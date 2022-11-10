Man charged with selling ‘Playtime’ heroin to police informant

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man is facing felony charges after police say he sold heroin to an informant.

Damien Hild, 31, messaged and called the informant through Facebook Messenger on Aug. 4, 2021 where they discussed buying a bundle of heroin for $120, according to court documents. Altoona police said Hild later met the informant in the parking lot of FeFi’s along 7th Street where they exchanged the money and drugs inside a vehicle.

After the buy, the informant traveled to the Altoona Police Department and turned over 10 packets of heroin that were stamped “Playtime,” according to police.

Hild was arraigned on Wednesday, Nov. 9 and placed in Blair County Prison on $15,000 bail. He’s charged with felony possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, criminal use of a communication facility and misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance.

Hild waived his charges for court and a formal arraignment is scheduled for Dec. 16.

