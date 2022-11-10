Read full article on original website
The Three Least Affordable Places to Live in FloridaJake WellsFlorida State
4 Great Pizza Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
4 Great Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Not understanding Florida's U-turn and right-on-red laws can prove deadlyJoAnn RyanOrlando, FL
This Winter Park urban legend absolutely blew my mindEvie M.Winter Park, FL
fox35orlando.com
Owners of Florida beachfront homes watch as yards fall into ocean: 'It is scary!'
MELBOURNE BEACH, Fla. - Many homes in Brevard County lost much of their backyards as Hurricane Nicole caused them to collapse. Melbourne Beach resident Ellen Abbott says Hurricane Nicole caused her to lose 25 feet of her backyard. She lost her deck, four palm trees and is trying to save her pergola.
Publix opens bars inside several Florida locations, including one in Orlando
It's a pint and a Pub Sub kind of day
fox35orlando.com
Florida photographer captures amazing shot of heron flying off with baby alligator in mouth
ORLANDO, Fla. - A Florida wildlife photographer captured an incredible picture of a great blue heron flying off with a baby alligator in its mouth while at the Orlando Wetlands Park on Sunday. "While waiting between tours we heard a commotion and saw a Great Blue Heron jump out onto...
10NEWS
DeSantis visits Wilbur-by-the-Sea, where homes collapsed into the ocean during Nicole
WILBUR-BY-THE-SEA, Fla. — Nicole battered Florida's east coast last week, leaving communities devastated as homes and buildings collapsed into the Atlantic Ocean. Now, Gov. Ron DeSantis is working with state and local officials to create a response and recovery plan. The governor visited Volusia County on Friday where beachside...
This Winter Park urban legend absolutely blew my mind
The Winter Park sinkholeAnthony S. Navoy, USGS, anavoy@usgs.gov Public doman on Wikimediacommons. For those of you who've been with me a while, you know that I have a variety of interests and I get bored easily. You can thank my ADD for that, or possibly the fact the world is too amazing to have one secular interest. As much as I love spooky things, the things I love to learn about branch out into all areas of weird. And I have to say I am extremely happy to have stumbled across this urban legend about Winter Park that absolutely blew my mind.
momcollective.com
Holiday Markets in Central Florida
Who doesn’t love a good Holiday Market or craft fair? I am constant in awe of people’s creativity at events like these. Plus with the holiday twist, what could be better? With so many popping up around Central Florida this holiday season, I’ve rounded up the best of the best for you and your family to enjoy!
EDC kicks off in downtown Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. — Some minor damage from Hurricane Nicole didn’t stop people from coming out to enjoy the first day of Electric Daisy Carnival. Some tents were knocked around by the strong winds, but none of the stages were damaged. The festival at Camping World Stadium runs through...
10NEWS
Twin siblings identified as 2 people electrocuted in Central Florida following Nicole's impacts
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A pair of twin siblings have been identified as the two people who died Thursday after they came in contact with a downed power line in the Orange County area left in the wake of Tropical Storm Nicole, according to a GoFundMe. The brother and...
fox35orlando.com
Orlando welcomes thousands for 3-day Electronic Daisy Carnival
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Electronic Daisy Carnival, or EDC, has come to Downtown Orlando for a three-day festival. The massive event will attract hundreds of thousands of people from all over the county. EDC holds two electronic dance music events each year. One of them is in Las Vegas. The...
wogx.com
Sonic boom? Mysterious 'booms' heard around Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. - Did you hear it?. Central Florida residents said they heard some very loud, mysterious sonic booms early Saturday morning – and we now know what caused them. A FOX 35 viewer in Orlando says she heard the booms around 5 a.m. and that some of the houses in the neighborhood shook. She also said there was a smell of sulfur in the air afterwards, but it's not known if that was related to the noises heard.
orlandoweekly.com
Orlando home designed by NSYNC's Joey Fatone on sale for $7.9M
NSYNC's Joey Fatone long ago said "bye bye bye" to the Orlando mansion he designed, but the home known as Grande Oaks is anything but gone. The five-bed, nine-bath lakefront palace hit the market this week, offering us a look inside the sort of home that topping the charts during the CD boom can get you. And what a home it is. It comes complete with its own movie theater, billiards room and a full gym.
firefighternation.com
Orlando (FL) Firefighter Retires After 29 Years – Then Decides to Come Back for More
Orlando Firefighter Dante Farina retired after 29 years of service in 2019. Then he began talking with friends who asked him if he missed the fire service. Every day, was his answer. So he started on the road back out of retirement, Fox 35 reports. After the Orlando department looked...
‘It’s a nightmare’: Victims’ families asking for answers as Central Florida violence increases
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — In a nearly three-week span, there have been four people killed and six others injured in shootings in Orange County. Primecia Nixon who lost her brother Anthony Nixon to violence on Oct. 27 said her life since has been like a nightmare. >>> STREAM CHANNEL...
Orlando, are you ready? Electric Daisy Carnival is here
The multi-day EDM extravaganza Electric Daisy Carnival is here! Taking over Tinker Field in downtown Orlando, EDC is bringing in big names like Afrojack, Green Velvet, REZZ, Alison Wonderland and a legion of other star producers and DJs. Few festivals around these parts are as immersive as EDC, which this year boasts five themed stages, including the keneticField stage (“always in motion, forever evolving”) and the circuitGROUNDS, which is about being “rooted in the land in which we dance.” At this three-day weekender, the eclectic and fantastically attired attendees often overshadow the performers, so if you’re planning to attend you’d better be fabulous. Friday-Sunday, Nov. 11-13, Tinker Field, 287 S. Tampa Ave., orlando.electricdaisycarnival.com, $200-$410.
Florida woman wins $1 million Powerball prize from Publix ticket
A Florida woman is now much richer after claiming a million-dollar Powerball prize from the Florida Lottery.
WLTX.com
Loud 'sonic boom' heard across central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. — Many central Floridians woke up to a loud "sonic boom" early Saturday morning, according to multiple reports. Fox 35 Orlando reported that residents heard the loud sound around 5 a.m. and it even shook some homes. One resident told the outlet there was a smell of sulfur afterward, but it's unknown if it's related.
click orlando
Man shot while waiting in car at McDonald’s drive-thru in Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. – A man was shot late Monday while sitting in a car at a McDonald’s drive-thru in Orlando, police said. The shooting happened around 11 p.m. at the McDonald’s at John Young Parkway and Colonial Drive. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. Orlando police said...
Missing Seminole County 3-year-old body found in retention pond
WINTER SPRINGS, Fla — UPDATE: The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office has announced that sadly 3-year-old Axel was located by an SCSO Dive Team deceased in a retention pond. ORIGINAL: A Florida MISSING CHILD Alert has been issued for Axel Caballero, last seen in the area of the 1380 block of Ponce De Leon Boulevard in Winter Springs, Florida.
attractionsmagazine.com
Fly nonstop from Orange County, Florida to Orange County, California on Breeze Airlines
Cross-country travelers between Orlando, Fla. and Southern California have a new, nonstop flight option with Breeze Airways beginning Feb. 16, 2023. Breeze will offer a daily direct flight from Orlando International Airport (MCO) to John Wayne Airport (SNA) in Santa Ana, Calif. — and vice versa. The new service...
Check out the ZIP codes where homes fetch the most money
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. Home prices in Orange County’s most expensive communities climbed last quarter even as the broader housing market faltered. Why it matters: Local housing market...
