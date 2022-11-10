Read full article on original website
24 years ago, a pregnant teen disappeared, leaving behind a disturbing diary of secrets. Where is Amber Wilde?Fatim HemrajGreen Bay, WI
Green Bay Packers Release Amari RodgersFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Green Bay Packers Head Coach Replacement CandidatesFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Popular supermarket chain opening another new store in Wisconsin this weekKristen WaltersAshwaubenon, WI
Once a Packer Fan...Always a Packer Fan!!!!Dennis RaabeGreen Bay, WI
Brittany Mahomes Unleashes on Refs After Juju Smith-Schuster Gets Knocked Out in Brutal Play
Following a scary play that sent Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster to the ground, Patrick Mahomes’ wife Brittany had some thoughts about the game’s referees. During the play, Smith-Schuster is seen flying through the air after taking a helmet-to-helmet hit from the Jacksonville Jaguars’ safety Andre...
Dallas Cowboys deserve to lose, but this time Mike McCarthy should blast those refs
The Cowboys coughed up a 14-point lead in losing to McCarthy’s former team, but the officials did him no favors with a blown no-call in overtime. [Opinion]
Deion Sanders’ 2nd Divorce Continues to Haunt the Hall of Fame NFL Player Nearly a Decade Later
Deion Sanders and Pilar Biggers have been apart for over nearly a decade, but that hasn't stopped the divorce from haunting the Hall of Fame NFL player.
Dak Prescott Makes His Opinion On The Refs Very Clear
The Dallas Cowboys fell to the Green Bay Packers in overtime on Sunday afternoon. Green Bay topped Dallas, 31-28, in a comeback victory at Lambeau Field. There were some questionable calls that went against the Cowboys late in overtime, including a holding penalty and a lack of a pass interference call.
Cowboys 'Lose Control'? Dak Prescott & Mike McCarthy Message After Loss at Packers
"We've got to learn from this and make sure that we grow. It's still a long season and we have to control what we can." - Dak Prescott on Cowboys loss at Green Bay.
‘I Moved On From That’: Tom Brady Jabs Gisele Bündchen By Revealing NFL Retirement Is Off The Table After Supermodel Hires Divorce Lawyer
Tom Brady has given up all hope of reconciling his marriage to Gisele Bündchen and has been putting all of his energy into football, RadarOnline.com has learned. Brady, 45, dished about his plans on the latest episode of his podcast, “Let’s Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray.” The NFL quarterback talked about his rough season with the Buccaneers and how he has no plans to step off the field after the season. Brady said that the locker room isn’t the happiest place given the team’s record so far this season. Brady said, “I don't think you're flying...
NFL World Speculating About Terry Bradshaw On Sunday
The prominent NFL on FOX analyst was noticeably absent from the set in Qatar on Sunday morning. Some fans are wondering if Bradshaw's absence this weekend is related to his inappropriate "suicide" joke last weekend. Bradshaw, the legendary Steelers quarterback, is also recovering from cancer, so it could be health-related....
NFL World Furious With FOX's Decision On Sunday
The Buffalo Bills and the Minnesota Vikings played the NFL's Game of the Year - or century - on Sunday afternoon. But not everyone got to see the finish. The Bills vs. Vikings game went long, going into overtime, so fans in the local markets of Dallas and Green Bay had to watch a different contest.
FOX Sports
'They're gonna be a scary team down the stretch!' - Daryl Johnston, Joe Davis react to the Vikings' OT victory over the Bills
Daryl Johnston and Joe Davis break down the Minnesota Vikings' OT victory over the Buffalo Bills. Johnston and Davis applaud the performances from Justin Jefferson and Kirk Cousins in the victory.
Sporting News
Jeff Saturday responds to Bill Cowher's coaching 'disgrace' comments: 'I don't have to defend myself'
Jeff Saturday took the high road on Sunday afternoon. Saturday guided the Colts to a win on Sunday afternoon vs. the Raiders, the first of his tenure as interim head coach for the Colts. In the process, he handed a lot of his critics an L, too. Saturday has been...
Michael Irvin Not Happy With CeeDee Lamb On Sunday
It's been a rough day for CeeDee Lamb and Dak Prescott. The quarterback-wide receiver duo haven't been on the same page and it led to an ugly interception. Prescott thought Lamb was going to come to a stop while Lamb kept running. Here's a replay of the interception:. Michael Irvin...
fantasypros.com
Odell Beckham Jr. expects to sign with a team by the end of the month
Odell Beckham Jr. would like to whittle down his current list of potential teams -- which includes the Cowboys, Bills, Chiefs, Giants and 49ers -- as soon as possible and have a decision by the end of this month. (Adam Schefter on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. The rumors have been swirling...
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones doubles down on Odell Beckham Jr. interest
The buzz about free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. joining the Dallas Cowboys isn’t going to go away anytime soon. For one, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones continues to fan the flames of the link between Beckham and his team, even after a fantastic performance in Week 10 by wideout CeeDee Lamb, albeit in an overtime loss at Lambeau Field to the Green Bay Packers.
Micah Parsons has ominous warning about Cowboys’ run defense
The Dallas Cowboys once again had trouble stopping the run in their overtime loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, and star linebacker Micah Parsons seemed particularly discouraged with that aspect of the game. The Cowboys allowed Green Bay to rush for 207 yards. The Packers wisely chose not...
Cowboys WATCH: Commanders at Eagles: Can Washington Help Dallas in NFC East?
Washington knows it'll need to do everything possible to keep Jalen Hurts from taking over the game again if the Commanders are going to win on 'Monday Night Football.' And the Cowboys will be watching ...
NBC Sports
Report: 49ers target OBJ wants to sign with team by end of month
The sweepstakes for free agent Odell Beckham Jr. should be coming to an end in the next few weeks. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Saturday night, citing league sources, that Beckham Jr. wants to narrow his prospective teams in the near future and sign with a team by the end of November.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Zach Ertz: Suffers knee injury Sunday
Ertz sustained a knee injury during Sunday's game at the Rams, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports. On third-and-4 late in the first quarter, quarterback Colt McCoy connected with Ertz for a 12-yard completion. However, Ertz was in noticeable pain right away and walked slowly to the sideline tent before getting carted to the locker room. If he doesn't return, he'll end Week 10 action with just the one catch. Rookie second-round pick Trey McBride and Stephen Anderson are the next tight ends up for the Cardinals.
CBS Sports
Chiefs' Andrew Wylie: Steps out with injury
Wylie (elbow) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Jaguars. Wyle sustained an elbow injury at some point during the first half, though the nature and severity of this issue are still unclear. His absence will leave the Chiefs' offensive line very short-handed with right tackles Darian Kinnard (coach's decision) and Lucas Niang (kneecap) both sidelined Sunday.
CBS Sports
Giants' Tae Crowder: Benched for Week 10
Crowder will operate as a backup during Sunday's matchup against Houston, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports. Micah McFadden is expected to replace Crowder as the starter for Week 10, but it remains to be seen if it's a permanent move. Crowder recorded 37 tackles and a sack across the first seven games of the season, but he played a season-low 21 defensive snaps in Week 8 and appears to have been supplanted during the Giants' Week 9 bye.
CBS Sports
LOOK: Ron Rivera gets emotional, fights tears after Commanders beat Eagles: 'My mother would've been proud'
The Commanders didn't just beat the rival Eagles on Monday night, handing the NFL's last unbeaten team their first loss of the year. They also gave coach Ron Rivera a reason to get choked up. Roughly three weeks after he was excused from the team to visit his mother, Delores, who died soon after, Rivera addressed Washington after Monday's 32-21 upset while fighting back tears: "My mother would've been proud," he told the players, before star receiver Terry McLaurin took over.
