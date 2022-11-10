Read full article on original website
NECN
PHOTOS: Produce Truck Gets ‘Storrowed' in Boston
A produce truck got "Storrowed" in downtown Boston Monday afternoon. The box truck was stuck under a bridge while driving east on Storrow Drive near Massachusetts Eye and Ear Hospital. The vehicle appeared to have little damage, and was freed. State police didn't immediately release information about what happened; the...
NECN
17 MBTA Employees Suspended Since 2019 for Not Paying Proper Attention: Report
Almost 20 employees of the MBTA were suspended for not paying proper attention on the job over a nearly-four year period, according to the Boston Herald. The Herald cites data it obtained from the MBTA, in response to a request it filed for “MBTA employees found sleeping during work hours,” from 2019 to 2022. In that data, the T said there were 17 employee suspensions during that time workers deemed to not be giving proper attention to the job. A spokesperson told the news agency that the data does not necessarily mean the employee was asleep, because there is not a category that is specifically for sleeping.
NECN
Large Fire Burning in Fall River, Smoke Pours From Building
Firefighters were at the scene of a large fire in Fall River, Massachusetts, on Monday night, where smoke could be seen pouring into the black sky. Flames broke out at a Mariano Bishop Boulevard building that appeared to house multiple businesses, including a Subway, a Tru-Med Medical Office, Burns Power Tools, Compliments Hair Salon, Fall River Vision Center, Joe's Family Restaurant and the Cozy Kettle, NBC affiliate WJAR reported.
NECN
Boston Firefighters Union Sues State Over Civil Service Exam
Boston Firefighters found out the state was canceling civil service exams less than a week before they were supposed to take them. The exams determine promotions for lieutenants, captains and other leadership positions. The move comes after a judge’s recent ruling on a 2009 lawsuit that found police promotional exams...
NECN
Truck Crashes Into Overpass in Westford
A truck carrying other vehicles hit an overpass Tuesday morning in Westford, Massachusetts. The truck was traveling on Boston Road when it apparently struck a I-495 overpass. Crews were seen inspecting the bridge. Additional details have not been released yet.
NECN
‘At a Breaking Point': Boston EMS Seeing Record Low Staffing Levels
On a chilly Monday evening, Boston EMS ambulance after ambulance arrived at the Boston Medical Center with its lights and sirens blaring. As the calls for help hit record levels, the union representing Boston EMS paramedics and EMTs says it is struggling to fill enough ambulances to serve the city.
NECN
Why Are Several Worcester Businesses Closing Their Doors?
The business community in Worcester’s Canal District has seen its share of changes including about a half dozen businesses closing their doors in recent months. The latest announcements came from Smokestack Urban Barbecue and Maddi's Cookery and TapHouse. Both businesses posted updates to social media, generating a lot of...
NECN
Justice Department Launches Investigation into Worcester Police Department
A Justice Department investigation will address whether the Worcester Police Department has a pattern of excessive use of force and discriminatory policing based on race or sex is underway, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Massachusetts confirmed Tuesday. The U.S. Attorney's Office will look into department policies, procedures,...
NECN
Boston Program Aims to Offer Renewable Energy at Lower Cost
With electric bills expected to increase as we move into winter, the city of Boston is encouraging residents to opt into a program that aims to provide more renewable energy for less money. "Right now for a lot of our neighborhoods energy costs are hurting families," Rev. Mariama White-Hammond, director...
NECN
Two Boston Teens Accused of Attacking Transit Officer
Two teenagers from Boston have been accused of assaulting an MBTA transit officer who was on patrol Monday at Forest Hills Station, according to the agency's Transit Police. The assault happened around 4 p.m. in the station's mezzanine and the officer had to be treated for a broken nose, according to Transit Police.
NECN
After Multiple People Overdose, Charlestown Man Arraigned on Drug Charges
A man was arrested by Boston police over the weekend for allegedly trafficking fentanyl, after multiple people in Hyde Park overdosed, according to the agency. Gilbert Eatherton, 22, of Charlestown, is facing several drug-related charges, according to a news release from the Boston Police Department. Police responded to the 1400...
NECN
Drone Helps Rescue Hunter Trapped Upside Down at Mass. Wildlife Refuge
When a hunter became trapped in midair, hanging upside down, last week, his rescue came in midair as well, police said. The hunter was suspended three to four feet from the ground at Assabet River National Wildlife Refuge in Sudbury, Massachusetts, Thursday morning, local police said. His tree stand had malfunctioned.
NECN
1 Injured in Box Truck Rollover in Hooksett, NH
A man was injured after a box truck rolled over early Sunday morning on a highway in Hooksett, New Hampshire, state police said. Authorities say they were dispatched to the crash on Interstate 93 South on the Exit 9S ramp around 5:40 a.m. after a report of a rollover crash.
NECN
Man Charged With Kidnapping, Raping Woman in Attack That Started at MBTA Station
A man accused of kidnapping a 64-year-old woman from an MBTA stop in Quincy, Massachusetts, and raping her repeatedly over the weekend faced a judge in Quincy District Court on Monday. Christian Lynch, 26, is accused of abducting the victim from the Wollaston T stop Saturday morning, raping her repeatedly...
NECN
School Committee Meeting in Melrose Amid Teachers' Push for New Contract
The Melrose School Committee is set to meet Tuesday night, after teachers took to the streets Monday evening. Teachers there have been working without a contract since June, and they want a new one. Starting Tuesday, they're putting the pressure on with a "work to rule" protest. That basically means...
NECN
SUV Crashes Into Home in Lawrence
An SUV crashed into a home early Monday night in Lawrence, Massachusetts. The Lawrence Fire Department responded to the crash around 1 a.m. Monday, on the 450 block of Haverhill Street, according to the agency. The incident is under investigation by the city's police force. The building inspector was called...
NECN
Man Tries to Grab Child Walking on Trail in Goffstown, NH: Police
Police in Goffstown, New Hampshire, have alerted the community after an unknown man attempted to violently grab a child who was walking on a trail Monday evening. According to police, the girl was walking around 7 p.m. on the rail trail in the area of Factory Street when the incident occurred. She is safe, police added.
NECN
Man Steals Amazon Truck in Concord, Leads Police on Chase Through Multiple NH Towns
A man allegedly stole an Amazon delivery truck Sunday afternoon in Concord, New Hampshire, leading police on a chase through Hooksett and Manchester. According to New Hampshire State Police, the Concord Police Department was notified around 2:45 p.m. of a truck that had been stolen while it was making deliveries on S. Fruit Street.
NECN
Woman Snatched From T Station and Raped Repeatedly: Court Docs Detail Horrific Ordeal
In a case that prosecutors have described as horrifying, a 26-year-old man faces charges for allegedly kidnapping a woman from an MBTA station in Quincy and repeatedly raping her. Authorities say a routine trip to the train station for the victim on her way to work turned into a horrifying...
NECN
Smash-and-Grab Reported at Newton Jewelry Store
An investigation is underway after a smash-and-grab overnight at a jewelry store in Newton, Massachusetts. Newton police say it happened around 2 a.m. at New England Diamond and Jewelry Buyers, located at 660 Washington Street. According to police, there is more than one suspect. It was not immediately known how...
