Related
‘The Santa Clause:’ Bernard the Elf Actor on His Character Being Named a ‘Queer Icon’
Bernard the Elf became a 'queer icon,' according to some 'The Santa Clause' viewers. Here's what the actor said about his Christmas character.
ComicBook
Disney+ Re-Edits Splash Mermaid Nudity in Tom Hanks Movie
Disney+ has decided to remove the edits to the 1984 movie Splash. In the Tom Hanks movie, he falls in love with a mermaid and there's a brief moment where her bare backside was visible. Back near the launch of the streaming service, Disney opted to digitally alter her hair length to cover it up. A lot of viewers were disappointed in the decision as you can see more graphic things on broadcast TV in multiple cases. Well, now they've had a change of heart according to CBR. Originally, the decision was made at the beginning of a news cycle where certain sectors of the Internet were criticizing the company for putting content warnings on old episodes of The Muppet Show and Song of the South. While basically harmless, a little commentary poured in from Twitter and Facebook and we were off to the races. Another content warning ahead of Gone With the Wind also put those outlets into a tizzy. But, now there's mermaid butt for everyone.
ComicBook
Black Adam Star Dwayne Johnson Comments on Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's Box Office Success
It should come as no surprise to hear that Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has been a massive hit at the box office in its opening weekend, following in the footsteps of its record-breaking predecessor. Wakanda Forever earned $180 million North America this weekend, making it the second-highest grossing film of the year (behind Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness) and delivering the biggest domestic opening in November history. To make things even more impressive, the film took in a global haul of $330 million in its first few days. Everyone is celebrating the theatrical achievement, including Dwayne Johnson, who just had his own superhero movie debut in theaters recently.
Famed Hollywood Western Star Dies
Television and film western star Andrew Prine, who starred in dozens of westerns over a long career in Hollywood, has died at 86, according to the Hollywood Reporter. Prine died earlier this month while in Paris on vacation with his wife.
ComicBook
John Aniston, Star Trek Voyager Actor and Father of Jennifer Aniston, Dies at 89
Longtime actor John Aniston – Days of Our Lives icon, and the father of Jennifer Aniston – has died at the age of 89. Jennifer Aniston made the announcement herself in a social media post, writing: "Sweet papa… John Anthony Aniston... You were one of the most beautiful humans I ever knew. I am so grateful that you went soaring into the heavens in peace – and without pain. And on 11/11 no less! You always had perfect timing. That number will forever hold an even greater meaning for me now 🕊️I'll love you till the end of time💔 Don't forget to visit 💫🤗❤️".
See Jason Momoa’s “Baby Girl” Lola Teach Him a Dua Lipa-Inspired Dance Routine
Watch: Jason Momoa's Daughter Teaches Him Dua Lipa-Inspired Dance Routine. Jason Momoa is no fish out of water when it comes to dancing. Case in point: The actor had no problems keeping up with his 15-year-old daughter Lola when she created a choreographed dance routine for his upcoming movie, Slumberland. As seen in behind-the-scenes footage shared on Instagram Nov. 11, Jason and his co-star Marlow Barkley grooved along to Dua Lipa's "Don't Start Now" as Lola coached the pair from the side. Another video showed the trio rehearsing the dance on set in between takes.
ComicBook
Warner Bros. Report Reveals Why They Scrapped Plans for Harry Potter Sequel Films
Warner Bros. can't seem to get enough Harry Potter. Years after they finished the final adaptation of the series' books, WB is still making prequels set in the world of Fantastic Beasts, there's a TV show in the works, and they put a ton of money into that big cast reunion on HBO Max. So, it should be no surprise to anyone that the studio entertained the notion of adapting Harry Potter and the Cursed Child to the screen. The script, which was written for the stage, tells an untold story from the Wizarding World, but also features key characters from the original novels -- something Fantastic Beasts mostly does not have.
The Original ‘Lassie’ Dog, Pal, Lived to Be Almost 20 and Came to Set Even After He Retired
The star of 'Lassie Come Home' lit up the silver screen for years. The infamous dog, Pal, who started it all, was a pretty remarkable animal.
netflixjunkie.com
Millie Bobby Brown Reveals How She Is No More Bitter About Not Getting the Part in ‘Game of Thrones’
Hollywood is a tough place to survive. Before hitting it big, most actors have to go through thousands of rejections to get that final Yes. The rejections are a tough pill to swallow, but grinding is the only way. Stranger Things star, Millie Bobby Brown learned the lesson pretty quickly in her career. Starting out as a child actor, she was rather hopeless after countless rejections until she landed Stranger Things.
Dwayne Johnson Drops F-Bomb While Showing Off The Cheat Meal He Couldn’t Help But ‘Jump’ Off The Wagon For
Dwayne Johnson is well known for his intense workout sessions, most of which take place in his personal fitness sanctuary – the Iron Paradise. However, what may be even more intense than the way he pumps iron in the gym is the way that he can throw down in the kitchen. When he’s not lifting weights, the A-list star enjoys himself a good cheat meal or two and, luckily for us, he enjoys sharing videos and pics of the foods he consumes. In one of his latest posts, he spotlighted yet another meal while dropping an F-bomb about how he couldn’t help but “jump” off the wagon for it.
‘The English’ reviews: Emily Blunt elevates ‘visual knockout’; predicted to earn her 7th Golden Globe nomination
On November 11, 2022, Amazon Prime Video released “The English,” a throwback to the Westerns of yesteryear that follows a woman as she seeks revenge on the man she sees as responsible for the death of her son. SAG Award winner Emily Blunt stars in the series with Chaske Spencer, Rafe Spall, Toby Jones and Ciaran Hinds. The six-part drama was written and directed by Emmy nominee Hugo Blick. With a score of 80% on Rotten Tomatoes, the series has garnered accolades amongst the majority of the critics. The consensus reads, “A visual knockout elevated by Emily Blunt and Chaske Spencer’s...
ComicBook
Magic Mike's Last Dance Trailer Officially Released
Magic Mike is gearing up for one final ride and it's hitting the big screen next year. Channing Tatum is returning to play his beloved stripper in Magic Mike's Last Dance, which will round out the Magic Mike trilogy. The film was initially planned as a streaming exclusive for HBO Max, but has since been reworked for a theatrical release. We may still be a few months from said release, but fans will be getting a big glimpse of footage from the new movie this week.
ComicBook
Jason Momoa Says DC Fans Will Be "Very Excited" Amid Lobo Rumors With James Gunn
A cursory glance at any social media platform at any given time will yield plenty of comic book movie rumors. Recently, however, there's not one single rumor dominating chatter as much as the idea Jason Momoa could be playing Lobo in DC Studios' new cinematic world. New DC Studios head James Gunn signed up for Mastodon earlier this month, and his first post on the budding social media platform was a comic cover of Lobo, a character the Aquaman star has long wanted to play.
iheart.com
Lookin' At Girlzzz: Lourdes Leon, Madonna, Denise, Demi Moore, Mariah +More
Madonna's daughter Lourdes Leon launched her music career in August with her first music video for a single called Lock&Key, a catching song that had Lourdes, who goes by Lolahol now, hanging out in a graveyard and being sent off to sea. Yeah... We follow Lourdes on IG!. Madonna's latest...
Allure
Julia Fox's Floor-Grazing Hair Looks Like It Came From Another Galaxy
"Greetings, Earth. Julia Fox here, donning just one of the many extraterrestrial beauty looks I simply concocted on my own." In my brain, this is what the Uncut Gems (ahem, Uncuh Gamz) actor says before she steps into the New York City limelight every single day with her edgy and often divisive glamour. Exhibit A: The "Fox Eye," a signature makeup look of Fox's for which she filmed a viral makeup tutorial on social media. It's not her only out-there invention — looking at you, flying saucer brows.
George Harrison Said It Was Weird Transitioning Into the ‘Money’ as the Executive Producer of HandMade Films
George Harrison felt strange being 'the money' at his production company, HandMade Films. The former Beatle didn't like the feeling.
Angela Bassett's Performance In "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" Has Fans Demanding She Receive Her Long-Overdue Oscar
When it comes to watching Angela Bassett onscreen, you know you're in for an unforgettable performance, and that's exactly what she gave us in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.
ComicBook
Kathryn Hahn Quotes Game of Thrones to Avoid Agatha: Coven of Chaos Spoiler
Kathryn Hahn is pulling out quotes from Game of Thrones in order to keep the secrets of Agatha: Coven of Chaos under wraps. The popular Agatha actress is part of the all-star cast of director Rian Johnson's Glass Onion: A Knives Out Story. The much-anticipated sequel to 2019's Knives Out is getting a limited theatrical release alongside a premiere on Netflix, so the world premiere was the perfect place for outlets to speak to Hahn and her many costars. Of course, some Marvel questions also made their way to the red carpet, where Hahn quoted a classic Game of Thrones line to keep her lips sealed on all things Agatha: Coven of Chaos.
Sisters act together in Hallmark movies
Kimberly Williams Paisley and Ashley WilliamsTIBRINA HOBSON/WIREIMAGE. Kimberly Williams Paisley and Ashley Williams are biological sisters. You might have seen them act in separate Hallmark movies. It is rare to see them act together in the same movie. However, it has happened.
A.V. Club
When offered a Disney pilot and The Witch on the same day, Anya Taylor-Joy says she just knew what to pick
At the onset of Anya Taylor-Joy’s career, she was faced with a choice between two paths: getting the best of both worlds, or living deliciously. Speaking with Harper’s Bazaar’s Frances Hedges, The Menu star reveals that in choosing to pursue The Witch—a master class in gothic horror, and her breakout role—she passed up another major opportunity with Disney.
