magnoliareporter.com
Shreveport Loses Another Youree Drive Business
Another blow to the retail world in southeast Shreveport. The Youree Drive corridor grew quickly and retail spots popped up from Southfield all the way out to Bert Kouns and beyond over the past 20 years. But that huge boom has slowed up a bit over the past couple of years.
magnoliareporter.com
Mike McNeill’s Diary for Thursday, November 10, 2022: There ought to be a parade, fireworks or both
People often say that Columbia County’s most pressing need is for more, higher-paying jobs. They say we need new industries. They say there needs to be more business investment. Well, it’s here. Albemarle Corporation officially announced on Wednesday that it will invest $540 million to expand its Magnolia South and Magnolia West bromine plants. It will hire 100 more employees in addition to the 500 existing employees, and 100 full-time Brown & Root contractors on site. In the short term, there will be about 250 construction workers here to build the thing for the next few years (although they won’t all be here at the same time). This is, simply put, the largest single economic development project in Columbia County history. That’s worth an enthusiastic, “Hot damn!” from every adult in our community. It’s on par with some of the state’s largest industrial announcements in recent memory, but it won’t get the attention it deserves statewide because the news is from South Arkansas. If not now, there ought to be a parade and fireworks to celebrate this. CLICK HERE to see the story about the Albemarle announcement.
3rd Largest Grocery Chain in Nation Coming to Shreveport
Good news for those who want more options for groceries in Shreveport. One of the biggest grocery chains is moving into Louisiana and Shreveport is on the list. ALDI is opening more stores across the nation and some of them will be in Louisiana. The low priced grocery chain already has stores in Lafayette, Laplace, Slidell and New Iberia. But the company is expanding to more sites across the nation. We have now learned Shreveport is on the list.
myarklamiss.com
South Arkansas Community Education to host chili making class on November 16th
El DORADO, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — South Arkansas Community Education is hosting a Chili making class on November 16, 2022. Attendees can “Learn to cook a hearty and delicious chili to warm you up on these cold days to come!”. The class will last from 5:30 PM to 7:30...
ktalnews.com
Retired Shreveport firefighter claims millions are missing from their pension fund
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Retired firefighters addressed the city council about missing deposits from their pension funds. During this week’s city council meeting, retired assistant fire chief Bill Wilson addressed the council and claimed millions of dollars have not been going into the police and fire pension fund that is required under state law. Wilson sits on the Police Pension and Relief Board and said under Mayor Ollie Tyler’s administration; a financial officer would present them with quarterly reports, which stopped under Mayor Adrian Perkins’ administration.
KTBS
Earthquake confirmed in Caddo Parish
SHREVEPORT, La. - There was a whole lot of shaking going on in Caddo Parish Sunday afternoon. Residents around Blanchard, Louisiana felt earthquake-like effects around their homes. The United States Geological Service has since confirmed a 3.0 earthquake took place 16.1 miles WNW of Shreveport. Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office reported...
ktoy1047.com
louisianaradionetwork.com
magnoliareporter.com
Leroy Martin wins Columbia County sheriff's race by 2-to-1 margin
Columbia County voters on Tuesday promoted investigator Leroy Martin to the post of sheriff, succeeding retiring Mike Loe. Martin, running as an independent, defeated County Judge Denny Foster, a Republican, 4,013 (66.59 percent) to 2,013 (33.41 percent). Foster previously served as county sheriff when he was appointed by the Quorum...
magnoliareporter.com
Assault on Magnolia officer draws ire of Judge Talley
Despite being charged with battery in the second degree for kicking a Magnolia police officer so hard she went backward into a window, Angel Biddle, 20, is being considered for the Alternative Sentencing Program. ASP does not include serving time in jail. Biddle of Magnolia was also arrested for resisting...
ktalnews.com
Shreveport home destroyed by fire Sunday evening
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Approximately 20 personal and 13 Shreveport Fire Department units responded to a house fire at 5512 Ben Jai Drive. The blaze broke out around 6:30 on Sunday evening. Dispatch was contacted just before 7:00 p.m. and the first unit arrived at 7:02. According to authorities...
Shreveport Wastewater Has The Most Methamphetamines In The US
According to some new research, Shreveport may have become the new meth capital of the United States. That, or there could be a weird coincidence within the city. Research from the Louisiana Addiction Research Center shows that the wastewater in Shreveport has TWICE as much methamphetamines than anywhere else in the United States. Not just slightly higher...DOUBLE.
Several Shreveport Parents Arrested for Truancy Violations
On November 8th and 9th 2022, Shreveport Police Violent Crimes Abatement Team and Warrant Unit Members combined with Shreveport City Marshal’s Office, Caddo Parish Juvenile Services, Truancy Assessment Services Center, Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office in a joint Truancy operation to combat juvenile criminal activities. The purpose of...
hopeprescott.com
Robinson Wins Car
The Progressive Insurance took part in the company’s 10th annual “Keys to Progress” car giveaway program on November 10th by presenting a free car to Arkansas Gold Star veteran mother of the late Sgt. Carlos Robinson. Jennifer Robinson of Hope, Arkansas was the recipient for the state...
ktalnews.com
Fire investigation at home of Shreveport City Council Candidate Craig Lee
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Shreveport Fire Department is investigating a fire at the home of Independent Candidate Craig Lee, who ran for City Council in Shreveport’s District B. Lee said he made the discovery Tuesday morning on Election Day, citing he had plans to have his watch party...
hopeprescott.com
Firemen Arrive to Vehicle Fire at Station
Firemen with the Southeast VFD were dispatched to their own fire station Thursday about 12:30om. A motorist pulled off US 278 near the fire station when he began experiencing problems. There were no injuries. The owner was identified as Jamie Hicks of Calion. The Hempstead County Sheriff’s Department also responded.
