The Virginia Tech men’s basketball team is off to a fine 3-0 start to its 2022-23 season after topping a competitive William & Mary on Sunday night, 94-77. The Hokies, hosting their third straight game to start the season, weren’t overly impressive, but the offense clicked. Tech jumped out to a 14-0 lead and never looked back as Hunter Cattoor and Sean Pedulla each scored 22 points.

BLACKSBURG, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO