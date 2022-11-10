Read full article on original website
6 months since the mass shooting at the Tops Market on Jefferson Avenue in Buffalo, some security guards for the supermarket chain are speaking out
BUFFALO, N.Y. — As Western New York marks six months since the mass shooting at the Tops Market on Jefferson Avenue in Buffalo, some security guards for the supermarket chain are speaking out about safety concerns at work. "My name ain't Clark Kent," said one security guard, who asked...
Buffalo man facing gun charge after shooting himself
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man was arrested after he allegedly shot himself in the ankle on Sunday, according to police. Police say they responded to the call on the 100 block of Kingsley Street at approximately 3 p.m. Sunday, where they say 57-year-old Varner Harris shot himself. A search warrant was obtained for […]
Buffalo man, 28, facing charges after Amherst Street altercation
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A 28-year-old man from Buffalo is facing a number of charges after an alleged altercation at a local business on Saturday night. Staff flagged down police after they said Davondre Copeland was kicked out of an establishment in the 400 block of Amherst Street around 9 p.m. He then allegedly displayed a box cutter knife, threatened staff, broke a window, and threatened to come back and do more harm.
Scary Video of Man With AR-15 Gun Stopped in Buffalo, New York
WARNING: GRAPHIC VIDEO. There is footage of gunshots released by Buffalo Police. "He was going to shoot a lot of people". One woman was shot in Buffalo. A scary situation unfolded in Buffalo, New York. On Thursday, a man with an AR-15 tried walking into an establishment and was stopped by 2 security guards and 2 civilians.
Niagara Falls police investigating shots fired incident
Police say the investigation is ongoing.
3 injured, 2 power poles knocked down in City of Tonawanda crash
CITY OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Three people were injured after a van struck and took down two power poles Monday on Main Street in the City of Tonawanda, city police announced. Police say the 2010 Dodge Caravan, driven by 57-year-old Christopher Spina of Tonawanda, left the roadway and struck the poles around 11:20 a.m. […]
Buffalo Police release video of shooting incident at methadone clinic
In graphic video released by the Buffalo Police Department Saturday, a suspect armed with an AR-15 is seen firing a shot inside a substance abuse treatment facility on Virginia Street Thursday
Two police officers injured in fight outside bar in Buffalo
A bar incident that escalated outside has led to one arrest, and two Buffalo Police officers in the hospital. Authorities say it happened outside Casey's Tavern on Amherst Street.
Cheektowaga man who drove high pleads guilty to vehicular manslaughter
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Cheektowaga man pleaded guilty to driving while high and hitting and killing a woman on a bicycle in the process, the Erie County District Attorney announced Monday. On May 7, 2021 at approximately 11:30 p.m., 26-year-old Zaire Pittman was driving while under the influence of marijuana, when he hit 54-year-old […]
Vigil held in Baldwin for 19-year-old stabbing victim Tyler Lewis
Family and friends held a vigil Sunday for Tyler Lewis, the 19-year-old college student from Baldwin who was fatally stabbed in Buffalo nearly a month ago.
Man pleads guilty to vehicular manslaughter, killed bicyclist while high
Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced that a Cheektowaga man pleaded guilty to one count of manslaughter and one count of driving while ability impaired by a drug.
Buffalo man in critical condition following Saturday night shooting
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man is in critical condition following a shooting on Wilson Street Saturday night. Around 9:45 p.m., Buffalo Police responded to a call on the 500 block of Wilson Street. Buffalo Police detectives said a 48-year-old man was shot. He was taken to ECMC where...
14-year-old boy in stable condition after overnight shooting, Buffalo Police say
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A 14-year-old Buffalo boy is in stable condition after being shot overnight just west of Eggert Road. The shooting happened around 3:30 a.m. Sunday on the 100 block of Congressional Walk, near Eggert Road and the 33, Buffalo Police said. The boy was taken by ambulance to Oishei Children's Hospital, where he was treated.
6 months after Tops shooting, families still grieve, and one victim's son boldly condemns racism
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Ruth Whitfield, 86, was strong, independent and spiritual. On May 14, 2022, she visited her husband at a Buffalo nursing home and then went to Tops Friendly Market on Jefferson Avenue. Her health wasn't the best, according to her son, she had a debilitating back issue,...
Buffalo man charged with smuggling machine guns
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man was arrested after a parcel mailed to him was found to contain machine gun parts, U.S. Attorney Trini E. Ross announced on Monday. Angel Flores, 34, was charged by complaint with conspiracy to possess machine guns and smuggling machine guns. According to the complaint, on Oct. 27, 2022, […]
wnypapers.com
NFPD investigating shooting
Just after 12:30 on the afternoon of Thursday, Nov. 10, Niagara Falls Police responded to a house in the 2700 block of Falls Street for a report of a person shot. Officers located a 21-year-old female victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was treated on the scene by the Niagara Falls Fire Department and AMR, and was transported to ECMC where she is listed in serious condition.
Buffalo entertainment complex re-opens one week after shooting sent four people to ECMC
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A local roller rink is back open Saturday night after four people were shot there a week ago. The business is reopening with new security measures in place. Pharaoh Paige, the owner of the Zone One Entertainment Complex is referring to last week’s shooting here and wants to clear the air. […]
Teenager boy shot in Buffalo, police looking for suspect
A teenager is hospitalized, recovering from a gunshot wound. Police say the 14 year old boy was shot on Congressional Walk in Buffalo around 3:30 Sunday morning.
“This could’ve gotten ugly”: DA Flynn details Thursday shootings on Buffalo’s West Side
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Jeffery Griffin, 48, has been charged Friday after he allegedly opened fire at two different locations on Buffalo’s lower West Side. He’s facing a long list of charges, for allegedly shooting a woman in the leg on Pennsylvania Street and allegedly shooting three bullets in the Alba De Vida methadone clinic. […]
DA credits bystander as charges filed in Thursday methadone clinic shootings
Charges have been filed against a Buffalo man in connection with a pair of shooting incidents Thursday. 48 year old Jeremy Griffin is charged with shooting a woman on Pennsylvania Street, then opening fire at a methadone clinic on Virginia.
