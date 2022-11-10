ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo man facing gun charge after shooting himself

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man was arrested after he allegedly shot himself in the ankle on Sunday, according to police. Police say they responded to the call on the 100 block of Kingsley Street at approximately 3 p.m. Sunday, where they say 57-year-old Varner Harris shot himself. A search warrant was obtained for […]
2 On Your Side

Buffalo man, 28, facing charges after Amherst Street altercation

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A 28-year-old man from Buffalo is facing a number of charges after an alleged altercation at a local business on Saturday night. Staff flagged down police after they said Davondre Copeland was kicked out of an establishment in the 400 block of Amherst Street around 9 p.m. He then allegedly displayed a box cutter knife, threatened staff, broke a window, and threatened to come back and do more harm.
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo man charged with smuggling machine guns

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man was arrested after a parcel mailed to him was found to contain machine gun parts, U.S. Attorney Trini E. Ross announced on Monday. Angel Flores, 34, was charged by complaint with conspiracy to possess machine guns and smuggling machine guns. According to the complaint, on Oct. 27, 2022, […]
wnypapers.com

NFPD investigating shooting

Just after 12:30 on the afternoon of Thursday, Nov. 10, Niagara Falls Police responded to a house in the 2700 block of Falls Street for a report of a person shot. Officers located a 21-year-old female victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was treated on the scene by the Niagara Falls Fire Department and AMR, and was transported to ECMC where she is listed in serious condition.
2 On Your Side

2 On Your Side

