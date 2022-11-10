Read full article on original website
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Black Hawk, Bremer, Butler, Cerro Gordo, Franklin, Grundy by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-15 11:04:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-15 20:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app, www.511ia.org, or dial 511. Target Area: Black Hawk; Bremer; Butler; Cerro Gordo; Franklin; Grundy; Hancock; Hardin; Marshall; Poweshiek; Tama; Winnebago; Worth; Wright .Light snowfall continues to fall over much of central Iowa, although temperatures near to above freezing have helped limit the extent of impacts to roadways. Expect additional light snowfall to linger through the afternoon hours, which could still pose a hazard for the evening commute in some areas. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Locally higher amounts may occur along and just west of the Interstate 35 corridor. * WHERE...Parts of north central Iowa. * WHEN...Until 8 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Adair, Boone, Dallas, Greene, Guthrie, Hamilton, Humboldt by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-15 11:04:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-15 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app, www.511ia.org, or dial 511. Target Area: Adair; Boone; Dallas; Greene; Guthrie; Hamilton; Humboldt; Jasper; Kossuth; Madison; Polk; Story; Warren; Webster .Light snowfall continues to fall over much of central Iowa, although temperatures near to above freezing have helped limit the extent of impacts to roadways. Expect additional light snowfall to linger through the afternoon hours, which could still pose a hazard for the evening commute in some areas. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Locally higher amounts may occur along and just west of the Interstate 35 corridor. * WHERE...Parts of north central Iowa. * WHEN...From 6 AM to 6 PM CST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.
Special Weather Statement issued for Allamakee, Chickasaw, Clayton, Fayette, Floyd, Howard by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-15 06:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-15 11:30:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Allamakee; Chickasaw; Clayton; Fayette; Floyd; Howard; Mitchell; Winneshiek Light Snow Leading to Slippery Travel Conditions Widespread light snow is expected this morning, which may lead to stretches of slippery roads, especially on untreated pavement, bridges, and overpasses. With ground temperatures near freezing, road conditions could change rapidly over short distances from being mainly wet to partially snow covered. Slow down and exercise caution if traveling today and keep plenty of stopping distance ahead of you.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Adair, Chariton, Howard, Linn, Macon, Putnam, Randolph by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-14 23:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-15 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Adair; Chariton; Howard; Linn; Macon; Putnam; Randolph; Schuyler; Sullivan WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON CST TUESDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to two inches. * WHERE...Portions of central, north central and northeast Missouri. * WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to noon CST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Benton, Buchanan, Delaware, Dubuque, Jackson, Jones, Linn by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-15 06:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-15 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Benton; Buchanan; Delaware; Dubuque; Jackson; Jones; Linn WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Light snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Illinois and east central and northeast Iowa. * WHEN...From 6 AM to 6 PM CST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
