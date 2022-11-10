Hallmark Channel brings holiday spirit to Ohio Farm

CHESTERLAND, Ohio (WJW) — A woman from the big city goes to her small hometown for the holidays to take over the bakery/quaint hotel/old farm from her ailing parent and along the way makes friends, falls in love with the local handy man/rival baker/her old high school sweetheart and, of course, remembers what Christmas is all about.

Despite the fill-in-the-blank plots, the tried-and-true formula for many a Hallmark Channel holiday film remains popular year after year. And to kick off its Countdown to Christmas Season — yes, you can already watch new holiday movies every weekend on the channel through Christmas — Hallmark is heading to a Northeast Ohio farm.

Fans can head to Sugar Pines Farm, 9500 Mulberry Road, the two weekends after Thanksgiving Day to hunt for their Christmas tree while grabbing Hallmark-themed treats and pose at a special photo booth. Hallmark is also giving away a Christmas tree at random, to one lucky family.

Official dates are Nov. 25-27 and Dec. 3-4, with times Fridays noon-5:30 p.m. and Satyrdays and Sundays 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m.

