Read full article on original website
Related
KFYR-TV
Cramer: Trump ‘not entitled’ to the GOP presidential nomination
(CNN) – Republican Senator Kevin Cramer of North Dakota says he wants a competitive field when his party chooses its next presidential candidate in 2024. Cramer would not commit to supporting former President Donald Trump if he runs for president again. Cramer has previously supported Trump — but now...
KFYR-TV
State Senator from Minot among new leadership chosen by ND GOP ahead of 2023 session
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Now that the midterm elections have come and gone, Your News Leader is learning of some of the selections for legislative leadership headed into the new session in January. Sen. David Hogue, R-Minot, was chosen as new Senate Majority Leader. He will take over for former...
Comments / 0