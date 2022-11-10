An Albany woman has been arrested after a vehicle that had two children inside of it was stolen over the weekend. Police say the woman left the vehicle running on Central Avenue in the area of Robin Street Saturday. Someone took the vehicle but ended up ditching it a few blocks away. The three-year-old and eight-year-old luckily were not hurt. The woman has been charged with child endangerment and the investigation into the incident is ongoing.

ALBANY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO