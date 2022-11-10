People often say that Columbia County’s most pressing need is for more, higher-paying jobs. They say we need new industries. They say there needs to be more business investment. Well, it’s here. Albemarle Corporation officially announced on Wednesday that it will invest $540 million to expand its Magnolia South and Magnolia West bromine plants. It will hire 100 more employees in addition to the 500 existing employees, and 100 full-time Brown & Root contractors on site. In the short term, there will be about 250 construction workers here to build the thing for the next few years (although they won’t all be here at the same time). This is, simply put, the largest single economic development project in Columbia County history. That’s worth an enthusiastic, “Hot damn!” from every adult in our community. It’s on par with some of the state’s largest industrial announcements in recent memory, but it won’t get the attention it deserves statewide because the news is from South Arkansas. If not now, there ought to be a parade and fireworks to celebrate this. CLICK HERE to see the story about the Albemarle announcement.

COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR ・ 5 DAYS AGO