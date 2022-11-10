ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blacksburg, VA

Virginia Tech Basketball: Hokies improve to 3-0 with 94-77 win over W&M

The Virginia Tech men’s basketball team is off to a fine 3-0 start to its 2022-23 season after topping a competitive William & Mary on Sunday night, 94-77. The Hokies, hosting their third straight game to start the season, weren’t overly impressive, but the offense clicked. Tech jumped out to a 14-0 lead and never looked back as Hunter Cattoor and Sean Pedulla each scored 22 points.
BLACKSBURG, VA

