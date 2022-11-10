ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Altoona, PA

Man charged with selling ‘Playtime’ heroin to police informant

By Rian Bossler
 5 days ago

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man is facing felony charges after police say he sold heroin to an informant.

Damien Hild, 31, messaged and called the informant through Facebook Messenger on Aug. 4, 2021 where they discussed buying a bundle of heroin for $120, according to court documents. Altoona police said Hild later met the informant in the parking lot of FeFi’s along 7th Street where they exchanged the money and drugs inside a vehicle.

After the buy, the informant traveled to the Altoona Police Department and turned over 10 packets of heroin that were stamped “Playtime,” according to police.

Hild was arraigned on Wednesday, Nov. 9 and placed in Blair County Prison on $15,000 bail. He’s charged with felony possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, criminal use of a communication facility and misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance.

Hild waived his charges for court and a formal arraignment is scheduled for Dec. 16.

Comments / 5

Mark Weaks
5d ago

So the officers don't check the informants before they make a purchase? what's to say the informant didn't have the drugs before he "purchased" the drugs??.

Reply(3)
6
Jonathan Lowell
4d ago

they strip search them first naked.yet Eastern can plant something a day or two prior at the same residence before they get strip search and go in to do the buy it's a dirty county they don't play fair

Reply
2
 

