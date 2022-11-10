ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

NJ students could soon get required instruction on grieving

It’s something everybody goes through in life, usually on multiple occasions, but it’s rarely discussed and many are unprepared to deal with it. A New Jersey lawmaker is now pushing a plan to help Garden State students understand the grieving process, and how to handle loss in a healthy way.
Asylum-seekers bound for Philadelphia? What it means for NJ

Days after Democratic candidates in Pennsylvania clinched major wins for governor and U.S. Senate — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has reportedly considered sending another bus of unauthorized immigrants and asylum-seekers to arrive in a far-away locale. This time, according to Axios, the planned destination for migrants could be Philadelphia.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Do we live long in NJ? How we rank nationally might surprise you

It's no surprise to anyone that New Jersey is a very stressful state. There are multiple factors that contribute to this. Most notably, our very high taxes. In fact, stressing about money is one of the biggest issues most of us have in common here in The Garden State. But even when financial stability isn't a problem, it's still hard not to allow the stress of ever-growing taxes to affect us when it comes to living in New Jersey.
NEW JERSEY STATE
NJ bear hunt – how to comment before the vote

If you want to comment on a proposed black bear hunt in New Jersey, you will have to do it in person. The New Jersey Fish and Game Council will meet Tuesday, Nov. 14, to approve an emergency hunt. They are expecting a large turnout from the public. Typically, the...
TRENTON, NJ
‘Pecan Pizza Pie’ invented in NJ: New tradition or gross gimmick?

You read that right. Pecan Pie + Pizza = Pecan Pizza Pie. Thanksgiving is all about traditions. Many of which involve food. And sometimes, those special culinary practices extend beyond the holiday, from pre-holiday takeout food to post-holiday leftovers. Jersey's own Tony Boloney's restaurant chain and the American Pecan Promotion...
Toms River, NJ
My Beach Radio plays the best oldies and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Jersey Shore, New Jersey.

