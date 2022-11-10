ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria, IL

Missing University of Illinois student found dead

WCIA
WCIA
 5 days ago

Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — 18-year-old Deven Lane was found dead in Peoria Wednesday.

The University of Illinois student was reported missing Monday, November 7th. He was last seen on Friday, November 4th, around 9:30 P.M. in the 4500 block of North Sterling Avenue.

According to Peoria Police and Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood, the University of Illinois student was found dead Wednesday around 4 p.m. near the 5500 block of N. Graceland in Peoria.

The manner of his death remains under investigation, but no foul play is expected.

