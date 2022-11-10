ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vernon, TX

Vernon Police Department announces new chief

By Olivia Taggart
Texoma's Homepage
 5 days ago

VERNON ( KFDX/KJTL ) — The Vernon Police Department welcomed their new police chief this week.

The City of Vernon announced the appointment on Wednesday, November 9, on their Facebook page.

Vernon Police Chief announces retirement

New Police Chief Wayne Hodges has been with the Vernon PD for over 20 years, and has served as an officer, a corporal, a patrol sergeant, lieutenant and captain.

Hodges also spent some time with the Wilbarger Sheriff’s Office, making for more than 23 total years serving the community of Vernon.

Former Police Chief Randy Agan announced his retirement on October 11, following a 5-year run as head of the department.

