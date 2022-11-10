Read full article on original website
Saline Twirlettes Are Grand Marshals of the Saline Holiday Parade, Dec. 3
The Saline Twirlettes are the Grand Marshals of the annual Saline Holiday Parade. The 47th annual parade is presented by the Saline Area Chamber of Commerce at 5:30 p.m., Dec. 3 in downtown Saline. The parade runs westbound along Michigan Avenue from Harris Street to about Monroe Street. The theme...
What to do in Saline: Music, Astronomy, DEI Book Discussion, Civil Air Patrol Open House, Holiday Card Class and More
Here's what's happening in Saline this week. To be included in our weekend feature, add your events to our free calendar by noon, Thursday. 17 events this week on our calendar: Monday, Nov 14 - Sunday, Nov 20. Subscribe to our newsletter to stay up to date on local events...
PRESS RELEASE: Students at Washtenaw Christian will Pack Food for the Hungry in Haiti
(Press release from Washtenaw Christian Academy) Students at Washtenaw Christian Academy will be busy Thursday, Nov, 17, packing over 10,000 meals for hungry children and families in Haiti as well as supporting local food banks Saline Area Social Services and Hope Clinic. The project is called FEED THE NEED. The...
PRESS RELEASE: Enrollment Open for New St. Andrew Catholic Pre-K-6 School in Saline
(Press Release from St. Andrew The Apostle Catholic Church) A new Catholic school is coming to the Saline community, bringing with it jobs and a proven education philosophy to help children excel. Enrollment at St. Andrew Catholic School is currently open for the 2023/2024 school year for children in grades pre-kindergarten through sixth.
City of Saline Hosts Master Plan Town Hall Tuesday Night
Help the City of Saline plan for the future during a town hall meeting at Liberty School Tuesday evening. The city is hosting the second of two Master Plan town hall meetings at 6 p.m. during in the board room at Liberty School, 7265 N. Ann Arbor St. The four...
Saline Police Investigate White Supremacist Propaganda Found in City
The Saline Police Department is investigating after racist propaganda started showing up on the back of signs and street poles in the city. The stickers advertise the PatriotFront.us website, along with messages like "It's Okay to be White," "United We Stand," "Reject Poison" (drugs), and "America First." Another sticker shows two people apparently fighting and reads "Good Night Left Side."
Harvest Elementary School Reopens for Classes and Activities Tuesday
Classes and activities resume at Harvest Elementary School Tuesday - for all but one class. Classes were canceled Monday after a school bus driver suffered a medical episode and crashed a bus through a wall and window Sunday afternoon. Nobody was in the school and only the driver was on the bus. He was transported to an area hospital in listed in stable condition Sunday.
