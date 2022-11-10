Jake Shurtleff's 1974 Chevy LUV rockcrawler is what happens when a Chevy guy wants a trail machine in Toyota-like package size. Jake worked with Chris Sparks and Alex Anderson at Rock Hound Off Road to build this LUV into the ultimate rockcrawler, with a wish list of high-end components. We crossed paths with Jake on the trails, where he showed us just how well his 1974 Chevy LUV rockcrawler worked. Read on for more details.

OREGON STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO