Who is the frontrunner for the Braves 5th spot in starting rotation in 2023?

On Thursday Andy & Randy reacted to comments from Atlanta Braves Manager Alex Anthopolous yesterday where he said that the 5th spot in the starting rotation for 2023 will be an open competition between Ian Anderson, Mike Soroka, Kyle Muller, Kolby Allard and Bryce Elder.

During his “Backpage with Beau” segment, Andy & Randy’s producer, Beau Johnson asked Andy & Randy who they think should be the frontrunner in this race after stating that he thinks it will be Mike Soroka.

Here is Andy & Randy’s response to Beau’s question:

While Randy thinks Ian Anderson will win the 5 th spot in the Braves rotation in 2023, Andy explained how it’s great for the organization to have all these options and also brought up the question, does this mean the Braves are not going after Jacob deGrom.

You can hear Andy & Randy Monday-Friday from 11a-2p on 92.9 The Game.