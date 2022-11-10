ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

State College

Penn State Football Bowl Projections Following a 30-0 Win over Maryland

Penn State sits at 8-2 on the year with meetings against Rutgers and Michigan State the only obstacles between it and a 10-win season. The Nittany Lions are very likely headed somewhere warm for a bowl game. The question currently is who that game might be against. As the season rounds into the final two weeks Penn State will get a better and better idea of who that opponent might be — and where the game might be played. Here are the latest bowl projections from five different outlets.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
State College

Penn State Sinks Maryland 30-0

No. 14 Penn State football (8-2, Big Ten 5-2) shut out Maryland (6-4, Big Ten 3-4) on Saturday as heavy rain swamped Beaver Stadium. Although the offense had a strong outing, Penn State’s defense did not allow Maryland any breathing room. In the first half, the Terrapins eked out just 27 yards of total offense compared to the Nittany Lions’ 27 points. For the game, Penn State outgained Maryland 413 to 134.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
State College

Penn State Men’s Basketball Picks Up Vote in AP Top 25

Penn State men’s basketball will head into Monday night’s contest against Butler with at least passing Top 25 recognition as the Nittany Lions picked up one vote in the latest AP Poll released on Monday afternoon. The Nittany Lions are now one of eight Big Ten teams represented in the poll with Indiana, Illinois and Michigan the only teams in the actual Top 25 coming in at No. 12, No. 19 and No. 20 respectively.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
State College

Penn State Football’s Continues To Rise In AP Top 25

Penn State football rose three spots to No. 11 in the latest AP Poll on Sunday following a 30-0 victory over Maryland that improved the Nittany Lions’ record to 8-2 on the year. Penn State travels next to face Rutgers on the road before closing out the regular season against Michigan State at Beaver Stadium. The Rutgers game is set to kick at 3:30 while kick time for the Michigan State game has yet to be announced.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
State College

Nancy Carol Bennett (Horner)

Name of Deceased Nancy Carol Bennett (Horner) Nancy Carol (Horner) Bennett was born on December 24, 1940, to Bruce Charles Horner and Edna Adeline (Cole) Horner in State College, PA. She was a devout Christian and is with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ after a courageous battle with cancer. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, friend, and church community member.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
State College

Light Up Night to Usher in Holiday Season in State College

State College will light up for the holidays this week with the return of an annual event. On Thursday, the Downtown State College Improvement District will host the borough’s third annual Light Up Night event. Presented as a winter carnival in downtown State College, the event will stretch from 5 to 8 p.m. on the 100 block of South Allen Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Plaza.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
State College

Lane Closure in Place After Wall Collapse in Bellefonte

South Water Street in Bellefonte is reduced to one-way traffic between Mill and West High streets after a partial wall collapse on Saturday. Traffic leaving Bellefonte toward State College is traveling on the one open lane on South Water Street. Inbound traffic toward Bellefonte is being directed onto Stoney Batter.
BELLEFONTE, PA
State College

Philipsburg Man Killed in Vehicle-Pedestrian Crash

A 56-year-old man died after being struck by a driver Friday evening on Port Matilda Highway near Cold Stream Dam in Philipsburg. Joseph W. Mayes, of Philipsburg, stepped into the eastbound lane of the road at about 6:50 p.m. and was hit by the driver of 2017 Ford Escape traveling eastbound, state police at Rockview wrote in a crash report.
PHILIPSBURG, PA

