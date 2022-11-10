ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evie M.

This Winter Park urban legend absolutely blew my mind

The Winter Park sinkholeAnthony S. Navoy, USGS, anavoy@usgs.gov Public doman on Wikimediacommons. For those of you who've been with me a while, you know that I have a variety of interests and I get bored easily. You can thank my ADD for that, or possibly the fact the world is too amazing to have one secular interest. As much as I love spooky things, the things I love to learn about branch out into all areas of weird. And I have to say I am extremely happy to have stumbled across this urban legend about Winter Park that absolutely blew my mind.
momcollective.com

Holiday Markets in Central Florida

Who doesn’t love a good Holiday Market or craft fair? I am constant in awe of people’s creativity at events like these. Plus with the holiday twist, what could be better? With so many popping up around Central Florida this holiday season, I’ve rounded up the best of the best for you and your family to enjoy!
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

EDC kicks off in downtown Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — Some minor damage from Hurricane Nicole didn’t stop people from coming out to enjoy the first day of Electric Daisy Carnival. Some tents were knocked around by the strong winds, but none of the stages were damaged. The festival at Camping World Stadium runs through...
fox35orlando.com

Orlando welcomes thousands for 3-day Electronic Daisy Carnival

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Electronic Daisy Carnival, or EDC, has come to Downtown Orlando for a three-day festival. The massive event will attract hundreds of thousands of people from all over the county. EDC holds two electronic dance music events each year. One of them is in Las Vegas. The...
wogx.com

Sonic boom? Mysterious 'booms' heard around Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - Did you hear it?. Central Florida residents said they heard some very loud, mysterious sonic booms early Saturday morning – and we now know what caused them. A FOX 35 viewer in Orlando says she heard the booms around 5 a.m. and that some of the houses in the neighborhood shook. She also said there was a smell of sulfur in the air afterwards, but it's not known if that was related to the noises heard.
orlandoweekly.com

Orlando home designed by NSYNC's Joey Fatone on sale for $7.9M

NSYNC's Joey Fatone long ago said "bye bye bye" to the Orlando mansion he designed, but the home known as Grande Oaks is anything but gone. The five-bed, nine-bath lakefront palace hit the market this week, offering us a look inside the sort of home that topping the charts during the CD boom can get you. And what a home it is. It comes complete with its own movie theater, billiards room and a full gym.
Orlando Weekly

Orlando, are you ready? Electric Daisy Carnival is here

The multi-day EDM extravaganza Electric Daisy Carnival is here! Taking over Tinker Field in downtown Orlando, EDC is bringing in big names like Afrojack, Green Velvet, REZZ, Alison Wonderland and a legion of other star producers and DJs. Few festivals around these parts are as immersive as EDC, which this year boasts five themed stages, including the keneticField stage (“always in motion, forever evolving”) and the circuitGROUNDS, which is about being “rooted in the land in which we dance.” At this three-day weekender, the eclectic and fantastically attired attendees often overshadow the performers, so if you’re planning to attend you’d better be fabulous. Friday-Sunday, Nov. 11-13, Tinker Field, 287 S. Tampa Ave., orlando.electricdaisycarnival.com, $200-$410.
WLTX.com

Loud 'sonic boom' heard across central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Many central Floridians woke up to a loud "sonic boom" early Saturday morning, according to multiple reports. Fox 35 Orlando reported that residents heard the loud sound around 5 a.m. and it even shook some homes. One resident told the outlet there was a smell of sulfur afterward, but it's unknown if it's related.
click orlando

Man shot while waiting in car at McDonald’s drive-thru in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – A man was shot late Monday while sitting in a car at a McDonald’s drive-thru in Orlando, police said. The shooting happened around 11 p.m. at the McDonald’s at John Young Parkway and Colonial Drive. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. Orlando police said...
