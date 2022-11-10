It’s been a pretty good season for the Oregon Ducks offense and committees for certain national awards have taken notice. Oregon offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham has been nominated for the Broyles Award as the nation’s top assistant coach. In his first season in Eugene, Dillingham has led Oregon to become one of the top offenses in the country. The Ducks are averaging 42 points a game and nearly 530 yards of offense per contest. It helps to have a senior transfer quarterback in Bo Nix, who is familiar with the playbook, but Dillingham has improved every aspect of the Duck offense from a year ago. He has helped the receivers become everything Duck fans hoped they would be when they were recruited. Troy Franklin has been the biggest beneficiary of Dillingham’s scheme. He was recently named to the official Biletnikoff Award for the nation’s best receiver. Last year’s winner was former Michigan offensive coordinator Josh Gattis, who is now with Mario Cristobal in Miami. List How Bo Nix's Week 11 stats compare to other Heisman Trophy contenders

EUGENE, OR ・ 12 MINUTES AGO