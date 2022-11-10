Derrick Lewis’s last win was a special one. The longtime heavyweight contender broke the record for the most knockouts in UFC history the last time he got his hand raised in the octagon. Back at UFC Fight Night 199 in December, Lewis (26-10 MMA, 17-8 UFC) put away Chris Daukaus less than two minutes into their headlining bout.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 6 HOURS AGO