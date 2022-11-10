Read full article on original website
MMA Junkie Radio #3311: UFC 281 reaction, remembering Anthony Johnson, more
Monday’s edition of MMA Junkie Radio with “Gorgeous” George and “Goze” is here. On Episode 3,311, the fellas unpack all things UFC 281 – from Alex Pereira’s to Zhang Weili’s title win and much more – and share their memories of Anthony Johnson after the sudden death of the former UFC title challenger Sunday.
UFC free fight: Derrick Lewis starches Chris Daukaus, breaks record for most UFC knockouts
Derrick Lewis’s last win was a special one. The longtime heavyweight contender broke the record for the most knockouts in UFC history the last time he got his hand raised in the octagon. Back at UFC Fight Night 199 in December, Lewis (26-10 MMA, 17-8 UFC) put away Chris Daukaus less than two minutes into their headlining bout.
Michael Trizano hopeful for new UFC contract and a renewed push in his prime
NEW YORK – Michael Trizano beat Seungwoo Choi with a first-round knockout Saturday on the preliminary card at UFC 281 at Madison Square Garden in New York. Take a look inside the fight with Trizano, who snapped a two-fight skid for his first win in 18 months. Seungwoo Choi...
Mike Tyson, Evander Holyfield Give Surprising Take on Jake, Logan Paul
Jake and Logan Paul might be controversial figures in the boxing community, but two legends… The post Mike Tyson, Evander Holyfield Give Surprising Take on Jake, Logan Paul appeared first on Outsider.
