Lynnwood Council fails to overturn veto of car tab relief
LYNNWOOD, November 14, 2022—At a somewhat contentious Business Meeting, the Lynnwood City Council on Monday did not secure the five votes needed to overturn Mayor Christine Frizzell veto of the $40 car tab relief, Ordinance 3416, that passed on October 24. Councilwoman Shirley Sutton was not present at the meeting.
Snohomish County residents are to beware of phony tax debt scam
SNOHOMISH COUNTY—Local taxpayers have been hit with a demand for payment of a phony tax debt scam involving a letter claiming to be from the Snohomish County “Tax Resolution Unit” and threatens garnishment, property seizure or a lien on the property if fraudulent fees aren’t paid immediately.
