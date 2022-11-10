Read full article on original website
Terry Buckingham
4d ago
and this week's Darwin Award goes to the Wyoming bank robber who didn't realize anytime you leave a town in Wyoming you're on 60 to 100 miles of open highway where you are damn sure going to get caught salute
Reply
26
Alli
4d ago
Dude… if you’re gonna rob a bank, why 2,000? Sounds like he just needed shelter and 3 squares..which he will now get in the county jail
Reply(2)
21
A republican and a REAL Texan!
4d ago
$2,000??? Why? Get a job idiot. Why was he in Wyoming if he lived in Texas? Weird.. He must be on drugs....
Reply(2)
16
Related
county17.com
C17 Crime Clips for Monday, Nov. 14
GILLETTE, Wyo.- Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette yesterday, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). DUI, Nov. 11, Highway 50 and Lakeway Road, CCSO. Police responded at 11:11...
county17.com
Arrests, Arraignments for Monday, Nov. 14
Arrests are as provided by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing by the Campbell County Attorney’s Office.
county17.com
Wasson: ‘no known threat’ to the public following shooting at Howard Johnson today
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Gillette Police Department Deputy Chief Brent Wasson said at about 10 a.m. in a meeting with media that while an individual is still at large after shooting a man this morning at Howard Johnson by Wyndham Gillette, there is no known threat to the public. Wasson...
DPS: Texas teens arrested in human smuggling chase, ends in crash
Two Texas teens were arrested in connection to a human smuggling crash near a McAllen shopping mall, the Texas Department of Public Safety stated.
county17.com
18-year-old faces 6 charges after police say he kicked deputy, stole guns
GILLETTE, Wyo. — An 18-year-old man was charged with several crimes Nov. 13 including kicking a deputy and stealing two guns from his grandparents’ home, according to Gillette Police Department Deputy Chief Brent Wasson. At 8:18 a.m. Nov. 14, a 39-year-old woman told police that she returned to...
county17.com
C17 Crime Clips for Thursday, Nov. 10
GILLETTE, Wyo.- Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette yesterday, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Drugs, Nov. 9, Highway 14-16, CCSO. Deputies arrested a 41-year-old woman and a...
county17.com
Arrests, Arraignments for Thursday, Nov. 10
Arrests are as provided by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing by the Campbell County Attorney’s Office.
county17.com
C17 Crime Clips for Wednesday, Nov. 9
GILLETTE, Wyo.- Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette yesterday, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Runaway, Nov. 8, Iroquois Lane, GPD. A 15-year-old boy was entered into NCIC...
county17.com
Arrests, Arraignments for Wednesday, Nov. 9
Arrests are as provided by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing by the Campbell County Attorney’s Office.
Auto thief sheds light on Colorado's car theft epidemic
Hondo Underwood, 33, speaks openly about his criminal past, stealing cars in Colorado at a prodigious clip. "I can steal your vehicle while you're sitting on your couch. By the time you look out and comprehend what I'm doing, I'm already driving off in your vehicle," said Underwood, during an interview with CBS News Colorado.Now reformed and on a different, more positive path, Underwood agreed to discuss what he used to do and how he did it, in an effort to help Colorado vehicle owners avoid having their cars, trucks and SUVs stolen. Underwood is now married with three daughters and...
Texas Man Arrested in Cold Case Murder of West Virginia Man Who Went Missing While Trying to Buy a New Car in 2007
James Johansen was 53 years old when he was killed. His final days were concerned with a series of motor vehicle transactions; one sale that went through and a planned purchase he never got to make. Now, more than 15 years later, police in West Virginia say they’ve caught the killer.
county17.com
Man intentionally crashes vehicle into another, arrested for stalking, property destruction
GILLETTE, Wyo. – A Gillette man is in custody after allegedly ramming his vehicle into another to keep a woman from leaving early this morning on Highway 14-16, Deputy Police Chief Brent Wasson said Tuesday. The man, 41-year-old Jesse Jenson, reportedly arrived at the location shortly after 3 a.m....
San Angelo LIVE!
Operation Lone Star: Don't Fear the Reefer...
AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott, the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), and the Texas National Guard are continuing to work together to secure the border; stop the smuggling of drugs, weapons, and people into Texas; and prevent, detect, and interdict transnational criminal behavior between ports of entry. Since...
riviera-maya-news.com
Texas man on top 10 wanted list deported from Mexico to face criminal charges
Guadalupe, Nuevo Leon — The National Migration Institute and the State Investigation Agency has captured one of Texas’10 most wanted fugitives. On Wednesday, José Manuel “H” was arrested and deported to Texas to face charges in a U.S. court. He was wanted on two counts...
dallasexpress.com
New Deadly Drug Is Hitting Texas Streets
A new deadly drug is hitting Texas streets and exacerbating the ongoing fentanyl crisis currently ravaging the country, which The Dallas Express has been covering closely. Xylazine, also known as “tranq,” is a veterinary tranquilizer and muscle relaxer not approved for human use. However, it is now being linked to an increasing number of overdose cases around the country.
The Six, Now Seven Women On Texas Death Row
On November 9, 2022, a jury in a Bowie county courthouse took just one hour to sentence a 29-year-old woman to death. With the jury's decision, Taylor Rene Parker became the seventh woman on Texas' Death Row. She would be the first female to be handed the death penalty since Kimberly Cargill in June 2012.
county17.com
Campbell County health and food inspections (11/7/22–11/13/22)
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Consumer Health Services Division of the Wyoming Department of Agriculture (WDA) conducts inspections of retail food establishments throughout Wyoming (where there is not a local health department who does inspections) to help ensure safety of Wyoming residents. Campbell County establishments are inspected at least once...
Minor allegedly kidnapped, beaten, bound, and abandoned under tree by 2 adults
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (TCD) -- Two people from Alabama were arrested after allegedly kidnapping a minor and transporting her across state lines from Alabama to Florida, where they beat and bound her under a tree. According to a news release from the Jackson County Sheriff's Office, on Saturday, Nov. 5,...
California murder suspect arrested trying to steal laundry detergent from supermarket: police
The La Verne Police Department arrested a man for shoplifting laundry detergent on Tuesday and found that there was a warrant for his arrest on murder charges.
county17.com
Students help with mine reclamation planting as Wyoming inmates grow over 30K sagebrush seedlings
CASPER, Wyo. — Six Wyoming Honor Farm inmates helped grow 30,478 sagebrush seedlings in a greenhouse this year to support restoration efforts in the state, the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality said on Monday. Lander Middle School helped plant 729 of the seedlings to support reclamation efforts at the...
Comments / 53