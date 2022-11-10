Read full article on original website
State College
Penn State Football Bowl Projections Following a 30-0 Win over Maryland
Penn State sits at 8-2 on the year with meetings against Rutgers and Michigan State the only obstacles between it and a 10-win season. The Nittany Lions are very likely headed somewhere warm for a bowl game. The question currently is who that game might be against. As the season rounds into the final two weeks Penn State will get a better and better idea of who that opponent might be — and where the game might be played. Here are the latest bowl projections from five different outlets.
State College
Penn State Football: Rutgers Kick Time Set, Will Air on Big Ten Network
Kickoff time and TV arrangements are set for Penn State football’s road game at Rutgers this upcoming weekend. The Nittany Lions and Scarlet Knights will kick at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday with the game airing on the Big Ten Network. Kick time and broadcast responsibilities were announced Sunday morning.
State College
Penn State Sinks Maryland 30-0
No. 14 Penn State football (8-2, Big Ten 5-2) shut out Maryland (6-4, Big Ten 3-4) on Saturday as heavy rain swamped Beaver Stadium. Although the offense had a strong outing, Penn State’s defense did not allow Maryland any breathing room. In the first half, the Terrapins eked out just 27 yards of total offense compared to the Nittany Lions’ 27 points. For the game, Penn State outgained Maryland 413 to 134.
State College
Penn State Men’s Basketball Picks Up Vote in AP Top 25
Penn State men’s basketball will head into Monday night’s contest against Butler with at least passing Top 25 recognition as the Nittany Lions picked up one vote in the latest AP Poll released on Monday afternoon. The Nittany Lions are now one of eight Big Ten teams represented in the poll with Indiana, Illinois and Michigan the only teams in the actual Top 25 coming in at No. 12, No. 19 and No. 20 respectively.
State College
Pickett’s Triple-Double Fuels Penn State to 68-62 Win over Butler
Penn State men’s basketball leaned on a 17-2 run and a triple-double by guard Jalen Pickett to hold off Butler 68-62 on Monday evening at the Bryce Jordan Center to improve to 3-0 on the year. The Nittany Lions started off Monday’s game much like its first two, going...
State College
Penn State Football’s Continues To Rise In AP Top 25
Penn State football rose three spots to No. 11 in the latest AP Poll on Sunday following a 30-0 victory over Maryland that improved the Nittany Lions’ record to 8-2 on the year. Penn State travels next to face Rutgers on the road before closing out the regular season against Michigan State at Beaver Stadium. The Rutgers game is set to kick at 3:30 while kick time for the Michigan State game has yet to be announced.
State College
Penn State Women’s Soccer Dominates Quinnipiac with 4-1 Win in First Round of NCAA Tournament
No. 2-seed Penn State women’s soccer (14-4-3, 5-3-2 Big Ten) took a 4-1 win over Quinnipiac (15-3-1, 9-1 MAAC) Sunday afternoon at Jeffrey Field in the first round of the NCAA tournament. Kate Wiesner’s goal in the first half set the stage for the action-packed match against the Bobcats....
State College
Nancy Carol Bennett (Horner)
Name of Deceased Nancy Carol Bennett (Horner) Nancy Carol (Horner) Bennett was born on December 24, 1940, to Bruce Charles Horner and Edna Adeline (Cole) Horner in State College, PA. She was a devout Christian and is with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ after a courageous battle with cancer. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, friend, and church community member.
State College
Light Up Night to Usher in Holiday Season in State College
State College will light up for the holidays this week with the return of an annual event. On Thursday, the Downtown State College Improvement District will host the borough’s third annual Light Up Night event. Presented as a winter carnival in downtown State College, the event will stretch from 5 to 8 p.m. on the 100 block of South Allen Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Plaza.
State College
Government and Elected Officials Deal with Service Funding Questions as Centre Region Grows
STATE COLLEGE — Centre Region municipal managers issued a rare rebuke in reaction to a proposed plan to up the amount of funding their local governments contribute to a longstanding regional government organization. The Centre Region Council of Governments is governed by the elected officials from six municipalities —...
State College
Lane Closure in Place After Wall Collapse in Bellefonte
South Water Street in Bellefonte is reduced to one-way traffic between Mill and West High streets after a partial wall collapse on Saturday. Traffic leaving Bellefonte toward State College is traveling on the one open lane on South Water Street. Inbound traffic toward Bellefonte is being directed onto Stoney Batter.
State College
Winter Weather Advisory Issued as First Measurable Snowfall of the Season Expected in Centre County
Centre County is expected to see its first measurable snowfall of the season beginning Tuesday afternoon. The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for portions of central Pennsylvania, including all of Centre County from 1 p.m. Tuesday to 5 a.m. Wednesday. Mixed precipitation is expected, with snow...
State College
Philipsburg Man Killed in Vehicle-Pedestrian Crash
A 56-year-old man died after being struck by a driver Friday evening on Port Matilda Highway near Cold Stream Dam in Philipsburg. Joseph W. Mayes, of Philipsburg, stepped into the eastbound lane of the road at about 6:50 p.m. and was hit by the driver of 2017 Ford Escape traveling eastbound, state police at Rockview wrote in a crash report.
