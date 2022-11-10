Read full article on original website
Colorado Springs police search for suspect in multiple attempted armed robberies in one night
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police are searching for the suspects involved in an armed robbery and two attempted armed robberies Sunday night. According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, officers received reports of an attempted robbery at 8:08 p.m. CSPD said the suspects tried robbing the Cullivers at 2925 New Center Point. While in The post Colorado Springs police search for suspect in multiple attempted armed robberies in one night appeared first on KRDO.
Three attempted robberies take place over an hour
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) responded to three robberies that happened over the course of an hour on Sunday, Nov. 13. On Sunday at about 8 p.m. CSPD said suspects attempted a robbery using the drive-through of the Culver’s at New Center Point and Tutt Boulevard. When the suspects made their […]
EPSO: Man dies after domestic disturbance and shooting
(EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — A reported domestic disturbance turns deadly in El Paso County after a man is found dead near Fountain. According to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO), on Saturday, Nov. 12, just before 3:30 a.m., deputies were dispatched to the 6100 Block of Pemmican Point, an unincorporated portion of Fountain, […]
Colorado Springs Police warn car theft and break-ins increase every winter
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Police say car thefts rise this time of year due to "puffing." That's when someone starts their car and leaves it unattended to warm up on cold days. For obvious reasons, this increases dramatically in the winter months. Not only that, but car break-ins are also on the The post Colorado Springs Police warn car theft and break-ins increase every winter appeared first on KRDO.
KKTV
Suspect fires gun inside store during Colorado Springs robbery
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A man fired his gun inside a convenience store and demanded money from the clerk Sunday night. Police say the robbery could be linked to similar crimes in Colorado Springs over the weekend. According to witnesses, the suspect walked into the 7-Eleven off Woodmen near...
Suspect of shooting arrested in Fountain
(FOUNTAIN, Colo.) — The Fountain Police Department (FPD) arrested a suspect who shot a victim late Sunday morning on Nov. 13. At 11:50 a.m., officers were called to the corner of Wild Bird Way and Twin Creek Terrace for a reported shooting. Upon arrival, police found a man who was suffering from what appeared to […]
Motorcyclist killed on Platte ran red light, CSPD says
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The motorcyclist who was killed on East Platte Avenue in October ran a red light and hit a minivan, the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) said. The motorcyclist was identified by the El Paso County Coroner on Monday, Oct. 31 as 32-year-old Brian Bell of Colorado Springs. According to CSPD, the crash […]
Motorcyclist identified after crash in Colorado Springs
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A motorcyclist who died after a single-vehicle crash in southeast Colorado Springs in October has been identified. On Monday, Oct. 24, the El Paso County Coroner’s Office identified the motorcycle rider as 22-year-old Skylar Renfro of Colorado Springs. According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), officers were called to the area […]
Passenger dies, family member charged after fatal crash
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A passenger who died following a multi-vehicle crash in southwest Colorado Springs in October, has been identified and a family member arrested, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD). On Monday, Oct. 31, the El Paso County Coroner’s Office identified the passenger as 32-year-old Michael Tapia Jr. of Colorado Springs. According […]
KKTV
WATCH: Probable murder-suicide under investigation in Teller County
KKTV 11 News at 5:30 Sunday (Recurring) At least eight cars were involved. State Patrol says alcohol is a suspected factor in the deadly collision on the south end of the Springs. Updated: Nov. 12, 2022 at 8:20 AM MST. Firefighters responded to a house fire just east of Colorado...
Murder-suicide investigation after 2 found dead
(TELLER COUNTY, Colo.) — The Teller County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) says they are investigating what appears to be a murder-suicide after finding two people dead Sunday morning on Nov. 13. Shortly before 7:20 a.m., TCSO responded to reports of a shooting in the Colorado Mountain Estates Subdivision near Florissant. Upon arrival, deputies discovered two people […]
KRDO
2 dead, 3 children safe, as Teller County deputies investigate apparent murder-suicide
FLORISSANT, Colo. (KRDO) -- Deputies with the Teller County Sheriff's Office are investigating what they believe to be a murder-suicide at a home in the Colorado Mountain Estates neighborhood in Florissant. Lt. Wes Walter with the Teller County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to a 911 call around 7:10 Sunday...
Pedestrian dies after being hit on Academy Blvd
UPDATE: TUESDAY 11/15/2022 6:47 a.m. (COLORADO SPRINGS) — CSPD said S. Academy Blvd is back open. UPDATE: MONDAY 11/14/2022 10:28 p.m. A pedestrian has died following a crash on southbound Academy Boulevard near Chelton Road. CSPD confirmed to FOX21 on the scene that the crash occurred around 9:30 p.m. Monday. CSPD said a car was […]
KKTV
Shooting under investigation in Teller County
TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Deputies are investigating a reported shooting in Teller County Sunday morning. At the time of this writing, the sheriff’s office has released few details, confirming only that the suspect is accounted for. Lt. Wes Walter with the Teller County Sheriff’s Office tells 11 News there were children at the scene when the shooting happened but that they were unharmed. No information about the number of victims or conditions of the victims has been released.
Fake money, weapons and possible drug lab found in crime bust
Elbert County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested two men in connection to a counterfeit money investigation they've been conducting for nearly three weeks.
Abandoned car leads to criminal quartet believed responsible for 98 metro area crimes
Four people arrested for what police called an "extensive criminal enterprise" received sentences for their roles. Kevin Feathers, the last to be sentenced, got the heaviest penalty. Feathers was convicted of an organized crime and racketeering charge and sentenced to 18 years in state prison.His sentence was handed down Oct. 24, ending a two-year investigation and prosecution that started when police chased a stolen car and later found it abandoned in November 2020. Douglas County deputies first noticed the 2017 Kia leaving the area of Castle Pines Parkway and Shoreham Drive at a high rate of speed, according to the Douglas County...
KKTV
Double-shooting in Teller County under investigation as murder-suicide; 3 young children physically unharmed
FLORISSANT, Colo. (KKTV) - A small Colorado community is reeling in the aftermath of a double-shooting that left two people dead Sunday. The Teller County Sheriff’s Office confirms three small children were in the home during the horrific episode. “It’s a tragedy for the community,” said Lt. Wes Walter...
Firefighter charged with misdemeanor after driving over homeless woman
The driver of a Colorado Springs Fire Department vehicle that fatally struck a homeless woman last month was charged Thursday with a misdemeanor traffic offense. Wesley Cosgrove, 52, was cited for Careless Driving Resulting in Death, the Colorado Springs Police Department told CBS News Colorado on Friday.Cosgrove was behind the wheel of a CSFD brush truck responding to a call the afternoon of Sunday, Oct. 16. A CSFD fire engine crew arrived first at Dorchester Park located at 1130 South Nevada Avenue. The call involved a tree stump that was on fire, and the fire engine crew requested a brush truck as part of the response.A brush truck is pickup-sized and considered more suitable for off-road assignments than a heavy, larger fire engine. Cosgrove's brush truck entered the park directly from the street, driving over a curb and sidewalk and onto a dirt path, according to an earlier CSPD press release. The brush truck encountered "debris" consisting partly of blankets spread which was spread over both the dirt path and grass adjacent to the path. The woman, 76-year-old Margaret Miller, was lying underneath the blankets. Crews from both the CSFD trucks began immediate treatment, but Miller passed away at the scene.
Suspects arrested in a robbery on Barnes Road
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Two men were arrested after an investigation by the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) about a robbery that happened on Nov. 9 on Barnes Road and Oro Blanco Drive. According to CSPD, on Nov. 9 at around 10:50 p.m. officers responded to a robbery at the 4800 block of Barnes Rd. near […]
KKTV
Colorado Springs woman dies after head-on crash along I-70 in Kansas
GEARY COUNTY, Kan. (KKTV) - A Colorado Springs woman is dead following a head-on crash along I-70, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. The law enforcement agency shared some details of the crash that happened in Geary County on Nov. 11 at about 3 in the morning. Early into the investigation, the Kansas Highway Patrol believes a vehicle driven by John Wagnaar III was traveling westbound in the eastbound passing lane of the highway. The second car was traveling east in the eastbound passing lane, driven by 31-year-old Morgan Taylor of Colorado Springs.
