Read full article on original website
Related
MedicalXpress
Phase 2b trial studies bepirovirsen for treatment of chronic hepatitis B infection
A 300-mg dose of bepirovirsen per week for 24 weeks results in sustained hepatitis B surface antigen (HBsAg) and hepatitis B virus (HBV) DNA loss in 9–10% of patients with chronic HBV infection, according to a study published online Nov. 8 in the New England Journal of Medicine. Man-Fung...
MedicalXpress
Increasing children's immunity to deadly diseases through improved vaccine strategy
Offering a booster dose or changing the vaccination schedule available to infants in sub-Saharan Africa could greatly reduce the risk of them contracting potentially fatal diseases such as pneumonia, sepsis and meningitis, a UCL-led study has found. Research led by UCL in partnership with the University of Liverpool (UoL), the...
MedicalXpress
Study uncovers key cause of type 2 diabetes
Glucose metabolites (chemicals produced when glucose is broken down by cells), rather than glucose itself, have been discovered to be key to the progression of type 2 diabetes. In diabetes, the pancreatic beta-cells do not release enough of the hormone insulin, which lowers blood glucose levels. This is because a glucose metabolite damages pancreatic beta-cell function.
MedicalXpress
A brain area thought to impart consciousness instead behaves like an internet router, says study
Tucked underneath the brain's outer, wrinkly cortex is a deeply mysterious area, known as the claustrum. This region has long been known to exchange signals with much of the cortex, which is responsible for higher reasoning and complex thought. Because of the claustrum's extensive connections, the legendary scientist Francis Crick, Ph.D., of DNA-discovery fame, first postulated in 2005 that the claustrum is the seat of consciousness; in other words, the region of the brain enabling awareness of the world and ourselves.
MedicalXpress
Uterine fibroid growth activated by chemicals found in everyday products
For the first time, scientists at Northwestern Medicine have demonstrated a causal link between environmental phthalates (toxic chemicals found in everyday consumer products) and the increased growth of uterine fibroids, the most common tumors among women. Manufacturers use environmental phthalates in numerous industrial and consumer products, and they've also been...
MedicalXpress
Atherosclerosis progression could be stopped if lipid screening and dyslipidemia intervention begin in adolescence
Consistently elevated lipids and dyslipidemia in early life were associated with worsening subclinical atherosclerosis, but simulated lipid treatment in late adolescence stopped atherosclerosis progression, a paper published in Atherosclerosis concludes. The study was conducted in collaboration between Northwestern University in the U.S., Baker Heart and Diabetes Research Institute in Australia, the University of Bristol in the U.K., the University of Turku in Finland, and the University of Eastern Finland.
MedicalXpress
Data-driven, automated machine-learning system for detecting emerging public health threats
A dire threat to public health can emerge from a huge variety of sources—for example, infectious diseases, a spate of drug overdoses, or exposures to toxic chemicals. Federal, state, and local health departments must respond rapidly to disease outbreaks and other emerging bio-threats. While the current automated systems for "syndromic surveillance" can help by monitoring health data and detecting disease clusters, they are not able to detect clusters with rare or previously unseen symptomology.
MedicalXpress
New study reveals that exposure to outdoor artificial light at night is associated with an increased risk of diabetes
A new study published in Diabetologia finds that outdoor artificial light at night (LAN) is associated with impaired blood glucose control and an increased risk of diabetes, with more than 9 million cases of the disease in Chinese adults being attributed to LAN exposure. The study is by Dr. Yu Xu and colleagues at the Shanghai Institute of Endocrine and Metabolic Diseases, Ruijin Hospital, Shanghai Jiaotong University School of Medicine, Shanghai, China.
MedicalXpress
Financial capability predicts more positive health outcomes, study shows
We hear often about things that can be detrimental to our health, but the lists seldom contain anything financial. New research from the University of Kansas has found that financial capability can in fact be a social determinant of health and those who have it are more likely to have positive health outcomes.
MedicalXpress
Aerobic activity can reduce the risk of metastatic cancer by 72%
A new study at Tel Aviv University found that aerobic exercise can reduce the risk of metastatic cancer by 72%. According to the researchers, intensity aerobic exercise increases the glucose (sugar) consumption of internal organs, thereby reducing the availability of energy to the tumor. The study was led by two...
MedicalXpress
Nerve cell discovery may lead to better treatment for diseases of the nervous system
A discovery that may improve treatment options for patients with neurodegenerative diseases has been made by scientists at King's College London and the University of Bath. This finding centers on a molecule that plays a profound role in nerve cell development, and which is known to contribute to disease when it malfunctions. Previously it was thought that this molecule was limited to the nucleus of the cell (the organelle containing a cell's DNA and separated from the rest of the cell by a membrane) but this new study confirms an earlier finding by the same team that it can also be found in the cytoplasm (the watery interior of a cell).
MedicalXpress
Morning physical activity is associated with the lowest risk of heart disease and stroke
Morning physical activity is associated with the lowest risk of heart disease and stroke, according to a study in more than 85,000 individuals published today in the European Journal of Preventive Cardiology. The findings were consistent regardless of the total amount of daily activity. "It is well established that exercise...
MedicalXpress
Study identifies how stealthy HIV evades drugs and immunity
An immune response that likely evolved to help fight infections appears to be the mechanism that drives human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) into a latent state, lurking in cells only to erupt anew, researchers at Duke Health report. Publishing Nov. 14 in the journal Nature Microbiology, the research team provides new...
MedicalXpress
Indirectly influencing cancer's out-of-control cell replication
As differently as cancers or autoimmune diseases (such as multiple sclerosis, rheumatoid arthritis or psoriasis) affect people, they all have one characteristic in common: they are accompanied by increased cell proliferation. Accordingly, the diseased cells must vigorously increase their production of molecular building blocks, which is inevitably linked to greatly increased energy demands.
MedicalXpress
Researchers find financial strain due to COVID-19 pandemic took significant toll on adolescent mental health
Financial stress due to the COVID-19 pandemic took a distinct toll on adolescent mental health and contributed to depressive symptoms, according to a new study by researchers at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP). The study, published today in The Lancet Regional Health—Americas, found the effect was most pronounced in low-income adolescents but also affected all income groups who experienced financial strain due to loss of income.
MedicalXpress
Newfound cancer cell biology suggests which patients will respond to immunotherapy
Patients with head and neck cancer who have more genetic material on chromosome 9 in their cancer cells survive three times longer after receiving immunotherapy than those with less genetic material there, a new study finds. Within both normal and cancerous cells, chromosomes are the 23 superstructures that house, organize, and protect the DNA code.
MedicalXpress
Moderate exercise helps colorectal cancer patients live longer by reducing inflammation and improving gut bacteria
Regular physical activity can extend colorectal cancer patients' lives. In a first-ever study, scientists looked at the impact of exercise on the gut microbiome of cancer patients and reported a positive association. The gut microbiome is the largest portion of the body's collection of bacteria and other microbes that live in and on the body, according to the National Cancer Institute. Researchers found physical activity was also beneficial to obese cancer patients, who typically have a less healthy gut microbiome.
MedicalXpress
Fentanyl vaccine potential 'game changer' for opioid epidemic
A research team led by the University of Houston has developed a vaccine targeting the dangerous synthetic opioid fentanyl that could block its ability to enter the brain, thus eliminating the drug's "high." The breakthrough discovery could have major implications for the nation's opioid epidemic by becoming a relapse prevention agent for people trying to quit using opioids. While research reveals Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) is treatable, an estimated 80% of those dependent on the drug suffer a relapse.
MedicalXpress
Trial shows benefits of two forms of ankle surgery for osteoarthritis
Patients with advanced ankle osteoarthritis who undergo surgery see equally good outcomes from the two main surgical treatments for osteoarthritis, a new study led by UCL researchers has shown. The TARVA randomized clinical trial compared total ankle joint replacement with ankle fusion (when the ankle joint is pinned to prevent...
MedicalXpress
COVID-19 mRNA vaccines and fever: A possible new link
MRNA vaccines for COVID-19 generate adverse reactions such as fever and fatigue which are considered normal and are transient in nature. However, there has been a growing fear of taking the mRNA-1273 vaccine prevalent in Japan, due to these unpleasant effects. Currently, there is sparse clinical evidence about the relationship between this incidence of fever and antibody counts, especially after the third dose of the vaccine.
Comments / 0