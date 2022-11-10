ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conway, SC

wpde.com

United Way of Horry County seeking volunteers for tax preparation

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — United Way of Horry County’s (UWHC) Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program is working to provide free tax preparation and electronic filing services to residents in Horry County starting in the new year. The services set to start on Jan. 25, 2023, will...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

City, community honors former Florence city councilwoman

FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — The City of Florence and community honored Pat Gibson Hye-Moore Monday on her last day on the council for her dedication and commitment. Hye-Moore decided not to seek re-election for health reasons. Mayor Teresa Myers Ervin gave Moore a key to the city, a plaque...
FLORENCE, SC
wpde.com

Florence City Council thanks fellow councilman for his hard work

FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — Florence City Council thanked their fellow councilman William Schofield during a meeting Monday for his hard work throughout the city. Schofield's last day on the council was Monday after being elected to serve on Florence County Council. Florence Mayor Teresa Myers Ervin praised Schofield for...
FLORENCE, SC
wpde.com

Lights of Love: Honor a loved one this holiday season while supporting scholarships

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WPDE) — Honor a loved one this holiday season while also supporting scholarships awarded through the health system. Lights of Love is a popular campaign by Tidelands Health that offers a unique opportunity to honor, memorialize or recognize a loved one while helping the McRoy and Jo Skipper Initiative for Learning and Teaching to Tidelands Health employee partners and local graduating high school seniors pursuing a health-related degree.
MURRELLS INLET, SC
wpde.com

Hundreds attend 18th Annual Murrells Inlet Oyster Roast

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WPDE) — On Saturday, hundreds of folks rolled up their sleeves and grabbed their buckets for the 18th Annual Murrells Inlet Oyster Roast. The event was held at The Wicked Tuna. There were vendors, music and thousands of oysters of course. ABC15 caught up with one...
MURRELLS INLET, SC
wpde.com

Ball still rolling on $65 million housing project for downtown Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — The ball is rolling on a $65 million project that's slated to overhaul and transform near Coit, McQueen and West Evans Streets in the central district of downtown Florence. The project is called Urban Square. The conditional agreement said the project consists of a "multifamily...
FLORENCE, SC
wpde.com

4 displaced, 1 dog rescued after house fire in Socastee community

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Four people have been displaced after a house fire in the Socastee community Monday morning. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded at 10:46 a.m. to a reported residential structure fire in the area of Alice Bud Lane and Peachtree Road. One person was...
SOCASTEE, SC
wpde.com

2 officers hurt while eating at restaurant in Mullins wreck: Police

MULLINS, S.C. (WPDE) — Mullins Police Dept. said South Carolina Highway Patrol is working on a wreck that left two Mullins police officers injured while eating at a local restaurant. It appears a car crashed into the restaurant on West McIntyre Street Monday night. Mullins Police Cpt. Phillip Mostowski...
MULLINS, SC
wpde.com

Overnight road closures continue in Conway

CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — Overnight road closures will continue in Conway starting Monday night. The City of Conway said the closure will be at the intersection of Third Avenue and Laurel Street. Contractors will complete upgrades to public utilities Nov. 14, 15 and 16 from 7 p.m. to 6...
CONWAY, SC
wpde.com

1 injured, lanes blocked after car hits tree on Hwy 544 in Conway

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — One person was taken to the hospital after a car hit a tree in Conway Tuesday morning. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded at 8:39 a.m. to the area of Highway 544 and Nottingham Lakes Road. Lanes of traffic are currently blocked and...
CONWAY, SC
wpde.com

Marion man faces 23 years in prison for deadly 2020 shooting: Solicitor

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A Marion County man pleaded guilty Monday to manslaughter and was sentenced to 23 years in prison in a 2020 shooting, according to a release from Fifteenth Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson. Diamantae Currie, 22, of Marion, pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter and was sentenced,...
MARION COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

7 taken to hospital after two-vehicle crash on Hwy 9 in Green Sea

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Seven people were taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Green Sea Tuesday afternoon. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded at 11:42 a.m. to the area of W. Highway 9 Bypass and N. Green Sea Road to the crash involving a passenger van.
GREEN SEA, SC

