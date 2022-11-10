Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Three dead following boating accident in OklahomaLimitless Production Group LLCGuthrie, OK
New proposal would send families up to $350 per month per childJ.R. HeimbignerOklahoma City, OK
Mudbugs Nightmare In OklahomaUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Related
James Harden’s instant reaction to Joel Embiid dropping 59 on Jazz
Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid was a one-man wrecking crew Sunday against the Utah Jazz. Embiid did not just dominate the Jazz — he destroyed them. Embiid posted one of the craziest stat lines in the history of the NBA to lead the Sixers to a 105-98 win at home over the Jazz, doing it […] The post James Harden’s instant reaction to Joel Embiid dropping 59 on Jazz appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Celtics star Jaylen Brown fires back at Joe Tsai’s ‘alarming’ statement on Kyrie Irving’s suspension
Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown raised some concerns over Joe Tsai’s recent statement on Kyrie Irving’s suspension from the Brooklyn Nets. Amid criticisms about the harsh punishment on Irving and the rather unfair terms of his reinstatement, the Nets owner remained firm on the suspension and even pointed out that the All-Star playmaker still has a lot of work to do before he can return to the team. Tsai also emphasized “what people miss” regarding their decision to keep Kyrie out of the team, noting that “he only apologized after he was suspended.”
Cavs star Donovan Mitchell’s reactions to Jazz’s Jordan Clarkson balling out are priceless
The Utah Jazz still remain to be one of the biggest surprises of the season as they continue to build on their unexpectedly strong start to 2022-23. The strong play of Jordan Clarkson has been integral to this team’s success, and for his part, former Jazz superstar Donovan Mitchell could not help but react to Clarkson’s dominant start to the season.
Joe Tsai gets brutally honest on ‘what people miss’ about Kyrie Irving’s Nets suspension
Joe Tsai and the Brooklyn Nets have been on the receiving end of criticisms for their suspension of Kyrie Irving. However, the franchise owner pointed out a crucial detail that many are overlooking with regards to the issue. The Nets suspended Irving for a minimum of five games for his...
Ja Morant reacts to Sixers’ Joel Embiid obliterating Jazz for 59 points
Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant couldn’t believe his eyes after witnessing Joel Embiid score more than half of the Philadelphia 76ers’ total points against the Utah Jazz on Sunday. Embiid exploded for 59 points in the 105-98 win, going 19-of-28 from the field and 20-of-24 from the free...
Damian Lillard drops truth bomb on Blazers hot start to the season
The Portland Trail Blazers have gotten off to a strong 9-4 start this season, managed to have become one of the top teams in the Western Conference this season and Damian Lillard is thrilled about it. According to NBA.com’s Blazers reporter Casey Holdahl, Lillard is most impressed by the camaraderie...
Could the Thunder Make a Run at a Playoff Spot?
Oklahoma City is 6-8 and in a five-way tie in the Western Conference. With plenty of games to play, there’s plenty of opportunities for OKC to fight for a postseason berth.
‘It keeps happening’: Stephen Curry, Warriors’ unfair ‘advantage’ called out by Cavs coach
The post ‘It keeps happening’: Stephen Curry, Warriors’ unfair ‘advantage’ called out by Cavs coach appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The annoying reason Giannis, Bucks are banned from wearing awesome cream jerseys
The Milwaukee Bucks had one of the most distinct city edition jerseys out there when they released their Cream City threads. The cream color and the city moniker itself was a tribute to the cream-colored bricks that originated in the area back in the 19th century. But alas, we’ve likely...
Tim Hardaway apologizes after finding himself in hot water with on-air ‘rape’ comment
The Golden State Warriors blew the San Antonio Spurs out of the water Monday night at home, but not before Warriors legend and former NBA All-Star point guard Tim Hardaway found himself in hot water over a distasteful on-air comment he made during the broadcast. Tim Hardaway made a poor...
Jaylen Brown gets brutal injury update ahead of Celtics vs. Pistons clash
In a rather brutal blow to the Boston Celtics, Jaylen Brown has been ruled out on Sunday against the Detroit Pistons due to a knee injury. Brown was initially listed as questionable for the contest, but the Celtics eventually opted to let him sit out so his knee contusion can heal better. He played 35 minutes in their showdown with the Denver Nuggets on Friday.
Eric Gordon puts team on blast with scorching rant after Rockets’ loss to Clippers
Eric Gordon is tired of all the losses the Houston Rockets are absorbing in the 2022-23 NBA regular season. But what irks him even more is the apparent lack of dedication from the Rockets to get those victories. Gordon made sure to get that message across following the Rockets’ 122-106 home loss Monday to the […] The post Eric Gordon puts team on blast with scorching rant after Rockets’ loss to Clippers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander drops truth bomb on future in OKC amid trade rumors
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s name has come up in potential trade chatter recently with reports suggesting that he may be getting frustrated with the losing with the Oklahoma City Thunder. But according to Brandon Rahbar of The Daily Thunder, Gilgeous-Alexander is looking forward to the future in Oklahoma City. SGA on this OKC squad: “I’m very excited […] The post Shai Gilgeous-Alexander drops truth bomb on future in OKC amid trade rumors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jeremy Sochan reveals steep learning curve young Spurs must grasp from Stephen Curry, Warriors
The San Antonio Spurs entered their Monday night clash against the struggling Golden State Warriors with a better-than-expected 6-7 record, thanks in large part to the huge strides Keldon Johnson and Devin Vassell have made. However, the Spurs were hit with a reality check after they were blown out by Stephen Curry and the defending champions, 132-95, despite being on the second night of a back-to-back.
3 reasons why Jordan Poole should request a trade from the Golden State Warriors
Despite only starting in three of his first 14 games, Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole continues to show that
Draymond Green gets honest on major Jordan Poole adjustment Warriors must ‘figure out’
Make no mistake. Jordan Poole definitely isn’t the driving force behind the Golden State Warriors’ ongoing bench struggles. But as Steve Kerr keeps searching for rotational answers behind his team’s “foundational six,” Draymond Green honed in on a nuanced dynamic he believes has contributed to poor early-season play from Golden State’s reserves. Here’s how the […] The post Draymond Green gets honest on major Jordan Poole adjustment Warriors must ‘figure out’ appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Heat sets team record in Monday’s win againt Suns, and Monty Williams was not happy
Through its slow start and recent revival, the Miami Heat has consistently done a few things well during the first four weeks of the season. One of them is keeping teams off the free-throw line.
Charles Barkley slams NBA for mishandling Kyrie Irving situation
NBA commissioner Adam Silver expressed his displeasure with Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving, who showed support for an antisemitic film. Silver ultimately released a statement on the matter and sat down with the point guard, but the league never took action and actually suspended Kyrie, which has left Charles Barkley rather disappointed.
Jordan Poole’s message to James Wiseman after he gets sent down to G League
The Golden State Warriors have pressed pause on the James Wiseman experiment this season. Just before the 15-game mark of their season, the Warriors brass has decided to send their young big man to the G League. Once upon a time, Jordan Poole was dealt the same fate. After an inconsistent sophomore season, the team […] The post Jordan Poole’s message to James Wiseman after he gets sent down to G League appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Clippers’ Myles Turner trade interest won’t make Lakers fans happy
The Los Angeles Clippers are reportedly interested in Indiana Pacers big man Myles Turner, per Bleacher Reports’ Eric Pincus. Turner has been linked to no shortage of different teams over the past year, but this rumor will catch the Los Angeles Lakers’ attention. Turner has been a Lakers’ trade candidate for quite some time. Turner […] The post Clippers’ Myles Turner trade interest won’t make Lakers fans happy appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
206K+
Followers
120K+
Post
124M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0