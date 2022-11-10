Hallmark Channel brings holiday spirit to Ohio Farm
CHESTERLAND, Ohio (WJW) — A woman from the big city goes to her small hometown for the holidays to take over the bakery/quaint hotel/old farm from her ailing parent and along the way makes friends, falls in love with the local handy man/rival baker/her old high school sweetheart and, of course, remembers what Christmas is all about.PHOTOS: Peek behind the scenes as Cedar Point readies for spring
Despite the fill-in-the-blank plots, the tried-and-true formula for many a Hallmark Channel holiday film remains popular year after year. And to kick off its Countdown to Christmas Season — yes, you can already watch new holiday movies every weekend on the channel through Christmas — Hallmark is heading to a Northeast Ohio farm.
Fans can head to Sugar Pines Farm, 9500 Mulberry Road, the two weekends after Thanksgiving Day to hunt for their Christmas tree while grabbing Hallmark-themed treats and pose at a special photo booth. Hallmark is also giving away a Christmas tree at random, to one lucky family.List: Stores closed on Thanksgiving Day this year
Official dates are Nov. 25-27 and Dec. 3-4, with times Fridays noon-5:30 p.m. and Satyrdays and Sundays 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m.
Find out more right here.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.
Comments / 0