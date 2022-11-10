Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WNYT
Albany parolee accused of pointing gun at woman
A parolee from Albany is under arrest again. Marcus Roberts, 44, is accused of pointing a loaded gun at a person on South Pearl Street. Roberts is now charged with menacing and criminal possession of a weapon. He’s now in the Albany County Jail. Roberts was arrested for a...
Albany man charged for stealing rent in Clifton Park
A former property manager of The Solomon Organization is being accused of depositing rent payments into his own bank accounts.
WKTV
New York State Police identify suspect in thefts at Kinney Drugs in Richfield Springs
RICHFIELD SPRINGS, N.Y. (UPDATED) – New York State Police have identified the suspect in two thefts at the Kinney Drugs in Richfield Springs last month. According to state police, the man came into the store on Oct. 16 and paid for two bags of wood pellets, but took several more than just the two when loading up his silver Jeep Liberty.
WNYT
Trial resumes in 2020 Albany murder
An Albany murder trial resumes this week. Darius Cokely is accused of stabbing another man to death in 2020. Prosecutors say Cokely stabbed Maurice Skeen during a fight on Madison Avenue, near New Scotland Avenue. The grandmother of the victim was the first to testify this past Wednesday. Cokely was...
WRGB
Renowned horse trainer pleads guilty to harassment charge
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY (WRGB) — Chad Brown, known as an accomplished horse trainer, has pled guilty to a harassment charge in court on Monday. The Mechanicville native was arrested back in August, charged with criminal obstruction of breathing, a misdemeanor. He was sentenced to one year of conditional discharge.
WRGB
NYS police investigating DA candidate on "returned" court documents
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY (WRGB) — The New York State troopers are investigating why then Saratoga County DA candidate Michael Phillips was in possession of a box of court documents from Ballston Town Court, that he claims were discovered on the side of the road. State police said they can...
Horse trainer Chad Brown pleads guilty to reduced charge
Champion Saratoga horse trainer Chad Brown has pleaded not guilty to a reduced charge, after being arrested back in August.
Stony Creek man arrested for underage DWI
A Stony Creek man was arrested last week after being found off a roadway in the Adirondacks. Harrison E. Blanchard, of Stony Creek, was found to have been driving while under the influence of alcohol. Blanchard, 20, was under the legal New York drinking age.
Troy Record
Watervliet police make arrest from 2021 shooting
WATERVLIET, N.Y. — On May 29, 2021, at approximately 10:10 p.m., the Watervliet Police Department responded to the 1900 block of Ninth Avenue for a shots fired complaint. Upon arrival, officers found multiple shell casings in the area. Shortly after, officers located the victim, who suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
WRGB
Albany County takes aim at gun violence with DISCOVER program
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — The Albany County Legislature -- in session Monday night. Lawmakers there have approved the "DISCOVER" program -- aimed at addressing rising gun violence and improving public safety. "DISCOVER" is an acronym. It stands for "Detailed Instruction Supporting Community Violence Education and Reduction." The program intends...
WNYT
Woman goes into labor on Northway, gives birth off exit
A special delivery has given a couple from Hudson Falls a story they’ll be telling their grandkids. Brooklynn Alora Liberty Judson was born last week. Liberty is a family name, and now baby Brooklynn’s name, because she was born on the Northway in her parents’ Jeep Liberty.
iheart.com
Albany Woman Arrested After Car With Two Children Inside is Stolen
An Albany woman has been arrested after a vehicle that had two children inside of it was stolen over the weekend. Police say the woman left the vehicle running on Central Avenue in the area of Robin Street Saturday. Someone took the vehicle but ended up ditching it a few blocks away. The three-year-old and eight-year-old luckily were not hurt. The woman has been charged with child endangerment and the investigation into the incident is ongoing.
Deer runs through nursing home window in Johnstown
A deer reportedly ran through the parking lot of the Wells Nursing Home in Johnstown before busting through a window and running around inside.
One Upstate NY Mans Burning Dumpster, Is The Same Mans $3000 Fine
Regardless of the situation, it is illegal to burn trash in New York State. This local business owner had to learn the hard way. What may seem like a law clear as day for most people, isn't the case for everyone. One man from Schenectady County recently paid a heavy fine for both illegally dumping and burning his trash.
1 killed, 1 injured in Second Street shooting
Albany police are investigating a double shooting Thursday night.
Mid-Hudson News Network
NYC man apprehended following City of Hudson strong-arm robbery
HUDSON – An alert City of Hudson police officer is credited with apprehended a New York City man who had just stolen $160 in cash from a 57-year-old Hudson man at a convenience store. Police Chief L. Edward Moore said the suspect, Malcolm McNeil, 32, allegedly grabbed the money...
Popular Troy Restaurant That Closed In 2021 Gets New Life In Brunswick
It's a new chapter for a beloved Troy restaurant that closed in 2021. It is always a bummer when one of your favorite local businesses calls it a day. That why this story will make some Troy locals pretty happy. Because a new Brunswick restaurant that is getting set to open will be taking over where a popular Troy eatery left off when it closed a little over a year ago.
Code Blue declared in Schenectady County
Schenectady County has declared a Code Blue emergency for the week. It remains in effect until 8 a.m. on Friday, November 18.
Albany firefighters mourn loss of Union Vice President
Vice President of the Albany Permanent Professional Firefighters Association Local 2007, and 16-year veteran of the Albany Fire Department, Edward J. Verhoff passed away on Saturday, November 12.
Shots fired in Troy
Shots were fired on 102nd by 5th Avenue in Troy on November 11. Troy police are not aware of any victims yet, and no suspects are in custody.
