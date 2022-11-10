Read full article on original website
wpde.com
United Way of Horry County seeking volunteers for tax preparation
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — United Way of Horry County’s (UWHC) Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program is working to provide free tax preparation and electronic filing services to residents in Horry County starting in the new year. The services set to start on Jan. 25, 2023, will...
wpde.com
City, community honors former Florence city councilwoman
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — The City of Florence and community honored Pat Gibson Hye-Moore Monday on her last day on the council for her dedication and commitment. Hye-Moore decided not to seek re-election for health reasons. Mayor Teresa Myers Ervin gave Moore a key to the city, a plaque...
wpde.com
Florence City Council thanks fellow councilman for his hard work
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — Florence City Council thanked their fellow councilman William Schofield during a meeting Monday for his hard work throughout the city. Schofield's last day on the council was Monday after being elected to serve on Florence County Council. Florence Mayor Teresa Myers Ervin praised Schofield for...
wpde.com
'Reach out to us:' Apply to receive up to $1,500 for repairs from Hurricane Ian
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Coastal Carolina Association of Realtors is helping people whose homes were damaged during Hurricane Ian. The group is giving away $100,000 in grant money to people in Horry and Florence counties. People can apply for up to $1,500 to put towards repairs or compensation...
wpde.com
Fish Fry Fundraiser at Crabby Mike's; $12 a plate, $6 for kids; Funds go to YMCA
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — There is a good excuse to skip making dinner Monday night. You can eat out - or get take out - to benefit kids in our area. The Grand Strand Optimist Club is holding its annual Fish Fry at Crabby Mike's in Surfside Beach.
wpde.com
Former HCS aide wrapped rope around autistic student's face to prevent licking: Lawsuit
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A parent is suing the Horry County Schools system claiming it acted negligently when a school aide attempted to resolve a behavioral issue with a 15-year-old autistic student by wrapping a rope-like item around the student's head, according to a filed lawsuit. The complaint...
wpde.com
Free Thanksgiving dinners for families at the Boys and Girls Club in Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WPDE) — Making sure families have full stomachs on Thanksgiving is the goal of the Boys and Girls Club Myrtle Beach Chapter this year. They partnered with Walmart to donate 130 turkeys and hams and other fixings for the families at the club. It was made...
wpde.com
Lights of Love: Honor a loved one this holiday season while supporting scholarships
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WPDE) — Honor a loved one this holiday season while also supporting scholarships awarded through the health system. Lights of Love is a popular campaign by Tidelands Health that offers a unique opportunity to honor, memorialize or recognize a loved one while helping the McRoy and Jo Skipper Initiative for Learning and Teaching to Tidelands Health employee partners and local graduating high school seniors pursuing a health-related degree.
wpde.com
Remembering Myrtle Beach's Air Force Base: Civilians and military can purchase a plaque
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The 'Wall of Service' at Myrtle Beach's Warbird Park is approaching 3,000 names, and there's still room for more to be added. The Market Common monument remembers the U.S. Air Force Base that was once there for nearly 50 years. Anyone who served at...
wpde.com
Hundreds attend 18th Annual Murrells Inlet Oyster Roast
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WPDE) — On Saturday, hundreds of folks rolled up their sleeves and grabbed their buckets for the 18th Annual Murrells Inlet Oyster Roast. The event was held at The Wicked Tuna. There were vendors, music and thousands of oysters of course. ABC15 caught up with one...
wpde.com
Ball still rolling on $65 million housing project for downtown Florence
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — The ball is rolling on a $65 million project that's slated to overhaul and transform near Coit, McQueen and West Evans Streets in the central district of downtown Florence. The project is called Urban Square. The conditional agreement said the project consists of a "multifamily...
wpde.com
'Program is heartbroken:' Coastal Carolina sends condolences to UVA after deadly shooting
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — Coastal Carolina is sending condolences to the University of Virginia Monday after three football players were shot and killed. The student suspected of the shooting is a former UVA football player, according to authorities. In a letter to students, UVA President Jim Ryan said shots...
wpde.com
Barefoot Landing kicks off Christmas with annual tree lighting, parade & more
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Barefoot Landing is ready to deck the halls and send season's greetings to North Myrtle Beach!. They are kicking off the holidays with its annual Lighting of the Landing at 6 p.m. on Saturday on the Pepsi Stage in Dockside Village across from Lulu's.
wpde.com
4 displaced, 1 dog rescued after house fire in Socastee community
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Four people have been displaced after a house fire in the Socastee community Monday morning. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded at 10:46 a.m. to a reported residential structure fire in the area of Alice Bud Lane and Peachtree Road. One person was...
wpde.com
2 officers hurt while eating at restaurant in Mullins wreck: Police
MULLINS, S.C. (WPDE) — Mullins Police Dept. said South Carolina Highway Patrol is working on a wreck that left two Mullins police officers injured while eating at a local restaurant. It appears a car crashed into the restaurant on West McIntyre Street Monday night. Mullins Police Cpt. Phillip Mostowski...
wpde.com
Overnight road closures continue in Conway
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — Overnight road closures will continue in Conway starting Monday night. The City of Conway said the closure will be at the intersection of Third Avenue and Laurel Street. Contractors will complete upgrades to public utilities Nov. 14, 15 and 16 from 7 p.m. to 6...
wpde.com
Man arrested after trying to start fight at Horry County bar: Police
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A man charged in connection to an incident that happened over the summer at an Horry County bar was arrested last Thursday. Mark Eli Langford is charged with one count of malicious injury to animals, personal property, injury value $2,000 to $10,000. Horry County...
wpde.com
1 injured, lanes blocked after car hits tree on Hwy 544 in Conway
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — One person was taken to the hospital after a car hit a tree in Conway Tuesday morning. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded at 8:39 a.m. to the area of Highway 544 and Nottingham Lakes Road. Lanes of traffic are currently blocked and...
wpde.com
Marion man faces 23 years in prison for deadly 2020 shooting: Solicitor
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A Marion County man pleaded guilty Monday to manslaughter and was sentenced to 23 years in prison in a 2020 shooting, according to a release from Fifteenth Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson. Diamantae Currie, 22, of Marion, pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter and was sentenced,...
wpde.com
7 taken to hospital after two-vehicle crash on Hwy 9 in Green Sea
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Seven people were taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Green Sea Tuesday afternoon. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded at 11:42 a.m. to the area of W. Highway 9 Bypass and N. Green Sea Road to the crash involving a passenger van.
