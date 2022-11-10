ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
92.9 The Game

Who is the frontrunner for the Braves 5th spot in starting rotation in 2023?

By Midday Show W Andy Randy, Brian Gebhardt
92.9 The Game
92.9 The Game
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37STEO_0j67KwqT00

On Thursday Andy & Randy reacted to comments from Atlanta Braves Manager Alex Anthopolous yesterday where he said that the 5th spot in the starting rotation for 2023 will be an open competition between Ian Anderson, Mike Soroka, Kyle Muller, Kolby Allard and Bryce Elder.

During his “Backpage with Beau” segment, Andy & Randy’s producer, Beau Johnson asked Andy & Randy who they think should be the frontrunner in this race after stating that he thinks it will be Mike Soroka.

Here is Andy & Randy’s response to Beau’s question:

While Randy thinks Ian Anderson will win the 5 th spot in the Braves rotation in 2023, Andy explained how it’s great for the organization to have all these options and also brought up the question, does this mean the Braves are not going after Jacob deGrom.

You can hear Andy & Randy Monday-Friday from 11a-2p on 92.9 The Game.

Comments / 0

Related
People

Who Is Gerrit Cole's Wife? All About Amy Cole

Gerrit and Amy Cole met in college and have been married since 2016 Talk about an athletic duo! Gerrit Cole met his wife, Amy Cole (née Crawford), long before making his professional debut on the mound. The couple first connected during their college days at UCLA when they were members of the Bruins' softball and baseball teams. After several years of dating, Gerrit and Amy tied the knot in 2016, and three years later, Gerrit signed a landmark nine-year contract with the New York Yankees for $324 million. Shortly...
CALIFORNIA STATE
92.9 The Game

92.9 The Game

Atlanta, GA
7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

All sports news from Atlanta, including the Braves, Hawks, Falcons and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/929thegame

Comments / 0

Community Policy