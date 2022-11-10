2 players knocking at door named Bucs Players of the Year

PITTSBURGH (93.7 The Fan) – A pair of players who could internally fit two of their biggest needs were selected as the Pirates Honus Wagner Minor League Player and Bob Friend Pitcher of the Year.

The player of the year was a part of the Joe Musgrove trade to the Padres nearly two years ago. Endy Rodriguez, who can catch, play in the outfield or potentially be groomed to play first base.

The 22-year-old led the organization in seven offensive categories.

· Batting average, .323

· On-base percentage, .407

· Slugging percentage, .590

· OPS, .997

· Hits, 148

· Doubles, 39

· Extra base hits, 68

He did that as he moved up the organization starting in High-A Greensboro, playing also at AA Altoona and AAA Indianapolis.

He’s 6’, 170 pounds and a switch-hitter. He had a game with the Curve in September where he homered from both sides of the plate. He hit 25 home runs and drove in 95 runs in 2022.

To show his versatility he caught 75 games, played 13 games in left field, was the designated hitter 14 times, played second base and first base three times each.

A 2019 first-round pick, Quinn Priester didn’t start his season until June 19 due to an oblique injury. He led Bucs minor leaguers with a 3.29 ERA in 90.1 innings with 19 starts. The 6’3” righty is 22-years-old finishing the season 5-5 with 89 strikeouts to 30 walks allowing eight home runs with a 1.20 WHIP.

He gave up more than two runs only twice in his starts in AA from June to September and in those games, he gave up three runs each. Priester has an infectious personality and made his final two starts at AAA. He will get invited to Major League camp with an outside shot to make the rotation.