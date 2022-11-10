ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

MLB Insider: Astros Targeting Anthony Rizzo in Free Agency

Yankees fans were already bracing for the possibility of Anthony Rizzo departing in free agency this offseason. According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, the Astros have identified Rizzo as their No. 1 free-agent target at first base. Houston's first baseman Yuli Gurriel is also entering free agency this offseason....
