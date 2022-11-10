ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

WNYT

Albany parolee accused of pointing gun at woman

A parolee from Albany is under arrest again. Marcus Roberts, 44, is accused of pointing a loaded gun at a person on South Pearl Street. Roberts is now charged with menacing and criminal possession of a weapon. He’s now in the Albany County Jail. Roberts was arrested for a...
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Trial resumes in 2020 Albany murder

An Albany murder trial resumes this week. Darius Cokely is accused of stabbing another man to death in 2020. Prosecutors say Cokely stabbed Maurice Skeen during a fight on Madison Avenue, near New Scotland Avenue. The grandmother of the victim was the first to testify this past Wednesday. Cokely was...
ALBANY, NY
WRGB

Renowned horse trainer pleads guilty to harassment charge

SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY (WRGB) — Chad Brown, known as an accomplished horse trainer, has pled guilty to a harassment charge in court on Monday. The Mechanicville native was arrested back in August, charged with criminal obstruction of breathing, a misdemeanor. He was sentenced to one year of conditional discharge.
MECHANICVILLE, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Stony Creek man arrested for underage DWI

A Stony Creek man was arrested last week after being found off a roadway in the Adirondacks. Harrison E. Blanchard, of Stony Creek, was found to have been driving while under the influence of alcohol. Blanchard, 20, was under the legal New York drinking age.
STONY CREEK, NY
Troy Record

Watervliet police make arrest from 2021 shooting

WATERVLIET, N.Y. — On May 29, 2021, at approximately 10:10 p.m., the Watervliet Police Department responded to the 1900 block of Ninth Avenue for a shots fired complaint. Upon arrival, officers found multiple shell casings in the area. Shortly after, officers located the victim, who suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
WATERVLIET, NY
WRGB

Albany County takes aim at gun violence with DISCOVER program

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — The Albany County Legislature -- in session Monday night. Lawmakers there have approved the "DISCOVER" program -- aimed at addressing rising gun violence and improving public safety. "DISCOVER" is an acronym. It stands for "Detailed Instruction Supporting Community Violence Education and Reduction." The program intends...
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
WNYT

Woman goes into labor on Northway, gives birth off exit

A special delivery has given a couple from Hudson Falls a story they’ll be telling their grandkids. Brooklynn Alora Liberty Judson was born last week. Liberty is a family name, and now baby Brooklynn’s name, because she was born on the Northway in her parents’ Jeep Liberty.
HUDSON FALLS, NY
iheart.com

Albany Woman Arrested After Car With Two Children Inside is Stolen

An Albany woman has been arrested after a vehicle that had two children inside of it was stolen over the weekend. Police say the woman left the vehicle running on Central Avenue in the area of Robin Street Saturday. Someone took the vehicle but ended up ditching it a few blocks away. The three-year-old and eight-year-old luckily were not hurt. The woman has been charged with child endangerment and the investigation into the incident is ongoing.
ALBANY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

NYC man apprehended following City of Hudson strong-arm robbery

HUDSON – An alert City of Hudson police officer is credited with apprehended a New York City man who had just stolen $160 in cash from a 57-year-old Hudson man at a convenience store. Police Chief L. Edward Moore said the suspect, Malcolm McNeil, 32, allegedly grabbed the money...
HUDSON, NY
Q 105.7

Popular Troy Restaurant That Closed In 2021 Gets New Life In Brunswick

It's a new chapter for a beloved Troy restaurant that closed in 2021. It is always a bummer when one of your favorite local businesses calls it a day. That why this story will make some Troy locals pretty happy. Because a new Brunswick restaurant that is getting set to open will be taking over where a popular Troy eatery left off when it closed a little over a year ago.
TROY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Shots fired in Troy

Shots were fired on 102nd by 5th Avenue in Troy on November 11. Troy police are not aware of any victims yet, and no suspects are in custody.
TROY, NY

