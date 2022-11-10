ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsfield, MA

Berkshire Museum displays Winter Festival

By Jessie House
 5 days ago

BERKSHIRE, Mass. ( NEWS10 ) — Berkshire Museum announces its Winter Festival: Solstice Celebration-Festival of Trees reimagined. After two years since the Berkshire Museum hosted an in-house holiday celebration, the museum will celebrate winter unique to our area in its second-floor gallery.

The event will open on Saturday, November 12 with a celebration featuring musical artist Paul Winter in Berkshire Museum’s Little Cinema. Doors open at 5 p.m. with the concert beginning at 5:30 p.m. and the exhibition celebration immediately following. Tickets to the celebration are $75 for premium concert seating and $50 for general admission concert seating. All tickets include holiday cheer, drinks, and hors d’oeuvres! Tickets can be purchased at the Berkshire Museum website .

The Winter Festival exhibitions include Santas Classic, and Hoot’s Holidays: A Solstice Tale. See Kris Kringle in classical works of art as well as a reimagined celebration of winter in the Berkshires through these two exhibitions. The Berkshire Museum is located at 39 South Street in Pittsfield.

Additional Winter Festival Events

Tops offers Thanksgiving dinner for under $25
  • Book Talk: Twas the Night – The Art and History of the Classic Christmas Poem
    • November 27, 12:30 pm to 1:30 pm – Meet Pamela McColl, the writer of the new book Twas the Night: The Art and History of the Classic Christmas Poem. Included with Museum admission.
  • Wingmasters’ World of Owl
    • December 3, 11:30 am to 12:15 pm and 1:30 pm to 2:15 pm – Meet live owls in the Berkshire Museum’s Little Cinema. $17 adult, $10 child (includes Museum admission); Museum members $7 adult, $5 child
  • Carols of the Bells
    • December 4, 2:00 pm to 2:45 pm – Celebrate the holiday season with the First Congregational Church of Lee Handbell Choir. Included with Museum admission.
  • Magic By George
    • December 31, 11 am and 1 pm – Join award-winning, Boston-based magician George Saterial as he performs amazing magic and astonishing illusions. $17 adult, $10 child (includes Museum admission); Museum members $7 adult, $5 child
