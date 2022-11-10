Read full article on original website
Season's first snowstorm arriving Wednesday
Look out, winter is almost here — the first widespread snow of the season is expected to arrive early on Wednesday morning. The storm starts as all snow early in the day, moving up from the south. Southern Vermont should see the first flakes around 2 AM, while the Champlain Valley will begin seeing snow around 4-6 AM.
Plant thought extinct in Vermont since 1908 rediscovered on Mt. Mansfield
UNDERHILL, Vt. — For the second time this year, a plant thought to be extinct in Vermont has been rediscovered by a keen observer. Last month, a summit steward with the Adirondack Mountain Club discovered three clumps of purple crowberry, am alpine shrub that has not been documented in Vermont since 1908.
Smuggler's Notch Road officially closed for the season
CAMBRIDGE, Vt. — Smuggler's Notch is now officially closed for the 2022-2023 winter season, according to the Vermont Agency of Transportation. V-Trans said crews have closed the narrow mountain road with gates on either side of Mt. Mansfield. Digital signs will also alert drivers that the roadway is closed...
With snow on the way, here's how you can make sure your car is ready
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. — If you still haven't put snow tires on your car yet, you might want to get that scheduled soon as we face snow in our region this week. "They say it's gonna be a tough winter, so we expect to be pretty busy," said Greg Bibens, general manager at Bibens' ACE Hardware.
Four arrested for stealing 200 catalytic converters
BRADFORD, Vt. — Investigators have arrested four people, including a juvenile, who are accused of stealing about 200 catalytic converters in Vermont and New Hampshire. The Bradford Police Department said more than a dozen communities were affected by the thefts, including residents in Keene, Swanzey, Lebanon and Lancaster. According...
