Rollover crash blocks traffic near Auburn High School in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — One vehicle could be seen on its roof and the other with front-end damage after a collision near Auburn High School on Thursday morning.

Authorities were called shortly before 11 a.m. to the scene at Auburn Street and N. Pierpont.

Auburn was closed to one lane of traffic while first responders worked to attend to the crash.

Two people were injured, officials said.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.