East Topeka. The crash was reported around 7:55 a.m. Monday near S.E. 28th and Pennsylvania Avenue. Police at the scene said a gold Jeep sport...
WIBW
Fundraiser held for families of three girls killed in Oct. crash
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A fundraiser was held at the Woodshed, an events center on Kansas Ave., to raise money to help the families of three girls killed in an October crash. The event, “Remembering Kylie, Laila, and Brooklyn,” kicked off with a motorcycle ride at 9 a.m. Each bike cost $20 and any additional passengers cost $10.
