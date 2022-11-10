ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nez Perce County, ID

First influenza death of the season reported in Idaho

By Sydney Charles
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p0pAL_0j679s6300

NEZ PERC CO.,  Idaho – A Nez Perce County man has died of influenza. He was older than 65, and is Idaho’s first reported influenza death of the 2022-2023 season.

“The Department of Health and Welfare is reminding residents that flu can be very serious,” said Idaho Influenza Surveillance Coordinator Dr. Leslie Tengelsen. “Influenza activity is on the rise in Idaho and across the country, with the highest nationwide activity currently being seen in eastern and southeastern states”

Idaho’s Department of Welfare has released the follow guidelines to prevent the spread of respiratory diseases:

  • Wear a mask and physically distance yourself whenever you are in public.
  • Wash your hands frequently or use hand sanitizer. Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth until you have washed your hands.
  • Get plenty of rest, drink plenty of liquids, eat nutritious foods, and take part in physical activity to stay healthy.
  • Avoid people who appear sick.
  • Stay home from work or school when sick.
  • Cover your coughs and sneezes.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

Related
KTTS

4 University of Idaho students killed in apparent homicide near campus

Police in Moscow, Idaho, have released the names of four University of Idaho students killed over the weekend in an apparent homicide. The victims are: Ethan Chapin, 20, of Conway, Washington; Madison Mogen, 21, of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho; Xana Kernodle, 20, of Avondale, Arizona; and Kaylee GonCalves, 21, of Rathdrum, Idaho.
MOSCOW, ID
eastidahonews.com

Why Idaho’s 17th governor was the first to serve nonconsecutive terms

IDAHO FALLS – Idaho’s Republican sweep of statewide and federal offices in Tuesday’s general election adds to the state’s long history of conservative politics. Governor Brad Little ended up with 60% of the vote, for a total of 318,479 votes. The results for Lt. Governor, Attorney General and State Superintendent showed a similar breakdown with Republican candidates coming out on top.
IDAHO STATE
MIX 106

Should Idaho Secede And Be Its Own Country?

If you have ever browsed the comment section for any Boise radio station, TV station, news outlet, or blog, you're bound to see something along the lines of:. We want Idaho the way it uuuuused to be! We don't want no darn Californians comin' in and muckin' up the place! They should go back where they caaaame from!
BOISE, ID
ksl.com

Police: 4 found dead in home near University of Idaho

MOSCOW, Idaho — Police are investigating the deaths of four people found Sunday in a home near the University of Idaho campus. Officers with the Moscow Police Department responded to a report of an unconscious person just before noon when they entered the home about a block from campus, according to a press release from the city.
MOSCOW, ID
boisestatepublicradio.org

Idaho Building Code Board to vote on cuts to energy efficiency rules

The Idaho Building Code Board could vote Tuesday on a controversial proposal to remove some of the building code regulations regarding energy efficiency. The Division of Occupational and Professional Licenses, or DOPL, is proposing getting rid of some minimum efficiency standards in residential and commercial buildings as they relate to insulation, heating and cooling, and lighting, among other provisions.
IDAHO STATE
103.5 KISSFM

Idaho Voted BLUE For President? How Did We Miss This?

If you live in Idaho, or have friends/family that do, you're sure to see something resembling this comment on social media:. Idaho is a red state! Always has been, always will be!. Well, yeah. About that. In 2022, Idaho re-elected Governor Brad Little, a republican. Again, no rigged voting allegations...
IDAHO STATE
yachatsnews.com

Residents of 25 counties and 112 cities in Oregon vote to block or ban the start of psilocybin treatment centers

Thousands of voters across Oregon have decided to ban or block the rollout of psilocybin treatment centers. But two counties bucked that trend: In Deschutes and Jackson counties, voters rejected the proposed bans and chose to move ahead with Measure 109, which passed statewide in 2020 and legalized the limited use of psilocybin in state-regulated treatment facilities. The measure allowed local authorities to opt out of Measure 109 by forwarding to voters either two-year moratoriums or bans on psilocybin services.
OREGON STATE
MIX 106

Ammon Bundy Reacts To Losing Idaho Governor’s Race

In the end, the Bundy Tsnumai failed to appear as Idaho Governor Brad Little was elected with over sixty percent of the vote in November's general election. Mr. Bundy left the Idaho Republican Party to run as a political independent. His path was challenging as Mr. Little has been a fixture in Idaho Republican politics for several decades.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Capital Sun

Debbie Critchfield sends message to Idaho’s school officials after Election Day

You’d think that a candidate might want to take a short break after 18 months of campaigning and scoring a landslide victory on election night. Not Debbie Critchfield, the resounding winner of the race for state superintendent of public instruction. The day after the election, she was on an airplane to the State School Board […] The post Debbie Critchfield sends message to Idaho’s school officials after Election Day appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Spokane, WA
21K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

KXLY.com and 4 News Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for the Inland Northwest.

 https://www.kxly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy