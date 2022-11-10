First influenza death of the season reported in Idaho

NEZ PERC CO., Idaho – A Nez Perce County man has died of influenza. He was older than 65, and is Idaho’s first reported influenza death of the 2022-2023 season.

“The Department of Health and Welfare is reminding residents that flu can be very serious,” said Idaho Influenza Surveillance Coordinator Dr. Leslie Tengelsen. “Influenza activity is on the rise in Idaho and across the country, with the highest nationwide activity currently being seen in eastern and southeastern states”

Idaho’s Department of Welfare has released the follow guidelines to prevent the spread of respiratory diseases:

Wear a mask and physically distance yourself whenever you are in public.

Wash your hands frequently or use hand sanitizer. Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth until you have washed your hands.

Get plenty of rest, drink plenty of liquids, eat nutritious foods, and take part in physical activity to stay healthy.

Avoid people who appear sick.

Stay home from work or school when sick.

Cover your coughs and sneezes.

