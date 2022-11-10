The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train is returning to southeast Michigan after the COVID-19 pandemic put a halt to its cross-continent tour for three years.

"We are very pleased to be resuming our CP Holiday Train program raising money, food and awareness for local food banks in communities along the CP network," said CP media relations manager Andy Cummings. The train, decorated in Christmas lights, puts on free shows with live music, but "we encourage all those who attend to make a generous donation if they’re able."

Although there will not be an official program in Michigan, the holiday train will pass through several metro Detroit cities on the evening of Dec. 1: Melvindale, Allen Park, Taylor and Romulus — after a 6 p.m. event in Windsor, Ontario.

The Windsor show is scheduled to finish at 6:30 p.m. and sometime after the show, the train will depart from Windsor and travel through Michigan for its next show in the Chicago suburbs, Cummings said.

In previous years, one of the most prominent places to gather and watch the train pass by in southeast Michigan has been a vacant lot next to Thunderbowl Lanes in Allen Park.

More: Belle Isle Aquarium's star octopus attraction keeps a low profile

More: Holiday shopping ahead: What can trip you up in 2022

Since the Holiday Train program launched in 1999, it has raised over $21 million and collected 5 million pounds of food for community food banks across North America, according to a Canadian Pacific news release .

"We encourage Michiganders to be on the lookout for the train and its holiday cheer the evening of Dec. 1," Cummings said. "We also remind them to keep a safe distance from any tracks."

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Canadian Pacific Holiday Train to pass through metro Detroit for first time in 3 years