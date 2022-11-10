ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo crews battle 2 structure fires overnight; pets rescued from home

By Jordan Gipson, Amarillo Globe-News
 5 days ago

The Amarillo Fire Department (AFD) responded to multiple fires overnight.

According to reports, at about 9:31 p.m. Wednesday, AFD responded to a call regarding a structure fire at Southeast 2nd and South Pierce Street. Upon arrival, crews found a large, two-story, vacant commercial structure showing heavy grey and white smoke.

Upon initial entry, firefighter crews were unable to locate the origins of the fire. Due to the amount of smoke, crews evacuated the building. Once crews reentered the building, a door was forced open, and the fire was put out.

There were no injuries. The Fire Marshal's Office are still investigating.

"This is the second time the old Panhandle Laundry & Dry Cleaning building has burned, which created multiple hazards for our firefighters inside the structure," a news release from AFD says. "The Amarillo Fire Department wants to remind the public to be alert for trespassers entering vacant structures. If you see anyone going in an abandoned building, please call the authorities."

In addition, AFD responded to a second call at approximately 12:06 a.m. Thursday to the 2600 block of South Van Buren Street. Upon arrival, crews noticed fire and smoke coming from the rear of the residence.

A firehose was stretched down the alley, and crews found a carport on fire. Firefighter crews gained access to the interior of the home to complete a search and put out the fire. All family members were outside.

Crews were able to bring a cat, a dog and puppies outside to safety.

There were no injuries reported. The Fire Marshal's Office determined this fire to be accidental, with a great probability that a broken electrical line caused the fire.

