Preview: MSU hockey faces true test as No. 10 Ohio State comes to town
By Maddy Warren
The State News, Michigan State University
5 days ago
Junior forward Jagger Joshua (23) fights for the puck while being grabbed by Ohio State's graduate defenseman Will Riedell in the first period. The Spartans fell to the Buckeyes, 4-1, at Munn Ice Arena on Jan. 21, 2022.
After a devastating 64-63 loss to Gonzaga in the Armed Forces Classic, MSU will head to Indianapolis Tuesday for the Champions Classic to take on No. 4 Kentucky. The unranked green and white proved their worth against No. 2 Gonzaga with the spotlight on junior center Mady Sissoko, who shut down concern around his skill abilities as he took on All-American senior forward Drew Timme. Sissoko stepped up to the challenge, revealing his potential at the five on Friday night. Although MSU ended up just short in Friday's game, the Spartans showed they still belong amongst the blue bloods."I was pleased by everything except...
We're now less than two weeks away from The Game. Who's excited?. Ohio State and Michigan have been on a collision course all season long. In less than two weeks, the Buckeyes and the Wolverines will meet at Ohio Stadium in Columbus. While both Ohio State and Michigan are undefeated,...
The Michigan Wolverines have the hype men of all hype men on the sideline for Saturday's game against Nebraska. Prior to kickoff, hip-hop legend Flava Flav of Public Enemy fame was spotted in the Big House, clock chain and all. Flav's appearance began to go viral around the college football...
Michigan vs. Michigan State: On October 29, Michigan may have defeated MSU by a score of 29-7, but anyone who watched the game knows the final score did not tell the whole story about how the Wolverines dominated the Spartans at the Big House. The Spartans did not have much fight in them during the game, but some players sure had some fight in them after the game was already over. As you have probably seen by now on the videos circulating on social media, a group of MSU players assaulted a couple of Michigan players, leading to multiple Spartan players being suspended.
Friday, Nov. 11 vs. IllinoisMichigan State Volleyball went head-to-head against the Fighting Illini Friday night, falling 3-0 for their 12th consecutive loss. It was a hard-fought match on both ends of the net with all three sets being won by three points or less. The Green and White came out of the woodwork swinging led by sophomore outside hitter Aliyah Moore, dishing out 13 kills. Moore took flight numerous times, spiking the ball on the other side of the net and firing up the Spartans next to her. In all matches played, she was leading the charge from above the...
A former Ohio State men's basketball star has passed away. Ohio State announced on Monday that former team captain Jamaal Brown has died at the age of 52. The Buckeyes paid tribute to Brown on Monday. "Ohio State men’s basketball is saddened by the news that former captain Jamaal Brown...
After weeks of choppiness and lack of rhythm, Michigan State's offense finally found some consistency in a 27-21 win over Rutgers Saturday afternoon. The unit certainly wasn't perfect against the Scarlet Knights. There were missed opportunities in the red zone, a couple of rough overthrows from redshirt junior quarterback Payton Thorne and two failed fourth-down conversions. However, the Spartans were able to actually move the ball with some consistency throughout the afternoon both through the air and on the ground. That improved look on offense can be tied directly to the improved rushing attack. "When we're running the ball well, it opens everything...
Michigan State football is one game closer to bowl eligibility. The Spartans defeated the Rutgers Scarlet Knights 27-21 Saturday in East Lansing thanks to solid offensive performances from both the run and the pass game. Redshirt junior quarterback Payton Thorne threw for 256 yards and two touchdowns, while Rutgers sophomore quarterback Gavin Wimsatt threw for 235 yards and two touchdowns.Sixth-year punter Bryce Baringer continued to prove why he's the best in the nation. He nailed a 64-yard punt, which is no record for the veteran punter, but still gave his team a solid defensive position throughout the game. The Spartans had...
Police have provided an update regarding the Michigan-Michigan State tunnel incident. The University of Michigan’s Deputy Chief of Police, Melissa Overton, told The Detroit News on Saturday that they have completed their investigation into the tunnel fight. Overton said that they have turned the case over to the Washtenaw...
After defeating Purdue Fort Wayne 85-53 Thursday, the Michigan State women's basketball team will look to carry on their two-game win streak against Western Michigan.The game will be the third of the team's five-game season-opening home stand.The Broncos come in after dropping their season opener at home to Loyola Chicago 60-51. Redshirt junior forward Taylor Williams led the Broncos in scoring in that one, finishing with 21 points.This will be the 25th time the Spartans and Broncos will meet, with MSU holding a 16-8 record against Western Michigan in the 24 games before their bout on Sunday. The Spartans have...
CORONADO, Calif. - The weather was favorable. That's not something typically taken into consideration for a normal basketball game, unless it's pickup at the park. But from the setting to the buzzer-beating heave with the game on the line from sophomore guard Jaden Akins, it was far from a normal basketball game.The 2022 Armed Forces Classic took place between Michigan State and No. 2 Gonzaga on the USS Abraham Lincoln on Nov. 11. It was the first Armed Forces Classic game in three years, and first one on a ship since 2011. The game serves as a way to honor those...
CORONADO, Calif. - When 2011 rolled around and Michigan State prepped for a groundbreaking matchup versus North Carolina aboard the USS Carl Vinson, Sean Newman was disappointed. A lifelong Spartan fan, Newman had just graduated from MSU in 2010, narrowly missing out on the experience as a student. He also was in the process of enlisting in the military, narrowly missing out on the experience as a soldier. Newman was stuck in no-man's-land. Then 11 years later, MSU announced it was returning to San Diego to play in the Armed Forces Classic aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln. It was perfect for now-Lieutenant Commander...
Michigan State University is partnering with the East Lansing Department of Police and Public Safety, MSU Health Care and the Ingham County Health Department to hold a vaccine clinic on Wednesday, Nov. 16 at the Breslin Center from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.Members of the community will have access to vaccinations against influenza and the bivalent COVID-19 vaccinations and their boosters."That'll be important for the campus community if they're thinking about another level of protection," MSU deputy spokesperson Dan Olsen said.Young adults in a college setting tend to have higher rates of transmission of illness, especially in closed spaces such as basketball games that become popular during flu season. Community leaders are hoping to get ahead of any outbreak. Experts say that this flu season could see higher rates of transmission of influenza as well as COVID-19, hence the vaccine clinic offering both doses. They continue to suggest masks if there are symptoms of sickness.Students can always schedule an appointment through Olin Health Center or the MSU Pharmacy to receive vaccinations at any time.
It is no secret that Michigan State University is overrun with squirrels. If you look to the left, to the right, up at the trees and down at your feet, a squirrel is more than likely to be spotted. Hosting six types of squirrel species, MSU is considered to have one of the higher and more diverse squirrel populations in the nation - as most campuses have only one or two types. The question remains, however: Should we be welcoming our furry friends, or should we fear their overconfidence?MSU research scientist Adia Sovie, who completed her dissertation on fox squirrel and gray squirrel...
BELLEVILLE, Mich. – The Belleville Tigers (12-0) defeated The Detroit Catholic Central Shamrocks (8-3) 33-10 in the regional final of the Division 1 playoffs. This matchup featured intense physicality from both teams. However, The Tigers won by consistently finding the end zone while stopping the ...
Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.
Michigan State University physicians are encouraging members of the university and East Lansing community to get their influenza shot and take other safety precautions as flu season sets in.After two winters of being protected from flu season by mask mandates and physical distancing, experts say this season might see more cases as our immune systems are reintroduced to the virus."We were so protected the last few years from other circulating viruses that our immune systems may not be ready to protect us from many viruses - including influenza," MSU physician Dr. Michael Brown said.This season's influenza immunization protects against four...
This week, MSU students can join a Zumba workout at Jenison, meet Zeke the Wonder Dog, or drink hot chocolate and eat pastries by Wells Hall, among other activities. The goal: to increase awareness about mental health."Each of these days is a small time for students to take a small snippet out of their big day to just relax, to get away from their busy, stressful classes and just to breathe," director of health, safety and wellness for the Associated Students of Michigan State University Harsna Chahal said. Every day of the week features activities planned by Chahal in partnership with...
For the past two months, controversy has shrouded MSU's Board of Trustees, president and administration. In that time, trustees have been publicly criticized for a lack of transparency, violating their code of ethics and failing to comply with Title IX certification requirements. Several university governing bodies voted no confidence in the Board of Trustees and the events that led to the resignation of former President Samuel Stanley Jr.As the top levels of MSU have publicly crumbled, so have student perceptions of the university. The controversies have caused psychology sophomore Jonathan Castro's trust in MSU to dwindle. "If they can't really handle...
This week marks the fourth annual year of first-generation student appreciation week on campus. The Associated Students of Michigan State University, or ASMSU, is hosting events to increase awareness of the first-generation student community and connect students to resources.Included in this week's events were a resource fair, giveaways and a student-led roundtable discussion."It's just getting bigger and bigger," ASMSU assistant vice president for academic affairs Laura Graham. "Every year we have more partners and more attendees at the events, which is really cool to see." MSU TRIO is one of the organizations ASMSU partnered with. TRIO is part of the...
