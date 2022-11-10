ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gillette, WY

Terry Buckingham
4d ago

and this week's Darwin Award goes to the Wyoming bank robber who didn't realize anytime you leave a town in Wyoming you're on 60 to 100 miles of open highway where you are damn sure going to get caught salute

Alli
4d ago

Dude… if you’re gonna rob a bank, why 2,000? Sounds like he just needed shelter and 3 squares..which he will now get in the county jail

A republican and a REAL Texan!
4d ago

$2,000??? Why? Get a job idiot. Why was he in Wyoming if he lived in Texas? Weird.. He must be on drugs....

