Berkshire Museum displays Winter Festival

BERKSHIRE, Mass. ( NEWS10 ) — Berkshire Museum announces its Winter Festival: Solstice Celebration-Festival of Trees reimagined. After two years since the Berkshire Museum hosted an in-house holiday celebration, the museum will celebrate winter unique to our area in its second-floor gallery.

The event will open on Saturday, November 12 with a celebration featuring musical artist Paul Winter in Berkshire Museum’s Little Cinema. Doors open at 5 p.m. with the concert beginning at 5:30 p.m. and the exhibition celebration immediately following. Tickets to the celebration are $75 for premium concert seating and $50 for general admission concert seating. All tickets include holiday cheer, drinks, and hors d’oeuvres! Tickets can be purchased at the Berkshire Museum website .

The Winter Festival exhibitions include Santas Classic, and Hoot’s Holidays: A Solstice Tale. See Kris Kringle in classical works of art as well as a reimagined celebration of winter in the Berkshires through these two exhibitions. The Berkshire Museum is located at 39 South Street in Pittsfield.

Additional Winter Festival Events

Book Talk: Twas the Night – The Art and History of the Classic Christmas Poem November 27, 12:30 pm to 1:30 pm – Meet Pamela McColl, the writer of the new book Twas the Night: The Art and History of the Classic Christmas Poem. Included with Museum admission.

Wingmasters’ World of Owl December 3, 11:30 am to 12:15 pm and 1:30 pm to 2:15 pm – Meet live owls in the Berkshire Museum’s Little Cinema. $17 adult, $10 child (includes Museum admission); Museum members $7 adult, $5 child

Carols of the Bells December 4, 2:00 pm to 2:45 pm – Celebrate the holiday season with the First Congregational Church of Lee Handbell Choir. Included with Museum admission.

Magic By George December 31, 11 am and 1 pm – Join award-winning, Boston-based magician George Saterial as he performs amazing magic and astonishing illusions. $17 adult, $10 child (includes Museum admission); Museum members $7 adult, $5 child



