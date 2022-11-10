LYNNWOOD, November 14, 2022—At a somewhat contentious Business Meeting, the Lynnwood City Council on Monday did not secure the five votes needed to overturn Mayor Christine Frizzell veto of the $40 car tab relief, Ordinance 3416, that passed on October 24. Councilwoman Shirley Sutton was not present at the meeting.

LYNNWOOD, WA ・ 2 HOURS AGO